Chevrolet of Naperville
Customer Reviews of Chevrolet of Naperville
Great Price, Bad Experience
by 01/18/2021on
I was shopping around for a good midsized truck to do some light trailering and home improvement work, and found an amazing Chevy Colorado with all the options that I wanted at a great price. Because it was such a good deal compared to all the other vehicles that I was looking at, I really couldn't say no, but I almost didn't make the purchase because of the way we were treated. They did not work at making me feel liked they cared that I bought a vehicle, or that they wanted my business. I had to ask many questions about how the pricing was working out, which changed because somewhere someone made a mistake in what they told us, and then told us it was our fault, even though we had the numbers written down. The person in finance was rude, short with responses and explanations, and was doing everything she could to not help us look through the material. Overall, this was the worst vehicle shopping experience I have ever had. I know that you can probably find a vehicle at a good price here for what you want, but don't expect to feel good about the experience.
Always do a good job for me
by 07/11/2018on
I have had nothing but good experiences with the team at Chevy of Naperville. Pete and the team do a great job.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 05/14/2018on
Good communication on work to be done and timeframe. However, The check in process is a bit slow even with appointments in the AM. Next time I will probably drop off after hours if I do not need to wait.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Car Purchase
by 05/09/2018on
Eddy did a nice job finding me a Chevy Volt for the price I was looking for. He was nice and not too pushy. Enjoyable experience.
Great Service
by 05/04/2018on
I have brought my fleet car for service 4 times in the last six years and every time the service was stellar!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thanks, Pete
by 03/28/2018on
Pete has consistently provided outstanding service. He is professional, caring, responsive, etc. If you give bonuses for service, Pete certainly deserves one.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service team!
by 03/18/2018on
Great service team! Professional and clear with needed service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Flat Tire
by 02/12/2018on
I ran over a piece of metal on the freeway. It punctured my tire so I took it to the dealer. They took me in right away, patch it and didn't charge me for the work. Having just lost my job, that meant a lot to me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchased 2016 Buick Enclave
by 01/03/2018on
Wow. You guys rock. We drove 2.5 hours to buy a car unseen. We were treated like kings. Ayman was very professional as was the entire group. Thank you for making this deal go so smoooothly.
Why others should try to be like Chevrolet of Naperville
by 12/31/2017on
Dealership was fantastic. In and out within a few hours with a purchase. Didn't lowball my trade and overall very enjoyable. Finance was great got me in and out. All I wanted to do was buy my dream car (corvette) and have a enjoyable expierence when doing so. After several failed attempts by others i went to these guys and ghey made the whole thing a blast. Lots of laughing, very accommodating. Answered all my questions and felt great about my purchase. Awesome dealership. I will go back for my next car.
Service Visit
by 11/29/2017on
Service was professional and timely. Good job. The price was a little higher than expected.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
First service on new 2018 Traverse
by 11/27/2017on
When service was complete I asked for an invoice copy to take to the cashier. My service contact reminded me that the first two new vehicle services were "comped" by the dealership and that I owed nothing.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Enjoyed my buying experience.
by 09/08/2017on
This was the second Chevy dealer that I had gone to that day because I did not like the treatment myself and my daughter received at the first. I actually enjoyed my buying experience here! Loved loved loved the test tract. My sales person listened and was not pushy and gave me what I wanted. I came for a 2017 left with a 2018 and he showed me how affordable it was. As a woman I hate the car buying experience. This time I felt totally respected through out all the steps and never felt taken advantage of. I would recommend this dealership and my salesperson Richard Brunt Jr. 150%
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2018 Chevy Traverse Premier
by 08/27/2017on
Emily Smith of Chevy of Naperville located the vehicle I was seeking (color and options) at a participating dealer location, had it transferred to Chevy of Naperville the next day, and we did the deal. Everything went smoothly.
The perfect service dealer!
by 08/17/2017on
I always come for the best service.. great mechanics.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Car Buying Experience
by 08/03/2017on
I had a great experience buying my new 2017 Chevy Malibu. My salesman, Lucas Vanisko was very informative, answered all my questions, and took time to explain things.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good work on old vehicle
by 07/30/2017on
Svc dept did a good job on this older vehicle, (2005 model) dealing with a recurring problem, and replacing an outright failed component. They were able to take it in on a very short notice, and got the vehicle back into service quickly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Smooth closing
by 06/27/2017on
I was able to get an out-the-door number for the car I was interested in because it was listed as a 'no-haggle' number. I just had to come to the dealership, test drive the car and wrap up the paperwork. No glitches.
Maintenance - Service Department
by 06/19/2017on
I continue to be delighted with Chevrolet of Naperville's service. We needed to have a windshield washer leak troubleshot and repaired for our son's 2018 Pontiac Torrent. The service was timely, the price fair and the repair completed well. It is truly a great customer experience working with the Chevy team.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Straight-forward buying experience
by 06/08/2017on
I bought a new Cruze here. The pricing was transparent online and did not include the baloney sausage typical of other dealers. The sales staff and manager were pleasant and avoided playing the games that piss you off and waste your time. The paperwork was free of "intentional" errors, and professionally handled. I would buy again here.
GREAT EXPERIENCES
by 06/06/2017on
We had a great experience with Chevrolet of Naperville. The service persons were enjoyable to work with and very efficient. I would recommend going to Chevrolet of Naperville.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes