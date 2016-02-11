Bob Grimm Chevrolet
Customer Reviews of Bob Grimm Chevrolet
Bought 2017 Cruze sedan
by 11/02/2016on
Steve Rice was a big help along with very professional support from Troy Scholl. I made them aware of what I was looking for in a 2017 Cruze and they delivered specs and price that was reasonable in every way. I would definitely recommend Bob Grimm to anyone looking for a great car buying experience. I plan to use Bob Grimm for future Cruze service work.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome Sales Team
by 07/01/2016on
I have had a vibration problem for 24,000 miles that GM was aware of but had no solution. The Bob Grimm team went to work and went to bat for me and got it resolved with a new set of front tires. They also managed to find my wife a different option package on a vehicle like the one she was currently driving and we traded that the same week. I always talk up the Bob Grimm team when someone I know is looking to trade. They have a Great work force there and always make my visits or purchases a memorable one!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Enjoyable Dealership
by 03/01/2016on
Jon Rickett one of nicest, down to earth & pleasant salesman I have encountered in years! I felt like I could trust him & what he was saying. He worked very hard to get us our new Impala. He along with Troy (financial dept.) went way beyond to get us the deal we wanted. Highly recommend.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Pleasurable Experience
by 03/12/2015on
Larry Haste was very knowledgeable regarding the 2015 Chevy Silverados. He did an excellent job of providing me with all the details of the Silverado to help me select the appropriate truck for me. Larry was willing to do whatever it took to make my purchasing experience easier. The entire staff was very accomodating and friendly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes