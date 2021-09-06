3 out of 5 stars sales Rating

be careful during the negotiation stage of buying a truck from ford square in mount vernon il. i had 2 dealers bidding on selling me my new van. [another dealership] in salem il. was truthful in his bid in telling me that it would take 6 to eight weeks to get a van built. ford square had said it would take three weeks to get one built because they were going to use another dealers allocation, and get my order placed. finally at six weeks (3 weeks overdue!) i called them to inquire and they said that it should be any day now. I pleaded with John Lauder (the salesman) and the Roy ( the sales manager) to make a phone call to find out what was up. Should I have had to tell them to make a phone call? you would think that if a salesman had promised you a van in three weeks, that when it wasn't there in 6 weeks ,he would be concerned enough to make a phone call to ford and track the shipment! in the meantime I had quit my job to start my new business, using my new van, and guess what , no income and no new van! it has now been 8 weeks and the van should be there any day now according to them. ha ha Read more