1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I have bought two cars from this Dealership, amounting in the amount of $90,000.. In April I purchased a 2017 Lincoln Mkz Black Label and also got the extra insurance for dings/dents, Tires/Wheels and Windshield repair. I also purchased the interior/exterior protection. I traded in my Lincoln Mks that I purchased new in 2013, which had new tires and around 50,000 miles. The vehicle used 2017 Mkz Black Label cost me $35,000, plus all these extras. I almost immediately noticed that I was losing air in my right front tire. I also noticed a small ding on the driver's side rear door near the bottom. I also initially was given a promise that for a good review I would get a free oil change and inspection. I have been getting the runaround over these issues for about 6 months now. The sales Department has been promising me for about 2 months now that they are going to pick my car up and take care of these issues. I want to take this car on a road trip and I can't because they are still giving me a runaround and ignoring this issues I am driving a car that has a Lincoln Way app. that doesn't work. I have to put air in the tires every week. Has a dent that nobody wants to repair and needs an oil change and inspection that was promised to me by Bob Wojtan. None of these issues have been addressed and I was given a runaround !Not happy with Fair Oaks. To add an update I took my Lincoln Mkz with the leaky right front tire to Joe Rizza Lincoln in Orland Park on 05Dec.19 and they discovered that my right front rim is CRACKED! The first time I noticed the right front tire was low was on 12Apr.19 about a week after I bought the car from Fair Oaks Ford/Lincoln and I apprised them of the situation. The reason I am sure of this date is because of my LincolnWay App which still has this information stored. I have been driving a car with a cracked rim for eight months. Thank you Fair Oaks. They also fixed my LincolnWay app for me. I will be getting a new rim next week free of charge because I have the Insurance. Read more