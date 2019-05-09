sales Rating

I found a 2012 Jetta Sportswagen at VW of Mt Prospect, through an Edmund's search . I arrived at the dealership early on a Friday morning and no one else was around except people waiting for service. We took a test drive with a fairly clueless sales guy. Thirty minutes on Edmunds and I knew more about options packages and features than he did. He was sure to show me several times that the vanity mirror had a light and it went off on it's own if you closed the visor. Unfortunately it only went down hill from there. The sales guy didn't know the price, only the manager and he was "busy" so we had to wait 20 minutes to even get a price (which I knew already since it is on the website). The manager "is really busy this morning" despite the fact that there were literally 4 sales guys and 3 porters standing around drinking coffee and chit chatting with not another customer in the store. When he finally came back with the price as quoted on their web site there was a $1995 "Autobarn Protection Package" which amounts to 2 oil changes, free loaner, some stainproofing treatments and a tire guarantee. Since I live an hour away, there was no way I was coming back for their service or loaner or oil changes and I told them I didn't want the Protection Package. It was clearly obvious that's where they make their money because he at first refused to remove it, then claimed it was already on the car, then discounted it to $1050, then discounted it to $445. (The stainproofing clearly didn't work because the carpet in the driver's footwell was stained.) Finally, as I was walking out the door the manager insisted on talking to me and after 2 or 3 creepily extended handshakes and further attempts to convince me of the package's "value" he agreed to remove the package. Next came a credit application. I was not financing so I refused to fill one out. He explained the government requires it since 9/11 to make sure I "wasn't funding terrorists". Fair enough, I realize there are some crazy requirements so I put my information on the form but crossed out the language that talked about applying for credit and the signature box at the bottom. Apparently he wasn't watching as I did this, or the sales guy was so clueless he didn't know what was going on. Next while I was on the phone arranging insurance for the car, he tried to "put together the package" which apparently included trying to get my wife to sign and date a blank check that he could give to the finance guy "and he'll put in the numbers." I'm not lying, he actually thought we would give him a blank signed check! Luckily my wife is even more cautious and suspicious than I am and refused. The "package" went to the finance guy without the blank check. Thirty minutes later the sales guy came back and explained we needed to sign the credit application, and initial that all the crossing out was an error. "It's the government, not us" he swore over and over. Now I know the government, and if they really need your information, you can guarantee they will have a form, or two or three, of their own to fill out, NOT a credit application. I refused again and he said we couldn't proceed. Once again the creepy handshake manager grabbed me on my way out of the store and admitted they wanted to run a credit check on me because they couldn't trust someone writing a personal check. "They run a credit check every time you even buy a cell phone" he assured me. Well at least the fact they wanted to run a credit check was true. I should say that I can understand not wanting to accept a personal check, but then call the bank to verify funds. I should also say I've bought a car from another dealer on the promise to return later in the week with a personal check. "We have a copy of your driver's license, we know where to come get the car if you don't pay us" I refused the last extended hand shake from the manager on my way out the door and he seemed offended "At least let us part as friends" he said. Yeah buddy, nice knowing you, I'll be sure to call you next time I'm going out for beers. A brief web search of the Illinois laws governing car sales mentions nothing regarding collection of information for the government. In fact you don't even need to produce a driver's license unless you test drive. Dealer title work and registering the vehicle "immediately after purchase" are the only requirements by law. The stack of lies was too much for me and I wouldn't fill out their credit application so in the end I didn't buy the car. I just hope anyone reading this will bargain down the price of their "Protection Package" in the future. Fore-warned is fore-armed. Read more