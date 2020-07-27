Very great expericence
by 07/27/2020on
I had a great experience buying my car. The salesperson was very kind and professional.
Exceptional Service
by 01/09/2020on
Brought my car in last Friday evening, 1-3-20, for a dashboard light that came on, recall and service. Left it for whenever they could get to it. They said it might be days. Called Saturday morning,the next day, said what the problem was and had it done by the middle of the afternoon. No inconvenience at all. Happy I got it back so fast.
Jeremy Hopkins
by 01/06/2020on
Great sales person! Very knowledgeable for someone so young and new to the industry.
Great, Professional Experience
by 01/04/2020on
Pam has always been a Rock Star! I have bought a number of cars from her and she has always steered me in the right direction. The car she found for me is a dream to drive. I Love Fair Oaks because the staff is extremely helpful, honest & down to earth. They really care about people. John, Sales Manager, is a straight shooter. When you leave you k ow you have received a fair deal! There service center is top notch. Wayne has been a great asset for me and keeps me coming back. He knows what he is doing and gets you in and out. As long as those 3 are there I will keep returning!
New Aviator Purchase
by 01/03/2020on
I wanted to thank Leo, the GM, Jonathan Garcia, my sales agent, and the entire team at Fair Oaks for a great experience in purchasing my first Lincoln. I have owned four S-classes in a row and made the switch after seeing the Aviator at the Chicago Auto Show in early 2019. It took some time to get the order delivered, but Leo and his team did a wonderful job of making it a pleasurable experience. I would recommend Fair Oaks Lincoln to anyone looking for a great product and exceptional service.
Terrible Treatment of A Lincoln/Ford Fan
by 12/12/2019on
I have bought two cars from this Dealership, amounting in the amount of $90,000.. In April I purchased a 2017 Lincoln Mkz Black Label and also got the extra insurance for dings/dents, Tires/Wheels and Windshield repair. I also purchased the interior/exterior protection. I traded in my Lincoln Mks that I purchased new in 2013, which had new tires and around 50,000 miles. The vehicle used 2017 Mkz Black Label cost me $35,000, plus all these extras. I almost immediately noticed that I was losing air in my right front tire. I also noticed a small ding on the driver's side rear door near the bottom. I also initially was given a promise that for a good review I would get a free oil change and inspection. I have been getting the runaround over these issues for about 6 months now. The sales Department has been promising me for about 2 months now that they are going to pick my car up and take care of these issues. I want to take this car on a road trip and I can't because they are still giving me a runaround and ignoring this issues I am driving a car that has a Lincoln Way app. that doesn't work. I have to put air in the tires every week. Has a dent that nobody wants to repair and needs an oil change and inspection that was promised to me by Bob Wojtan. None of these issues have been addressed and I was given a runaround !Not happy with Fair Oaks. To add an update I took my Lincoln Mkz with the leaky right front tire to Joe Rizza Lincoln in Orland Park on 05Dec.19 and they discovered that my right front rim is CRACKED! The first time I noticed the right front tire was low was on 12Apr.19 about a week after I bought the car from Fair Oaks Ford/Lincoln and I apprised them of the situation. The reason I am sure of this date is because of my LincolnWay App which still has this information stored. I have been driving a car with a cracked rim for eight months. Thank you Fair Oaks. They also fixed my LincolnWay app for me. I will be getting a new rim next week free of charge because I have the Insurance.
Best
by 11/28/2019on
GReat people in service dept. It's their personal touch that keeps me coming back for service.
Excellent Buying Experience
by 11/22/2019on
I bought a 2019 Ford Edge and the sales staff went out of their way to get me the car that I wanted. If you want a great experience and a great sales associate to help you, see Serafan Castalan at Fairoaks Ford in Naperville.
lincoln mkc
by 11/19/2019on
Process was long after an agreement was reached but staff was courteous throughout the whole process.
Package service on new car
by 11/18/2019on
We had the package service done to the inside and under carriage of our car right after we purchased it. Service was same day and I was given a loaner - service department was extremely easy to deal with and service was prompt!
bought a corsair
by 11/14/2019on
Overall everything was very good and I got an educaion at the same time
Excellent
by 11/13/2019on
Excellent service, one on one assistance when needed. Recommend
Ultimate Service and Care
by 11/12/2019on
Wonderful customer care and service, turning run my 2017 Lease and Picking up a 2020 Escape. Pam was extremely friendly and really knew the product. Although this is my 10th + car from Fair Oaks, this current experience was the most rewarding and appreciated
Excellent
by 11/06/2019on
Great service they took care of my needs,got a nice little truck thanks.
Exceptional Sales Experience
by 10/15/2019on
Jorge and Jonathan were able to find me the exact Explorer with the exact color and options I requested. Even drove my old car home for me. Really went above and beyond for me today. Customer relations rep Bob was great and financing was smooth. Parts even has the floor liners in stock that I wanted. Looking forward to continuing my relationship with the service staff. Thanks Fair Oaks Ford!!!
New Truck Purchase
by 10/14/2019on
My wife and I really enjoyed the service and responsiveness of all the individuals that worked with us to get the vehicle we wanted at the best available price and financing options.
excellent
by 10/13/2019on
I was just going in to view a Lincoln and got a great deal so I decided to go ahead and buy that day. everyone was excellent at helping me understand all the new features on the vehicle.
Amazing Buying Experience
by 10/11/2019on
Passenger Side Mirror Repair
by 10/04/2019on
The repair was done efficiently and the Service Adviser even found a couple of coupons to apply to the bill.
Great car buying experience
by 10/03/2019on
Darren and the entire team treated my wife and I with friendly and caring service. We got a great deal and they made the car buying experience quick and easy.
Great service!
by 10/02/2019on
Roman Mitchell was an excellent salesperson - he worked with me over several days to get me the vehicle I wanted at a price with which I was comfortable.