Best Dealership Around!
by 02/22/2018on
I can't speak highly enough of this dealership. I had a slew of issues that was out of the dealerships control and they went above and beyond to make sure I was satisfied with my purchase. This dealership is fair, honest, and they genuinely care about the customer more then they care about how much money you are spending. I'm so impressed with their service that I will be purchasing all my future vehicles from here. I personally worked with Dan in sales and Casey in the service department, I highly recommend both individuals!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
pleasant experience
by 12/12/2017on
My wife and I recently bought a used car from Rick Ridings Ford. We were treated by Troy Moore and the rest of the friendly sales staff as if we had bought the most expensive car on the lot. We would highly recommend Rick Ridings Ford and Troy Moore if you are in the market for a new or used vehicle.
Great
by 03/18/2017on
Wonderful experience and great car. Highly recommend Ridings and Ford.
Pleasant car dealership
by 01/31/2017on
We appreciate the low key sales approach at Rick Ridings, especially by Chris M. He answered questions well, was friendly but did not pressure us. They gave us a reasonable offer for our trade in and were quick and efficient. Today was our best vehicle shopping experience ever.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
No pressure sales
by 01/22/2017on
We really appreciated Bryce Hanley's customer service, no pressure approach toward helping us find the perfect vehicle! He was very patient and let us explore many vehicles at our leisure. We made a second and third visit for final determinations to make up our mind and he did not mind at all! So patient with us in the decision-making process.
New Explorer
by 01/11/2017on
My wife and I just perchased a new Ford Explorer from Rick Ridings Ford. John Prater was our sales person and he is a great person to work with. This is the second vehicle we purchased from him and we are very pleased with the service. We got a very good deal and he was very helpful. I would highly recommend John and Rick Ridings Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
easy car buying
by 12/27/2016on
Bought a 2016 dodge durango on DEC 26 . my sales person was Jeff Phillips and he was very helpful and answered all my questions I had .v.ery easy to deal with
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Buying Experience
by 10/28/2016on
Just purchased a 2014 Ford Escape for my wife and we are thrilled with the car and super appreciative of Steve Rice and all the help he was in our process. We test drove a variety of vehicles and Steve was patient and unhurried throughout. The price was well below any price that we were able to find elsewhere and we would recommend Steve and the whole Ridings dealership to anyone looking for very low pressure but highly professional buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great experience
by 08/17/2016on
salesman and finance manager very friendly works well with you to get the car you can afford they are a great dealership to do business with we have bought several cars from them and will again
Buying used truck
by 06/25/2016on
I had a good experience with the salesman. I will take my truck to them for service because I trust them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Friendly service
by 01/26/2016on
Second-time buyers at this dealership. Wes Schield was our salesman this last time and was very helpful in making arrangements to get our purchase finalized. We were able to drive our car home right away.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Used car purchase
by 11/08/2015on
We went to Rick Ridings after visiting a dealer in Urbana. Rick Ridings had the largest inventory of models we were interested in and they were much fairer valuing our trade in. Cory Fane went above and beyond for us staying late and making sure we were happy with our used car purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
talk to rhett!
by 09/26/2015on
Rhett took great care of my first vehicle purchase. can't thank everyone enough at rick ridings ford for such great service!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great dealership to work with! Ask for Hoppy!
by 06/18/2015on
Great Customer Service! We travel a lot between home and Danville, IL and have always noticed Rick Ridings along the Interstate on our frequent trips. We knew this would be our first place to look when we were ready to buy a new vehicle. Our salesman, Hoppy, was great to work with. We looked at quite a few vehicles and test drove a few taking a lot of our salesman's time, with no feeling rushed or pushed to decide at all. The selection of vehicles was tremendous, and their prices were very competitive! We had looked-up the vehicles we were interested in, prior to coming out to the dealership. That is how we knew the pricing was excellent and was very competitive. The buying process was easy and we got a great rate on our Ford Certified vehicle. We will definitely be buying our vehicles from Rick Ridings in the future and we will always ask for Hoppy. We had dealt with several dealerships in the Springfield area previously and this is by far the very best experience we've either one ever had buying a vehicle. We will definitely be a repeat customers.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Car Buying Experience
by 06/08/2015on
Went to Rick Ridings and bought our very first new car. It was a wonderful experience none of the trauma we had at other dealers. Our salesman Hoppy was just wonderful. He got us a great deal on our trade-in and on our new Explorer. I would recommend them to anyone buying a car and wanting a fantastic experience.
get tony
by 11/04/2013on
tony w. has sold my husband a ford explorer that he loves so much he named her Ruby. Seriously, this is a great vehicle, rides nice and quiet and Tony located our preferred package and color and we picked it up just one week after ordering it. it was clean, plates and gassed before we arrived so all we had was a little paperwork to take care of that Tony had ready. Best part is he explained all he gadgets and gizmos that came on it. This makes the 7th vehicle we purchase at rick riding and our sixth with Tony. Expect a good deal and great service, I have never been disappointed. And sales manager Rod aint bad either he sold me my first ford. Thanks again Tony for finding Ruby and making it as painless as possible
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Larry will get you the car you want
by 06/06/2013on
I really enjoyed working with Larry on purchasing my Ford Edge. While it took us a week to come to an agreement on price, he was patient and did what it took to make the sale. I got the car I wanted at a price I could live with. Thanks, Larry for being so great to work with!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great to work with!
by 05/18/2013on
Worked with Tony W. on a deal for my fiancé's son's car. With everything I'd dealt with before at different dealerships over the years this was the best experience yet.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Purchasing
by 05/18/2013on
I am a college student that was looking for a used car to get me back and forth to school and home. Did not have a lot to spend but needed something nice. Had John P. help me find a small car that was in my price range. Had great service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great Job, Great Car, Great Dealership!
by 08/30/2011on
I saw a Hyundai Tuscon online, and I sent an email asking if they could do better on the price. I received a call from Rich Wentz about ten minutes later. We talked about the Tuscon, and made an appointment. I went in the next day to drive it, and it was a pretty decent little SUV, but Rich could tell I didn't love it. We talked about what I needed in a vehicle, how I was going to use it, how long I was going to keep it, all kinds of stuff that I didn't think he needed to know, but when were done he showed me a Kia Sorento that fit everything I needed. I drove it, loved it, and the next day my wife and I bought it! A couple of days later the check engine light came on, and even though I bought it as-is, he had me come in, and they fixed the problem, an O2 sensor. I paid for the part, they paid for the labor, which I thought was more than fair. I've sent two people there who loved my Sorento, and they both tell me they had just as good of an experience I did. When it's time to replace my wife's car, I know where I'm going!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Do not back what they sale.
by 01/09/2011on
Before I purchased a vehicle from Rick Ridings the Salesperson ensured me they backed what they sold. After a week the car started having issues. They said they would cover 50% of the part and service however my cost was still higher than that of an independent shop. The sales staff are only out to make a buck and do not care about their customers.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
