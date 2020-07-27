Fair Oaks Ford Lincoln

2055 W Ogden Ave, Naperville, IL 60540
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Fair Oaks Ford Lincoln

4.9
Overall Rating
(117)
Recommend: Yes (116) No (1)
sales Rating

Very great expericence

by Javier Lara on 07/27/2020

I had a great experience buying my car. The salesperson was very kind and professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Report it
sales Rating

Report it
service Rating

Exceptional Service

by Service on 01/09/2020

Brought my car in last Friday evening, 1-3-20, for a dashboard light that came on, recall and service. Left it for whenever they could get to it. They said it might be days. Called Saturday morning,the next day, said what the problem was and had it done by the middle of the afternoon. No inconvenience at all. Happy I got it back so fast.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
service Rating

Jeremy Hopkins

by ericamv0 on 01/06/2020

Great sales person! Very knowledgeable for someone so young and new to the industry.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

Great, Professional Experience

by FairOaks on 01/04/2020

Pam has always been a Rock Star! I have bought a number of cars from her and she has always steered me in the right direction. The car she found for me is a dream to drive. I Love Fair Oaks because the staff is extremely helpful, honest & down to earth. They really care about people. John, Sales Manager, is a straight shooter. When you leave you k ow you have received a fair deal! There service center is top notch. Wayne has been a great asset for me and keeps me coming back. He knows what he is doing and gets you in and out. As long as those 3 are there I will keep returning!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

New Aviator Purchase

by Paul on 01/03/2020

I wanted to thank Leo, the GM, Jonathan Garcia, my sales agent, and the entire team at Fair Oaks for a great experience in purchasing my first Lincoln. I have owned four S-classes in a row and made the switch after seeing the Aviator at the Chicago Auto Show in early 2019. It took some time to get the order delivered, but Leo and his team did a wonderful job of making it a pleasurable experience. I would recommend Fair Oaks Lincoln to anyone looking for a great product and exceptional service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
service Rating

Terrible Treatment of A Lincoln/Ford Fan

by Jimmy Lincoln on 12/12/2019

I have bought two cars from this Dealership, amounting in the amount of $90,000.. In April I purchased a 2017 Lincoln Mkz Black Label and also got the extra insurance for dings/dents, Tires/Wheels and Windshield repair. I also purchased the interior/exterior protection. I traded in my Lincoln Mks that I purchased new in 2013, which had new tires and around 50,000 miles. The vehicle used 2017 Mkz Black Label cost me $35,000, plus all these extras. I almost immediately noticed that I was losing air in my right front tire. I also noticed a small ding on the driver's side rear door near the bottom. I also initially was given a promise that for a good review I would get a free oil change and inspection. I have been getting the runaround over these issues for about 6 months now. The sales Department has been promising me for about 2 months now that they are going to pick my car up and take care of these issues. I want to take this car on a road trip and I can't because they are still giving me a runaround and ignoring this issues I am driving a car that has a Lincoln Way app. that doesn't work. I have to put air in the tires every week. Has a dent that nobody wants to repair and needs an oil change and inspection that was promised to me by Bob Wojtan. None of these issues have been addressed and I was given a runaround !Not happy with Fair Oaks. To add an update I took my Lincoln Mkz with the leaky right front tire to Joe Rizza Lincoln in Orland Park on 05Dec.19 and they discovered that my right front rim is CRACKED! The first time I noticed the right front tire was low was on 12Apr.19 about a week after I bought the car from Fair Oaks Ford/Lincoln and I apprised them of the situation. The reason I am sure of this date is because of my LincolnWay App which still has this information stored. I have been driving a car with a cracked rim for eight months. Thank you Fair Oaks. They also fixed my LincolnWay app for me. I will be getting a new rim next week free of charge because I have the Insurance.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Report it
service Rating

Best

by Excellent on 11/28/2019

GReat people in service dept. It's their personal touch that keeps me coming back for service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

Excellent Buying Experience

by daves48 on 11/22/2019

I bought a 2019 Ford Edge and the sales staff went out of their way to get me the car that I wanted. If you want a great experience and a great sales associate to help you, see Serafan Castalan at Fairoaks Ford in Naperville.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

lincoln mkc

by D_R on 11/19/2019

Process was long after an agreement was reached but staff was courteous throughout the whole process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
service Rating

Package service on new car

by Jackie on 11/18/2019

We had the package service done to the inside and under carriage of our car right after we purchased it. Service was same day and I was given a loaner - service department was extremely easy to deal with and service was prompt!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

bought a corsair

by ray on 11/14/2019

Overall everything was very good and I got an educaion at the same time

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
service Rating

Excellent

by J on 11/13/2019

Excellent service, one on one assistance when needed. Recommend

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

Ultimate Service and Care

by RetiredDavid on 11/12/2019

Wonderful customer care and service, turning run my 2017 Lease and Picking up a 2020 Escape. Pam was extremely friendly and really knew the product. Although this is my 10th + car from Fair Oaks, this current experience was the most rewarding and appreciated

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

Excellent

by Kent on 11/06/2019

Great service they took care of my needs,got a nice little truck thanks.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

Exceptional Sales Experience

by Pyatt on 10/15/2019

Jorge and Jonathan were able to find me the exact Explorer with the exact color and options I requested. Even drove my old car home for me. Really went above and beyond for me today. Customer relations rep Bob was great and financing was smooth. Parts even has the floor liners in stock that I wanted. Looking forward to continuing my relationship with the service staff. Thanks Fair Oaks Ford!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

New Truck Purchase

by Mark K on 10/14/2019

My wife and I really enjoyed the service and responsiveness of all the individuals that worked with us to get the vehicle we wanted at the best available price and financing options.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

excellent

by Darrell on 10/13/2019

I was just going in to view a Lincoln and got a great deal so I decided to go ahead and buy that day. everyone was excellent at helping me understand all the new features on the vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

Amazing Buying Experience

by Pyatt on 10/11/2019

Jorge and Jonathan were able to find me the exact Explorer with the exact color and options I requested. Even drove my old car home for me. Really went above and beyond for me today. Customer relations rep Bob was great and financing was smooth. Parts even has the floor liners in stock that I wanted. Looking forward to continuing my relationship with the service staff. Thanks Fair Oaks Ford!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report it
service Rating

Passenger Side Mirror Repair

by Vern on 10/04/2019

The repair was done efficiently and the Service Adviser even found a couple of coupons to apply to the bill.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

Great car buying experience

by Paul on 10/03/2019

Darren and the entire team treated my wife and I with friendly and caring service. We got a great deal and they made the car buying experience quick and easy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

Great service!

by JF on 10/02/2019

Roman Mitchell was an excellent salesperson - he worked with me over several days to get me the vehicle I wanted at a price with which I was comfortable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report it
109 cars in stock
0 new96 used13 certified pre-owned
Ford Edge
Ford Edge
0 new|7 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Explorer
Ford Explorer
0 new|7 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
0 new|7 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
