Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Greenway Motors Ford

Greenway Motors Ford

Visit dealer’s website 
300 Bedford Rd, Morris, IL 60450
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Greenway Motors Ford

1 sales Reviews
Sort by:
1.4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Bad sales and Finance Department

by local150 on 03/17/2008

salesmen told me one thing and finance told me another it seems they both could not tell the truth this was the 3rd car i purchased from them i will not make the same mistake again

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
11 cars in stock
0 new11 used0 certified pre-owned
GMC Sierra 1500
GMC Sierra 1500
0 new|2 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
GMC Acadia
GMC Acadia
0 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Mazda CX-5
Mazda CX-5
0 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes