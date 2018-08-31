Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Sam Leman Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT

Sam Leman Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT

Visit dealer’s website 
200 E Courtland St, Morton, IL 61550
Call Dealer
Today 8:30 AM - 5:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 5:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 5:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 5:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 5:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 5:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 5:00 PM
Text Us
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Sam Leman Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT

11 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

This is truck central

by Dennis1990 on 08/31/2018

I reached out via the web to get a price on a Ram Scottk got back to me very fast . The price was very good and the selection is Big. They are a must see location to shop

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Dealership!

by ChallengerTA on 12/11/2017

Very Professional Management Staff, AJ, and Tom. Also Salesman Joe went out of his way also! Will buy again and again at Sam Leman in Morton IL, Stevan

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Service!

by Jackie on 09/29/2017

My salesperson, Allen Davis, did a great job helping me find a vehicle that worked for me. I had to find one that my elderly mother could get in and out of, he pulled up multiple vehicles up for us to test out until we found the perfect one. Thank you so much!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Ran easy deal

by RussellB on 09/23/2017

Just picked up my new Ram from Scott K he made it easy and very smooth he gave me great numbers . We did the on text message Very easy a smooth . See Scottk when you shop on line

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great sales experience with Jim Costello at Sam Leman Morton

by Ella on 08/24/2017

Jim was fast professional and friendly he did a great job on our new van. Took time to show us all the controls.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Todd Stetzler is the reason I purchased a car from this dealership

by Tommy on 08/11/2017

Car salesman Todd Stetzler is the main reason I ended up purchasing a vehicle from this dealership. He was great to work with and I would definitely recommend him to anyone looking for a new/used vehicle. I have purchased a lot of vehicles and Todd was easily my favorite person to deal with. A+ rating for him.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

local business owner

by Matthews on 07/25/2017

I was trying to call another dealership but ended up calling Morton. Its a good thing that happened Skip answered the phone he was very pleasant to speak to and when we purchased our vehicle from him today he made sure he answered all of my questions

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Professional and Quality Service

by adamac83 on 01/24/2017

I bought my 2013 Ford F-150 from Scott K. at Sam Leman Morton. He was quick to respond and was able to answer all of my questions in a timely manner. I received an excellent deal on the truck, which was better than anywhere within 150 miles. I highly recommend contacting Scott K.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

excellent

by dodge112 on 10/18/2016

had a great experience buying from Sam Leman. They were excellent people to work with. I would buy again. My salesman Paul Draper was awesome! thanks!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Leman Jeep

by mcgrew81 on 10/17/2016

Great dealing with Paul Draper. He did everything he said he would and kept me informed through the whole process of ordering and buying my new Jeep Wrangler.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Finance Team

by Ilovechrysler on 10/13/2016

I purchased a 2015 Chrysler 200 C with all wheel drive from Sam Leman's in Morton. Dennis did a great job in insuring I got the best rate, and allowed for me to have protection on vehicle for as long as I want to own it!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
168 cars in stock
62 new106 used0 certified pre-owned
Ram 1500
Ram 1500
13 new|9 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ram 2500
Ram 2500
11 new|5 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Jeep Grand Cherokee
Jeep Grand Cherokee
3 new|9 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for