Customer Reviews of Bill Jacobs MINI
Buyer Beware!
by 06/29/2020on
I purchased my vehicle from Bill Jacobs Mini on 6/13 and Here is what I had to go through. I arrived around 2 pm and upon checking with the sales person(Marina) I was able to get to the vehicle and test drive it which mechanically worked fine at that time. I went in for paperwork and the car was sent for detailing around 4pm(dealership closes at 6pm) and it was just like car wash, clean exterior with water wiped and interior is same. When I asked, the response was they only had porters for car wash doing the car wash and do not have detailers which i had to accept. Now here is the twist.... When all set, I was getting into the car to get back home, car was unable to start. It was fine when I was test driving for which I had started/stopped like 3 times with no issues. Since it was 6pm, all left and I was thinking on what happened suddenly. I was calling the manager while he was going home, I told him the car wasn't starting at all. It was jump started and was said that since the porter guys were taking the car back and forth for car wash, plates change - battery might got down little and will be back after 30 min drive. I had drive two hours to get back home and tried to start the next day it wasn't starting. I needed a jumpstart so I called my insurance to have a battery service. Upon Inspecting, battery was bad(dead) and had to be replaced. Before the sale, I used to get good responses to my email and after I didn't get a single response since 6/15 as I explained the same the Ronny(Manager). I want to give him some time so he can think about it and do the rightful. I've got a survey question with a phone number(to call if I had any issues with purchase) and I gave a call and forwarded my email from 6/15 to another manager Mark on 6/17 and he said that he'll check and call me back which never happened till now. I started thinking that what magic is done to the battery during test drive where it was fine and dead within two hours where I had to do the paperwork!! This was my experience where I have to spend additionally in less than 24 hours to what supposed to be good per the terms discussed and no help once the vehicle is sold. So Be aware.
Excellent Service
by 10/28/2020on
Mitch, Mike, Aldo, and the MINI Service Team have been great. They make sure my car and I are taken care of each visit. I'm given options regarding my car's maintenance which help me budget for expenses accordingly. Mitch was especially helpful and accommodating when I needed to make an insurance claim for a damage to my car. He ensured all necessary repairs were taken care of. Rentals and my car were both picked up/dropped off to me at my convenience. I highly recommend this dealership!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Another successful “hike” for MINI!
by 10/27/2020on
Mitch is awesome. Knowing that I have a new MINI in order, he arranged for the 2.5 hour trip to take care of the temperature gauge. He kept I n contact and advised me of changes in advance. He s wonderful!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great Service
by 09/29/2019on
I came in for a parts pickup and left with a clean car that was ready for my trip to Indiana. Big thanks to Mike and the mini team.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Buyer Beware! Deceptive salesmen! Tricked into buying WRONG CAR!
by 08/17/2017on
I have been coming here for years servicing my Mini Cooper and returned last Saturday to buy a new one. I thought I could trust the sales team to be honest and helpful- unfortunately this was my first automobile purchase, I am a 21 year old girl and no mechanic! Aldo Huerta completely lied to me for hours selling me a vehicle I did not purchase! He lied about the ENTIRE MODEL- said the car was a 2016 JCW Mini Countryman with twin turbos!! He said the window tag was incorrectly printed (which said it was a base countryman) and had every excuse in the book as to why the car didnt appear to be what he was describing. He lied to me about several aspects of the car, too much to even get into detail about! Got the car home, had my Dad inspect it, read through all of the literature included with the car and turns outI was right, not a JCW, Aldo had lied, and I had been fooled. He either never checked his facts once throughout the course of several hours, or worse, knew what he was doing. I was completely tricked into buying this car that I personally didnt like, but Aldo had told me all of the great features included in the car (lies) and I trusted him. It was a deal I couldnt pass up! I brought this up to the sales manager, Ronny Bataineh- he is no better. He said I could TRADE THE CAR OUT (losing most of my large down payment) even though I had bought it about 4 days ago and it was sold via DECEPTION and MISREPRESENTATION. He made up for the mistake with some graphics for the car, and promised some Mini gear. Came to pick up my car today and had to wait an extra 20 minutes for a mirror cap to be put on (late for work) because Ronny never got around to it and he didnt know when I would be there to pick up the car (1. It had been there a full week 2. I was told to pick up the car 24 hours ago, said I would be there today at this time.) I asked him about the Mini gear he had promised in front of my dad (I am alone at this point) and he got extremely offended, threw the price in my face of the graphics they put on my car and said I could pay for what they had done for me and he would grab me 2 water bottles if I wanted the gear he had promised. Just mind blowing! This whole experience has been an ABSOLUTE NIGHTMARE. The service team at Bill Jacobs has been great to my family and me over the years, especially Dean and Mitch; unfortunately, the same cannot be said for the sales team. I am sad, disappointed and embarrassed that I was tricked and then treated the way I was by the manager. I urge anyone thinking about buying a Mini from Bill Jacobs to please re think their choice in a dealership. I want absolutely nothing more from this sales team, Id like to never deal with any of them again; I just hope no one else ends up in the situation I am in now. You shouldnt have to have a personal mechanic and lawyer present to buy a vehicle- but you just might want one here!
The Best Of The Best!
by 12/21/2016on
Ive been to quite a few dealerships lately test driving cars to find the right one for me. Only BillJacobs Mini could I give 5 stars. Not only was the service superb but I can credit them for suggesting the right car for me. You wont be disappointed with any of their salesmen as they're all awesome to converse with and do business with. Looking forward to doing all my future business with these guys.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE
by 12/14/2016on
Bill Jacobs serviced my 2011 Mini cooper with true white glove service even though i didn't purchase the vehicle from them. I moved to Iowa from Florida and was looking for a dealership to service my mini. I found Bill Jacobs by reading the reviews. They actually picked up my car and brought it to their dealership, serviced it and brought it back to me so that i would not have to miss a day of work to make the trek to Naperville (2 hours away). They impressed me so much in the service department, that I promised my service advisor, Kyle that I would purchase my next vehicle from their group. Last Friday, I made good on my promise and purchased a new(er) Mini. The sales and finance team made the transaction effortless. I was in and out, happy, and satisfied before lunch. The Bill Jacobs team TRULY is customer focused. Best dealership I have ever dealt with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Buying a new Mini JCW
by 09/10/2016on
I must say that my wife and I were not completely sure we were going to buy a new car last night. My wife has been looking at Minis now for a few months. We have had two previous minis purchased from another dealer. My wife saw a JCW model online at Bill Jacobs in Naperville, IL. Unfortunately, there were no pictures online. I contacted the dealership to see if we could have photos of the car and the window sticker so we could review the options. Kristin Mlsna answered the phone and was so pleasant and immediately agreed to send me an email with the window sticker and photos. My wife saw all the options she wanted on the car and we considered going to see the car and drive. I contacted Kristin again who invited us out to do both. The dealership was clean and inviting. I had mentioned to Kristin that we would be bringing our two young daughters. Upon walking through the door, a woman walked over and greeted me by name, "you must be (name)"! Kristin immediately introduced herself and spent time talking to the girls, ages 2 & 5. I mentioned to here that the kids bed time was in a couple hours and that we just wanted to see the car and drive it. Drove loved it, Kristin inquired if we were seriously considering buying a Mini or browsing. I was clear that we have have a great car now so it is not imperative we purchase anything, but if the price point is where we can agree, and we receive a fair offer for our trade in we could consider it. After quickly talking about price and trade, Kristin introduced the sales Manager, Ronny Bataineh. Together, and with very little wasted time we found a price which made my wife and I happy and I am happy to say we agreed to purchase the car on the spot. They were also sensitive to the fact the girls were getting restless. Kristin quickly produced drawing paper and markers for the girls and showed us where the animal crackers were for the kids as well. Within a couple quick hours we were on our way home with a new Mini! Quite honestly I have purchase over a dozen new cars including two previous Mini Coopers-I was impressed. My wife drove out the lot, smiled and said This was THE BEST BUYING EXPERIENCE she/we ever had. I 100% agree. We will recommend this team to anyone looking to purchase a mini or BMW. I have over 20 years in sales and finance experience, and I never once felt they were being anything but sincere and honest in dealing with us-we never felt like anyone was selling anything. And their patience with having two bored girls running around playing...well done Kristin and Ronny!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dana and ronny are great!
by 08/31/2016on
Dana was very helpful held the car for me until I got there. Test drove the vehicle,they disclosed everything wrong they could find wrong with the vehicle and ronny was very easy to negotiate with. It was my pleasure buying a vehicle from them. I recommend this dealer 100%
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service provided
by 06/11/2016on
I am always impressed with high service levels provided by Bill Jacobs Mini. In particular, Mitchell Shefveland, works extraordinarily hard to ensure work is completed as promised. His follow up and communication is excellent. His advice and recommendations have been helpful and honest. It is a dealership. As such pricing is commensurate with many foreign car dealerships. And you may find better pricing elsewhere. But do find their service top notch in efficiency, and they take my time and money seriously. Hats off to Mitchell and the Bill Jacobs Mini service department.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Not exactly a smooth experience
by 05/17/2016on
Update 5/26 - This is an update to a prior 1 star review. As a reminder - since that review is gone...they gave us a deal on a Friday, we put 1k deposit down, and made arrangements to drive the 5 hours to Naperville thefollowing day. They changed the deal when we were an hour out. We turned the deal down and headed back to Michigan. We thought it was rather rude that not one person called to see what changed when our salesperson knew we were coming from so far and were already on our way. On Sunday morning we sent an email to all their sales managers and the business manager. When we didn't receive a response by Monday night, I posted the negative review. Well, last weekend we took the long trip again to buy this car. One of their sales managers, Darren, contacted my wife to try to work out the deal. I'm not sure if he was responding to my email, the the lost sale hitting his desk, or maybe even responding from our prior negative review. He was very apologetic and wanted to work a deal out. At any rate, we worked out what I consider to be a fair deal for the car. Darren was very nice - and hey they are a busy dealership. I understand why it might have taken them some time to follow up on a lost sale. Even though we decided to still deal with them after our initial very bad experience. They were really good in some areas and fell short in others. If this review were for their parts department - I'd give it a 5. Parts was great. We ordered some additional accessories - it was easy pleasant experience and they came in quickly. Not only that - they shipped it to us in Michigan AND called to let us know the tracking number. I'd definitely recommend. In regards to the purchase - We bought a 2013 Mini Cooper Countryman S ALL4. We made arrangements to make the drive again and told them we would be in around 1pm on a Saturday. When we arrived - the car looked great. It was detailed and looked as new as they could make it. The salesperson that we originally dealt with was going to get us through the initial paperwork She was friendly. Clearly eager to put the past behind us. The sales manager who got us back came and greeted us as well. Things seemed to be going well - until we had to wait over 2 hours for the finance guy to do the paperwork. I mean, I would've understood waiting if we hadn't made an appt to come in and buy the car. When I've done that in the past - we were in and out in less than 45. Yes, the Mini dealership is cool and they give you free beverages - but I didn't want to be there all day. Especially when driving 5 hours to get there. We didn't end up leaving until after 6pm central. Got there around 1pm. Ah well. The only other issue we had was what I'll call a "misunderstanding" with what we negotiated for the extended warranty. They worked it out - but we had to do the paperwork twice - and show proof of the warrant that was negotiated in an email. I think part of their problem is that they are a big dealership and need some better processes in place to be more efficient. Like - the day they were initially losing the sale - the should have called. Not 2 business days later. The paperwork should have been ready when we arrived. Their salesperson should be able to walk through all the paperwork - not just a finance manager. Yes, they did try to makeup for our initial issue. They were all very nice when we were there. If it wasn't for the extended warranty issue and the fact we had to be at the dealership for hours when they w
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Best Place Ever!
by 04/08/2016on
I have purchased 3 Mini Coopers from Bill Jacobs and I will never buy a car from anyone else. Rachel Luginsky is my sales rep for all 3 and she is simply AMAZING! Knowledgeable, caring, understanding and AWESOME. She has gone above and beyond with each and every interaction. One the Service side, you have Mitch Shefveland ... Service Manager Extraordinaire. Hardest Working Man in Mini! Truly an awesome experience in every way! If you have an opportunity to go go there, you will never buy a car from anyone else.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Experience
by 03/16/2016on
We recently purchased a MINI and are thrilled with the experience we had at Bill Jacobs MINI. Our salesperson Dana Halligan was polite, knowledgable and personable. This was the easiest and most stress free experience we have ever had when buying a new car. The entire staff was helpful and courteous and answered all of our questions quickly and in detail.
Awesome place to do business, great people honest and straightforward...
by 02/19/2016on
I purchased a vehicle from this dealer last week, the salesman there was great, (Alex Kaffel), honest, straight forward and not pushy at all. Worked with me on the pricing as best he could, never once tried to show me something I didn't want or couldn't afford. Ronnie his sales manager was very nice as well, again not pushy, not trying too sell me an extra stuff I didn't need, they both accommodated my every need, beverages, snacks and most importantly a friendly easy going atmosphere. I would definitely recommend doing business with these gentleman, after dealing with other car salesman in the past this was a huge improvement to anything I could of imagined the process being.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good car buying experience
by 02/17/2016on
Overall, I had a positive experience with this dealership. The sales woman I worked with, Dana Halligan, was not pushy and did her best to be helpful. I would recommend dealing with her.
Great experience at Bill Jacobs
by 02/13/2016on
I love my new clubman. I had a great experience and I would highly recommend Dana my salesperson. Everyone I dealt with was great.
Helpful, Friendly Staff with a Very Long Wait
by 02/06/2016on
Dana Halligan was very helpful, open, and easy to work with. The dealership, however, was poorly equipped to accommodate any more than two customers at a time. After viewing, test driving, discussing, and deciding to purchase a car, I was required to wait three and a half hours to meet with Matt Cameron to finalize the sale.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great used car buying experience
by 01/12/2016on
We found a couple of used Minis on-line and came in for a visit and test drive and ended up buying a car that day. The whole experience was pleasant - not what I usually expect when buying a car. Our sales person was Dana and she was great. Everybody else was very nice too and overall customer service was more than I expected.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Jacobs MINI
by 01/07/2016on
I purchase my first hardtop MINI S at Bill Jacobs. The facility was appealing with all the models on display. My sales people Haroon, Kyle and Mat. were very accommodating, informative and clever in assisting me with my purchase. I would recommend Bill Jacobs to any prospective MINI car buyer.
GOOD CHOICE
by 10/13/2015on
They provided very excellent service and products.
GREAT experience!!!
by 09/04/2015on
I used to be a certified GM sales woman and I know how long it can take at a car dealership. We traveled over 3 hours to get here to purchase our vehicle and it was GREAT! That was the fastest I have ever been in and out of a dealership, or seen anyone (provided they purchase) in and out of a dealership. They were friendly, knowledgeable, even followed up with me a few days later JUST to wish me a happy birthday! Any questions they didn't know, they looked up. Went above and beyond my expectations and would highly recommend them to anyone! :)
