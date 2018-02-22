5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I saw a Hyundai Tuscon online, and I sent an email asking if they could do better on the price. I received a call from Rich Wentz about ten minutes later. We talked about the Tuscon, and made an appointment. I went in the next day to drive it, and it was a pretty decent little SUV, but Rich could tell I didn't love it. We talked about what I needed in a vehicle, how I was going to use it, how long I was going to keep it, all kinds of stuff that I didn't think he needed to know, but when were done he showed me a Kia Sorento that fit everything I needed. I drove it, loved it, and the next day my wife and I bought it! A couple of days later the check engine light came on, and even though I bought it as-is, he had me come in, and they fixed the problem, an O2 sensor. I paid for the part, they paid for the labor, which I thought was more than fair. I've sent two people there who loved my Sorento, and they both tell me they had just as good of an experience I did. When it's time to replace my wife's car, I know where I'm going! Read more