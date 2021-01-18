2 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I was shopping around for a good midsized truck to do some light trailering and home improvement work, and found an amazing Chevy Colorado with all the options that I wanted at a great price. Because it was such a good deal compared to all the other vehicles that I was looking at, I really couldn't say no, but I almost didn't make the purchase because of the way we were treated. They did not work at making me feel liked they cared that I bought a vehicle, or that they wanted my business. I had to ask many questions about how the pricing was working out, which changed because somewhere someone made a mistake in what they told us, and then told us it was our fault, even though we had the numbers written down. The person in finance was rude, short with responses and explanations, and was doing everything she could to not help us look through the material. Overall, this was the worst vehicle shopping experience I have ever had. I know that you can probably find a vehicle at a good price here for what you want, but don't expect to feel good about the experience. Read more