Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Rick Ridings Ford

Rick Ridings Ford

Visit dealer’s website 
1817 Ridings Dr, Monticello, IL 61856
Today 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Rick Ridings Ford

22 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best Dealership Around!

by BaileyBillman on 02/22/2018

I can't speak highly enough of this dealership. I had a slew of issues that was out of the dealerships control and they went above and beyond to make sure I was satisfied with my purchase. This dealership is fair, honest, and they genuinely care about the customer more then they care about how much money you are spending. I'm so impressed with their service that I will be purchasing all my future vehicles from here. I personally worked with Dan in sales and Casey in the service department, I highly recommend both individuals!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

pleasant experience

by MS17ILRR on 12/12/2017

My wife and I recently bought a used car from Rick Ridings Ford. We were treated by Troy Moore and the rest of the friendly sales staff as if we had bought the most expensive car on the lot. We would highly recommend Rick Ridings Ford and Troy Moore if you are in the market for a new or used vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great

by Cincinnati on 03/18/2017

Wonderful experience and great car. Highly recommend Ridings and Ford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Pleasant car dealership

by Sparkyplug on 01/31/2017

We appreciate the low key sales approach at Rick Ridings, especially by Chris M. He answered questions well, was friendly but did not pressure us. They gave us a reasonable offer for our trade in and were quick and efficient. Today was our best vehicle shopping experience ever.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

No pressure sales

by csturtz on 01/22/2017

We really appreciated Bryce Hanley's customer service, no pressure approach toward helping us find the perfect vehicle! He was very patient and let us explore many vehicles at our leisure. We made a second and third visit for final determinations to make up our mind and he did not mind at all! So patient with us in the decision-making process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Explorer

by sagecity on 01/11/2017

My wife and I just perchased a new Ford Explorer from Rick Ridings Ford. John Prater was our sales person and he is a great person to work with. This is the second vehicle we purchased from him and we are very pleased with the service. We got a very good deal and he was very helpful. I would highly recommend John and Rick Ridings Ford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

easy car buying

by bardgold on 12/27/2016

Bought a 2016 dodge durango on DEC 26 . my sales person was Jeff Phillips and he was very helpful and answered all my questions I had .v.ery easy to deal with

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Buying Experience

by jpmac13 on 10/28/2016

Just purchased a 2014 Ford Escape for my wife and we are thrilled with the car and super appreciative of Steve Rice and all the help he was in our process. We test drove a variety of vehicles and Steve was patient and unhurried throughout. The price was well below any price that we were able to find elsewhere and we would recommend Steve and the whole Ridings dealership to anyone looking for very low pressure but highly professional buying experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

great experience

by jescan24 on 08/17/2016

salesman and finance manager very friendly works well with you to get the car you can afford they are a great dealership to do business with we have bought several cars from them and will again

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Buying used truck

by Ryland64 on 06/25/2016

I had a good experience with the salesman. I will take my truck to them for service because I trust them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Friendly service

by Urbanites on 01/26/2016

Second-time buyers at this dealership. Wes Schield was our salesman this last time and was very helpful in making arrangements to get our purchase finalized. We were able to drive our car home right away.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Used car purchase

by dsbean1 on 11/08/2015

We went to Rick Ridings after visiting a dealer in Urbana. Rick Ridings had the largest inventory of models we were interested in and they were much fairer valuing our trade in. Cory Fane went above and beyond for us staying late and making sure we were happy with our used car purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

talk to rhett!

by kylieli on 09/26/2015

Rhett took great care of my first vehicle purchase. can't thank everyone enough at rick ridings ford for such great service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great dealership to work with! Ask for Hoppy!

by JayneandAlbert on 06/18/2015

Great Customer Service! We travel a lot between home and Danville, IL and have always noticed Rick Ridings along the Interstate on our frequent trips. We knew this would be our first place to look when we were ready to buy a new vehicle. Our salesman, Hoppy, was great to work with. We looked at quite a few vehicles and test drove a few taking a lot of our salesman's time, with no feeling rushed or pushed to decide at all. The selection of vehicles was tremendous, and their prices were very competitive! We had looked-up the vehicles we were interested in, prior to coming out to the dealership. That is how we knew the pricing was excellent and was very competitive. The buying process was easy and we got a great rate on our Ford Certified vehicle. We will definitely be buying our vehicles from Rick Ridings in the future and we will always ask for Hoppy. We had dealt with several dealerships in the Springfield area previously and this is by far the very best experience we've either one ever had buying a vehicle. We will definitely be a repeat customers.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Car Buying Experience

by pamann2 on 06/08/2015

Went to Rick Ridings and bought our very first new car. It was a wonderful experience none of the trauma we had at other dealers. Our salesman Hoppy was just wonderful. He got us a great deal on our trade-in and on our new Explorer. I would recommend them to anyone buying a car and wanting a fantastic experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

get tony

by bobmo on 11/04/2013

tony w. has sold my husband a ford explorer that he loves so much he named her Ruby. Seriously, this is a great vehicle, rides nice and quiet and Tony located our preferred package and color and we picked it up just one week after ordering it. it was clean, plates and gassed before we arrived so all we had was a little paperwork to take care of that Tony had ready. Best part is he explained all he gadgets and gizmos that came on it. This makes the 7th vehicle we purchase at rick riding and our sixth with Tony. Expect a good deal and great service, I have never been disappointed. And sales manager Rod aint bad either he sold me my first ford. Thanks again Tony for finding Ruby and making it as painless as possible

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Larry will get you the car you want

by gpauley on 06/06/2013

I really enjoyed working with Larry on purchasing my Ford Edge. While it took us a week to come to an agreement on price, he was patient and did what it took to make the sale. I got the car I wanted at a price I could live with. Thanks, Larry for being so great to work with!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great to work with!

by jimveee on 05/18/2013

Worked with Tony W. on a deal for my fiancé's son's car. With everything I'd dealt with before at different dealerships over the years this was the best experience yet.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Purchasing

by bethh3 on 05/18/2013

I am a college student that was looking for a used car to get me back and forth to school and home. Did not have a lot to spend but needed something nice. Had John P. help me find a small car that was in my price range. Had great service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Job, Great Car, Great Dealership!

by sacnetgeek on 08/30/2011

I saw a Hyundai Tuscon online, and I sent an email asking if they could do better on the price. I received a call from Rich Wentz about ten minutes later. We talked about the Tuscon, and made an appointment. I went in the next day to drive it, and it was a pretty decent little SUV, but Rich could tell I didn't love it. We talked about what I needed in a vehicle, how I was going to use it, how long I was going to keep it, all kinds of stuff that I didn't think he needed to know, but when were done he showed me a Kia Sorento that fit everything I needed. I drove it, loved it, and the next day my wife and I bought it! A couple of days later the check engine light came on, and even though I bought it as-is, he had me come in, and they fixed the problem, an O2 sensor. I paid for the part, they paid for the labor, which I thought was more than fair. I've sent two people there who loved my Sorento, and they both tell me they had just as good of an experience I did. When it's time to replace my wife's car, I know where I'm going!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Do not back what they sale.

by fergo2011 on 01/09/2011

Before I purchased a vehicle from Rick Ridings the Salesperson ensured me they backed what they sold. After a week the car started having issues. They said they would cover 50% of the part and service however my cost was still higher than that of an independent shop. The sales staff are only out to make a buck and do not care about their customers.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
164 cars in stock
0 new164 used0 certified pre-owned
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
0 new|40 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Escape
Ford Escape
0 new|18 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Dodge Grand Caravan
Dodge Grand Caravan
0 new|11 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for