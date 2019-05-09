This dealer has no credit
Be very careful when working with this dealer. This dealer lied to me for me to agree the deal and the sales person denied he ever agreed that when I pick up the car. Their manager does not support customer either. This is not a dealer that you can trust.
Worst experience buying a vehicle.
We are from out of state and were looking for a specific vehicle, which is what brought us to this dealership. We purchased a 2013 Touareg TDI. The salesman, Abraham, was very kind and went in on his day off as we couldn't get anyone else to help us. The finance department was terrible and tried pushing us to only finance through them even though we had already lined everything up back home. I have requested all of the signed documents 3 times now (we had to sign some things by mail) and have not gotten the paperwork. Very dishonest people. We love our vehicle but would never purchase through this dealership ever again.
Waste of time
Not a place worthy of my business. I realize it is just a business deal but come on guys. You low ball my trade by $3500 dollars.You ever hear of the Internet? Every buyer can research and know what a fair deal is for the dealer and themselves. Then when it comes to the quote on the new car it's the same story. A price that is several thousands of $$$ over what I paid at the dealer who sold me the car and took my trade. Adair deal for us both. A shame I wanted to do business with the local dealership. Now I wish they were not in n my town.
VW Does Not Stand by Their Vehicles
This is only one star because there isn't a negative star. VW of Mount Prospect does not stand by their vehicles. Ours has been recalled due to the airbag that can explode, causing death. Who would let their child drive this car? Now I use it, and my commute is 2 hours a day. I'm afraid every day. I cant afford a new car. VW of Mount Prospect refuses to give us a loaner and they can't fix the car.
Very dishonest dealership.....stay far away!!!!
I'd choose a different dealership before doing any business here. I ordered a new VW Golf R, signed an agreement, gave them a $1000 deposit and waiting patiently. A few days before the car arrived at the dealership I received a call from the saleswoman telling me the car will be available in a few days but "another salesman accepted an offer for $6000 over the list price". She proceeded to tell me that I'd have to come up with the additional amount if I still wanted the car!!!! I asked for my deposit back and ran. When VW Corporate called me to inquire about why I didn't follow through on the purchase and heard my story, they simply said we are sorry and that all dealerships are independently owned and cannot be controlled by VW. Sad commentary for an otherwise great product. I WOULD NEVER DO BUSINESS WITH AUTOBARN DEALERSHIPS EVER. IF THIS IS WHAT THE DO AT THE FRONT END, CAN YOU IMAGINE WHAT YOU'RE EXPERIENCE IS GOING TO BE LIKE AFTER YOU EXPERIENCE A SERVICE ISSUE/NEED? NO THANK YOU.
very bad sales....
Really a very bad experience with these guys...initially they tried to push extra $2000 Autobarn care package..and finally approved for the price listed on their site... I offered for 20% down payment to lock down the vehicle..but they said not required..then submitted all my documents to get VW finance approval....but when i followed them after 4 business days (it is 1week including with holidays) they said the vehicle got sold out because my VW finance is not yet approved...and the reason they said was...the other customer is ready to pay 2000$ extra...and this is business...and they put the blame saying that your finance is still on hold (neither approved nor denied) so we can't keep on holding that vehicle..
Typical car sales nonsense
I found a 2012 Jetta Sportswagen at VW of Mt Prospect, through an Edmund's search . I arrived at the dealership early on a Friday morning and no one else was around except people waiting for service. We took a test drive with a fairly clueless sales guy. Thirty minutes on Edmunds and I knew more about options packages and features than he did. He was sure to show me several times that the vanity mirror had a light and it went off on it's own if you closed the visor. Unfortunately it only went down hill from there. The sales guy didn't know the price, only the manager and he was "busy" so we had to wait 20 minutes to even get a price (which I knew already since it is on the website). The manager "is really busy this morning" despite the fact that there were literally 4 sales guys and 3 porters standing around drinking coffee and chit chatting with not another customer in the store. When he finally came back with the price as quoted on their web site there was a $1995 "Autobarn Protection Package" which amounts to 2 oil changes, free loaner, some stainproofing treatments and a tire guarantee. Since I live an hour away, there was no way I was coming back for their service or loaner or oil changes and I told them I didn't want the Protection Package. It was clearly obvious that's where they make their money because he at first refused to remove it, then claimed it was already on the car, then discounted it to $1050, then discounted it to $445. (The stainproofing clearly didn't work because the carpet in the driver's footwell was stained.) Finally, as I was walking out the door the manager insisted on talking to me and after 2 or 3 creepily extended handshakes and further attempts to convince me of the package's "value" he agreed to remove the package. Next came a credit application. I was not financing so I refused to fill one out. He explained the government requires it since 9/11 to make sure I "wasn't funding terrorists". Fair enough, I realize there are some crazy requirements so I put my information on the form but crossed out the language that talked about applying for credit and the signature box at the bottom. Apparently he wasn't watching as I did this, or the sales guy was so clueless he didn't know what was going on. Next while I was on the phone arranging insurance for the car, he tried to "put together the package" which apparently included trying to get my wife to sign and date a blank check that he could give to the finance guy "and he'll put in the numbers." I'm not lying, he actually thought we would give him a blank signed check! Luckily my wife is even more cautious and suspicious than I am and refused. The "package" went to the finance guy without the blank check. Thirty minutes later the sales guy came back and explained we needed to sign the credit application, and initial that all the crossing out was an error. "It's the government, not us" he swore over and over. Now I know the government, and if they really need your information, you can guarantee they will have a form, or two or three, of their own to fill out, NOT a credit application. I refused again and he said we couldn't proceed. Once again the creepy handshake manager grabbed me on my way out of the store and admitted they wanted to run a credit check on me because they couldn't trust someone writing a personal check. "They run a credit check every time you even buy a cell phone" he assured me. Well at least the fact they wanted to run a credit check was true. I should say that I can understand not wanting to accept a personal check, but then call the bank to verify funds. I should also say I've bought a car from another dealer on the promise to return later in the week with a personal check. "We have a copy of your driver's license, we know where to come get the car if you don't pay us" I refused the last extended hand shake from the manager on my way out the door and he seemed offended "At least let us part as friends" he said. Yeah buddy, nice knowing you, I'll be sure to call you next time I'm going out for beers. A brief web search of the Illinois laws governing car sales mentions nothing regarding collection of information for the government. In fact you don't even need to produce a driver's license unless you test drive. Dealer title work and registering the vehicle "immediately after purchase" are the only requirements by law. The stack of lies was too much for me and I wouldn't fill out their credit application so in the end I didn't buy the car. I just hope anyone reading this will bargain down the price of their "Protection Package" in the future. Fore-warned is fore-armed.
Terrible Sales Experience
I purchased a certified VW CC 2009 from this dealer in early August. I had traded in my 2004 Passat GLX and thought that I was receiving a rather good deal. It turns out I was given a CC that had obtained rear end paintwork from a previous collision. The CarFax showed a clean report but when I had filed for insurance (on the same day of purchase) the StateFarm agent told me that it had been in a rear end accident and even printed out the report for me. When I had returned to the dealership to confront the sales staff they claimed that the report was false and held no grounds. They assured me that the car was perfect and had no damages. I refused to accept this outcome after I was forced to leave by the dealers manager (Ryan Graham). He literally told me that if I didn't leave he would have me removed. On that same night I went to CarMax to have the car assessed. They too printed me a report stating the same claim that the StateFarm agent had given me, rear end paint work due to a rear end collision. I found all of this information out within one day and the dealership claimed they could not find any reports. My problem is I paid full price for this car. To this day they are unwilling to work with me on a settlement. I would advice anyone who is looking for a car to not purchase from this dealership. They will take advantage of you. They also gave me a rather terrible rate for my trade. They took the car for $3,400 and would not give me anymore. They are now selling it on their site for $5,700. Don't let them trick you. This dealership does not stand behind there sales. So I would advice any prospecting customers to find a dealership that will respect you both before and after the sale.
Excellent
This is the review of my purchase experience of the new 2011 Jetta SportWagen TDI at The Autobarn VW dealer in Mount Prospect, IL on June 9th 2011 I picked this dealer because of the proximity to my home, but there are so many other reasons why this dealer rocks! First - friendly and relaxing atmosphere. Sales guy Rafal greeted us with a smile at the front desk. We immediately felt comfortable with him. During the negotiation process he was very professional, provided us with details and feedback from his manager. Having purchased many cars before I was truly amazed with his sales skills and ability to have friendly conversations with his clients. I wish all dealers had sales like that because the old aggressive tactics simply don't work when everyone has access to the Internet and knows the prices. Second - great showroom and customer area. I'm not an architect but the inheritor of the building is very appealing. The roof and offices made of glass create the effect of transparency and openness. There are a dozen latest VW cars inside which you can sit in and review before the test drive. The customer area is nice too. Free coffee drinks including mocha and capuchino, tv, Internet. Third - free car washes and loaners for new customers. Things I did not like: I did not like the financing offered for my new Jetta SportWagen TDI. Ended up getting my own at lower rate. I also did not like the fact that Internet Sales is just a way to get me into the store. I did my own research however and was very familiar with the car. I was at Schaumburg and Glenview dealer prior to this one (Mount Prospect) and I'm glad I have purchased the car here.
Terrible Service
After purchasing the car from Autobarn Volkswagen of Mt Prospect, I noticed the vehicle had a few minor problems like rattling in the front and knocking noises in the rear. I honestly felt it would not be a major issue to fix but when I took the car back, they could not fix my issues. They tried several times and replaced several parts to only conclude that it is normal; however, no other Volkswagen CC performs the same under the same conditions. They have not been able to resolve my issues and have effectively given up on my issues.
Terrible
I spoke with one of the sales managers over the phone and he was really trying to get me into the dealer to purchase the car. He made me a great offer so I decided to get the car from them. They showed me the car and it was beautiful, all the papers were waiting for me to sign but I had to wait for the finance department to get me in. I waited for 3 hours! I was about to leave but they called me in. On the drive home, I immediately noticed a rattling noise coming from the front driver-side wheel; I also noticed a piece of trim hanging down underneath the car so I figured that was the problem and it would be no big deal. To date, I have taken the car to the dealership approx 10 times and the problem still persists! They told me they can't do anything about it and only VW Customer Svc can help me. They did not stand behind their vehicle and actually told me that they have "washed their hands" of the vehicle. I will never take my car back there or purchase a car from them ever again!
Terrible experience - [violative content deleted].
From the start, I was not overly thrilled with my experience. I was shown the car (a used Passat station wagon) in the service bay, where the lights were off. Unusual, but I was told it was because the service department was closed for the holiday. There was no owner's manual, and I was told that I could order one - for $75! The car was also sold to me with no gas in the tank - I wasn't even able to make it back to my home without stopping. When I test drove the car with the salesperson, Steve, he assured me that this was a "great car in great condition", as "this is the second time we've sold this - we sold it new and took it back as a trade-in", and that 'we have all the service records on this so we know it's a good car". So I didn't think twice about buying the car "as is". Foolish, I now know. The day we purchased the car, it was 90 degrees and raining out, so warm air came through the vents when I tested the heat controls. A week later, when it got a little chilly at night, we tried the heat and discovered it did not work. When I took the car in on June 12th to have it tested, that's when I was told that it needed a new heater core - to the tune of $1900. The dealership had to have known about this problem. Even though the sales manager, Vic, assured me that since it was not a Certified used car, they didn't check anything out, do you really expect me to believe that they don't check basic items on trade-ins? Not only that, but according to the Carfax report, 10 days before I bought the car, the service department replaced the cylinder head gasket. I might have been dumb enough to buy the car as-is, but I'm smart enough to know that head gasket is directly related to the car having no heat. If the hoses weren't connected correctly or if the system wasn't properly bled there would be no heat (and not being properly bled could result in an air pocket, possibly resulting in damaging the head/gasket again). I cannot tell you how infuriating it is to be LIED to. This is a prime example of why people don't trust used-car salesmen! When dealing with Vic, he flat out told me that "look, you bought the car as-is. The engine could fall out as you're driving off the lot, and we don't have to do anything about it". Really??? Is that the kind of dealership they run here? I was thoroughly disgusted with that answer. I know darn well what "as-is" means, and I am sorry that I was foolish enough to make such a mistake. The whole reason I came to a VW dealership instead of going through Craigslist or some shyster corner used car lot was because I thought I would get better service and a higher quality of car. Apparently not at Autobarn. When I left the dealership on the 12th, Vic told me he would be calling me to see if there was something he could work out with the service manager to get the car fixed for less. Needless to say, I have yet to hear from anyone at Autobarn Mount Prospect, and don't really want to.
Bought my last 3 cars from AutoBarn, MP
I like the sales people and the Manager over at Mt Prospect Autobarn. they are professional about the process, knowledgely answer questions, and are willing to listen & take the time. I may be one of the few people who like car price negotiations. I go to many dealerships and narrow down to a few acceptable choices and play one off the other. The internet has made deep price discounts for a good negotiator a thing of the past. But you can still get a little better deal than normal if you look for things of value as add-ons or cut some off the price. There used car selection is usually pretty good and they are willing to transfer cars between lots to meet your schedule. They treated my son real well when ever he gets service on any of our vehicles and get us in & out as promised and the price is in the ballpark. I don't feel they are trying to get additional service charges for things you don't need.
Great Dealership!!!
These guys made the entire process of purchasing a car very easy. They let me test drive the car over night. Vic the sales manager was very easy to negotiate with. A great experience. I will buy from them again.
Worst dealer experience I've ever had.
This was the worst experience I've ever had. Me & my wife went there for a 2006 BMW 525xi. The car was listed for $29,000. after the test drive I made my offer for $27,300 and after the SP, Robbie, spoke to his manager they came back with $30,200. I was confused why they went up on the price they said they added the shipping charge they paid on the car. But a Carfax says the car came from a Michigan Auction. Anyways I countered at $27,500 Final, then they went back down to the original asking of $29,000. So as I was leaving, the SP told me that the Used Car Sales Manager Vic Jalili wanted to thank me for coming down to their dealership. Vic met me on the main sales floor and started to YELL at me in front of all his sales people. He showed me a piece of paper saying he payed $28300 in the auction and why should he go lower than that. So I said its fine he did what he had to do and that I will just look for another car. Then he yelled out fine he'll take out $1000 off the asking price. I said no and he continued to yell at me. This guy was a total [violative content deleted]. Me & my wife walked out to my car. GM Vic followed me to my car and continued to harrass me to take the car. I said no while keeping my cool then he told me to leave his parking lot and called me a scum bag in front of other people. Oh my God I could not believe what just happened and how unprofesional this guy was. At one moment while I was waiting before all this happened, I spoke to another couple that wanted to buy a car. They said out of excelent credit, the dealership was giving them a 10% APR financing and they started to leave. Don't buy from this dealership. They'll tell you that they are a High Volume Dealership and that they move cars all the time. The BMW I was interested on has been ther for 5 weeks according to the Carfax. From now on I will just buy from a by owner or from an actual BMW, Benz, Infiniti dealer where they treat you like gold.
The Dealership that has a winning approach for a lifetime relationship
New Facility with the VW Architecture conveniently located in a North Western suburb. A very attentive professional Sales staff of young energetic people interested in your must have's for competitive pricing without being over the top. Their selection of models with choice of colors and equipment are exceptional due to their other two stores and dealer trade should they not have the model, color or features you need. Test drives were encouraged while questions on the models are promptly answered by trained sales people. I personally have purchased/leased four autos from the dealership with great customer service should a warrantee issue come up. Service is always performed on time and just to finish off a car wash and hand detailed by a great crew of porters. I would have to say that of the many automobile dealers that I have visited this one is the best by far for giving the customer more than they could have expected.
