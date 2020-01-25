Repeat buyer
by 01/25/2020on
I've bought two new Ford Escapes off of "Sarge" one of Ford Squares salesmen. He always does an outstanding job and goes above and beyond when trying to help the customer. In my case this usually means finding the exact Escape I want, color, model, options etc.. If Ford Square doesn't have it on the lot Sarge WILL find it! He's very patient too, works we me and my wife meeting all our requests, time lines, financing issues, etc.. I will buy from him again! Stay tuned......
Oil change, wash
by 07/31/2020on
great job getting bugs off front
Great experience
by 07/20/2019on
I am a returning customer, so I worked with Sarge and Al on my purchase. Since I’ve worked with them before I knew everything would go smoothly, and they would bend over backwards to meet my needs. These guys are great.
Ford Square Mt. Vernon, IL.
by 01/02/2019on
They serviced our new car and fixed a small vibration. We are completely satisfied.
Survey
by 09/21/2018on
My experience at Ford Square was very pleasant. My salesman was able to find a vehicle that served my needs and a price that I could afford.
MKC Lincoln Purchase
by 09/19/2018on
It was one of the best buying experiences of a new car we have had. Could not be more satisfied. Sarge was our sales rep. Ask for him he was great. Doug was the finance guy another good experience
Purchase
by 08/14/2018on
Sales person was helpful but not "pushy". Treated us like our business was important, was willing to find me exactly what I wanted.
A Happy Customer
by 05/14/2018on
Ford Square in Mt Vernon, Il took care of everything for me and had the deal, car, and what they promised ready to go when I got there. No problems, whatsoever, I highly recommend them.
Great salesperson
by 06/15/2017on
Our salesperson Cindy was excellent and really made the buying process easy. She found us the best deal possible. I would recommend going to see her.
bob depaolo
by 08/11/2009on
be careful during the negotiation stage of buying a truck from ford square in mount vernon il. i had 2 dealers bidding on selling me my new van. [another dealership] in salem il. was truthful in his bid in telling me that it would take 6 to eight weeks to get a van built. ford square had said it would take three weeks to get one built because they were going to use another dealers allocation, and get my order placed. finally at six weeks (3 weeks overdue!) i called them to inquire and they said that it should be any day now. I pleaded with John Lauder (the salesman) and the Roy ( the sales manager) to make a phone call to find out what was up. Should I have had to tell them to make a phone call? you would think that if a salesman had promised you a van in three weeks, that when it wasn't there in 6 weeks ,he would be concerned enough to make a phone call to ford and track the shipment! in the meantime I had quit my job to start my new business, using my new van, and guess what , no income and no new van! it has now been 8 weeks and the van should be there any day now according to them. ha ha