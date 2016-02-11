5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I have had a vibration problem for 24,000 miles that GM was aware of but had no solution. The Bob Grimm team went to work and went to bat for me and got it resolved with a new set of front tires. They also managed to find my wife a different option package on a vehicle like the one she was currently driving and we traded that the same week. I always talk up the Bob Grimm team when someone I know is looking to trade. They have a Great work force there and always make my visits or purchases a memorable one!! Read more