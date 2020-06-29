2 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Update 5/26 - This is an update to a prior 1 star review. As a reminder - since that review is gone...they gave us a deal on a Friday, we put 1k deposit down, and made arrangements to drive the 5 hours to Naperville thefollowing day. They changed the deal when we were an hour out. We turned the deal down and headed back to Michigan. We thought it was rather rude that not one person called to see what changed when our salesperson knew we were coming from so far and were already on our way. On Sunday morning we sent an email to all their sales managers and the business manager. When we didn't receive a response by Monday night, I posted the negative review. Well, last weekend we took the long trip again to buy this car. One of their sales managers, Darren, contacted my wife to try to work out the deal. I'm not sure if he was responding to my email, the the lost sale hitting his desk, or maybe even responding from our prior negative review. He was very apologetic and wanted to work a deal out. At any rate, we worked out what I consider to be a fair deal for the car. Darren was very nice - and hey they are a busy dealership. I understand why it might have taken them some time to follow up on a lost sale. Even though we decided to still deal with them after our initial very bad experience. They were really good in some areas and fell short in others. If this review were for their parts department - I'd give it a 5. Parts was great. We ordered some additional accessories - it was easy pleasant experience and they came in quickly. Not only that - they shipped it to us in Michigan AND called to let us know the tracking number. I'd definitely recommend. In regards to the purchase - We bought a 2013 Mini Cooper Countryman S ALL4. We made arrangements to make the drive again and told them we would be in around 1pm on a Saturday. When we arrived - the car looked great. It was detailed and looked as new as they could make it. The salesperson that we originally dealt with was going to get us through the initial paperwork She was friendly. Clearly eager to put the past behind us. The sales manager who got us back came and greeted us as well. Things seemed to be going well - until we had to wait over 2 hours for the finance guy to do the paperwork. I mean, I would've understood waiting if we hadn't made an appt to come in and buy the car. When I've done that in the past - we were in and out in less than 45. Yes, the Mini dealership is cool and they give you free beverages - but I didn't want to be there all day. Especially when driving 5 hours to get there. We didn't end up leaving until after 6pm central. Got there around 1pm. Ah well. The only other issue we had was what I'll call a "misunderstanding" with what we negotiated for the extended warranty. They worked it out - but we had to do the paperwork twice - and show proof of the warrant that was negotiated in an email. I think part of their problem is that they are a big dealership and need some better processes in place to be more efficient. Like - the day they were initially losing the sale - the should have called. Not 2 business days later. The paperwork should have been ready when we arrived. Their salesperson should be able to walk through all the paperwork - not just a finance manager. Yes, they did try to makeup for our initial issue. They were all very nice when we were there. If it wasn't for the extended warranty issue and the fact we had to be at the dealership for hours when they w Read more