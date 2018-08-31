Sam Leman Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT
Customer Reviews of Sam Leman Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT
This is truck central
by 08/31/2018on
I reached out via the web to get a price on a Ram Scottk got back to me very fast . The price was very good and the selection is Big. They are a must see location to shop
Great Dealership!
by 12/11/2017on
Very Professional Management Staff, AJ, and Tom. Also Salesman Joe went out of his way also! Will buy again and again at Sam Leman in Morton IL, Stevan
Great Service!
by 09/29/2017on
My salesperson, Allen Davis, did a great job helping me find a vehicle that worked for me. I had to find one that my elderly mother could get in and out of, he pulled up multiple vehicles up for us to test out until we found the perfect one. Thank you so much!
Great Ran easy deal
by 09/23/2017on
Just picked up my new Ram from Scott K he made it easy and very smooth he gave me great numbers . We did the on text message Very easy a smooth . See Scottk when you shop on line
Great sales experience with Jim Costello at Sam Leman Morton
by 08/24/2017on
Jim was fast professional and friendly he did a great job on our new van. Took time to show us all the controls.
Todd Stetzler is the reason I purchased a car from this dealership
by 08/11/2017on
Car salesman Todd Stetzler is the main reason I ended up purchasing a vehicle from this dealership. He was great to work with and I would definitely recommend him to anyone looking for a new/used vehicle. I have purchased a lot of vehicles and Todd was easily my favorite person to deal with. A+ rating for him.
local business owner
by 07/25/2017on
I was trying to call another dealership but ended up calling Morton. Its a good thing that happened Skip answered the phone he was very pleasant to speak to and when we purchased our vehicle from him today he made sure he answered all of my questions
Professional and Quality Service
by 01/24/2017on
I bought my 2013 Ford F-150 from Scott K. at Sam Leman Morton. He was quick to respond and was able to answer all of my questions in a timely manner. I received an excellent deal on the truck, which was better than anywhere within 150 miles. I highly recommend contacting Scott K.
excellent
by 10/18/2016on
had a great experience buying from Sam Leman. They were excellent people to work with. I would buy again. My salesman Paul Draper was awesome! thanks!!!
Leman Jeep
by 10/17/2016on
Great dealing with Paul Draper. He did everything he said he would and kept me informed through the whole process of ordering and buying my new Jeep Wrangler.
Great Finance Team
by 10/13/2016on
I purchased a 2015 Chrysler 200 C with all wheel drive from Sam Leman's in Morton. Dennis did a great job in insuring I got the best rate, and allowed for me to have protection on vehicle for as long as I want to own it!