Fiat Of Naperville

1540 W Ogden Ave, Naperville, IL 60540
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Fiat Of Naperville

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Superb Car Buying Experience!

by Superb Car Buying Experience on 06/27/2020

I recently purchased a vehicle from Fiat of Naperville and it was the best car-buying experience of my life. The staff was very professional, courteous, friendly and customer obsessed! They went above and beyond to assist me with my purchase - ensuring that I received the best deal possible to allow for affordable monthly payments. I am truly grateful for the team at Fiat of Naperville. Edin, Rich and Kathryn were phenomenal! And the owner Joe was so gracious and helpful. I cannot thank them enough. If you are in the market for a vehicle, I highly recommend Fiat of Naperville. They are a highly respected dealership that operates with the utmost integrity and provides a range of luxury vehicle options at affordable prices. An A+ dealership!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Reviews
