1 out of 5 stars service Rating

NEVER GO TO THIS SHOWROOM first visit: I recently visited this showroom for oil change and key replacement. I scheduled appointment and scheduled a shuttle drive back to home. The service advisor name is Mo ALi, he welcomes you warmly and treats you great! Explains how the service will be down and asks to do some additional servicing like injection cleaning, etc. apart from oil change which is around 1500$. This is a new car and I bought recently, the moment I said I came only for oil change and I do not need anything right now, he treats you like a pauper and asks you to wait in the Lobby, the car will be done in 1 hour. I had shuttle scheduled, but he kept me waiting in the lobby for around 2-4 hrs, he did not wash my car, did not refill windshield liquid. Gives the car and says key will be done in 1 week. Jacobs BMW took 1 month to get back to me on the Key. Second Visit: I visited second time after 1 month, asked about car wash. They did wash my car but it was same dirty and same stains, gave the car with no wiper blades (wiper blades were there before the service). I didn't notice there were no wiper blades, on the same day on my way to home from airport there was heavy rain, I was shocked seeing no wiper blades. It was really hard to drive in the heavy rain without wiper blades but luckily I came home. If I call them they said they will check the videos and get back to me, and after 3 days they say might have lost in car wash. What if some accident happens in the heavy rain without wiper blades ? Save yourself, I strongly recommend to not visit this showroom. Read more