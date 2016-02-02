Bill Kay Ford
Great Services, Very Friendly & Helpful
Great Service, Very Friendly, Would definitely recommend to go to this dealership. OC Glover was a very friendly person and I would definitely do business with him and the dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best service!
I bought a Ford Focus 2016. I let pass a few days to see how it goes with the new car. Still drives wonderful! The whole staff were very nice and helpful. I'm very satisfied with the interest rate of my car loan. Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Expectations Great servce
I recently purchased a 2015 Ford Fiesta! I would have to say that the service was great and the popcorn is yummy! :) They really put in something that I did not expect to be able to purchase. My salesperson Mark Burklow and the manager on duty was awesome. I am spreading the word that this is the dealership to purchase the next vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great place to buy a car and great salesman and management.
My salesman mike D. Was awesome to me . And Bobby the sales manager couldn't of been more amazing and wonderful to me to make sure he gave me the best available deal that was out there to get me where I needed to be with my payment. Thank you for all your help and great service .
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Worthy experience.
Sales team are very friendly and experienced. We have found an answer to every question we asked. I have already recommended to my friend. Even though you guys are not too close. You will see me again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Extremely helpful and dedicated to the sale
I knew I wanted a Ford Fusion, and Will Wilson took me for a test drive in the SE. Later on I decided I needed heated seats, remote start and the exterior color to be Blue, which they did not have at the dealership at the time. Will was extremely helpful in accommodating my needs and mindful of my budget, and he found me the exact car I was looking for and had it brought down from Wisconsin for me!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
EXCELLENT!!
Everyone was so kind and very helpful when purchasing my new car!! This is my second time coming to Bill Kay Ford in Midlothian IL and they treated me very well!! Tavis, O.C., AND Cynthia have excellent customer service and they make sure you are satisfied when you walk out of their doors!! Thank you all soooo very much!! Siara
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fantastic Service, Quality Cars.
Everything was great. All staff who worked with us were knowledgeable and considerate. The car drives wonderfully and I am extremely happy with my purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
focus
Everyone at your dealership was polite, kind and helpful.. I did not feel pressured, I was given the information I needed to make a decision. After I drove and decided to purchase a car, I was kept informed of financial options while the purchase transaction was in process. So far, I am happy with my purchase, I hope I will say the same in the future when I come back for servicng within the terms of my warranty. My salesman, Moe was helpful and polite and a pleasure to work with. I purchased a Ford Certified 2014 Ford Focus Hatchback. It's just what I had in mind.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Loving Bill Kay Ford
Just when I thought I couldn't get a car in my own name, they changed that for me. I went to another ford dealership and they were trying to give me a car with the side mirror taped on it, and I thought that was all I can get. Bill Kay Ford showed me that I can do better. Thank you everyone who helped. Jerry T. Mike the manager.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
I called in the morning and was transfered to my car agent Joe Ventralla. I told Joe that I was interested in a 2015 Ford Fusion SE that I had seen on their website. I asked Joe if the car was still available. Joe said yes.Since it was early in the morning I told him I would stop by later that day in the evening. He told me he would have the car up in front and all washed up.Let me tell you I had visited a Chrysler dealership and two Buick dealerships,and none of them had the cars up front waiting for me. Let alone all washed up. I had done the same thing with all 3 dealerships. Yet only Joe kept his word actually one Buick dealership upon getting there told me they had just sold the car I was intrested in. Wow when I pulled up to Bill Kay what a sight. My car was right up front just like Joe said it would be. I fell in love with the car just seeing it as I pulled in.I knew that was going to be my car, and it is mine now. The price I paid for my new car was awesome. The service I got was awesome by everyone I came in contact. I never felt pressured Joe made me feel at ease.My overall experience with Bill Kay is the best rating I can give them. Would I recommend Bill Kay heck yes. Honesty is a quality that many places have lost except Bill Kay.Took me 4 months of research but I'm happy now.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bill Kay Ford Made Car Buying a Pleasant Experience for us
My husband & I had not purchased a vehicle in 12 years, so we weren't sure how easy or difficult it would be. From their online rep (Dwayne) to our salesman Mo, to the sales manager - everyone was VERY helpful, and very reasonable with price, terms and answering each of our questions thoroughly. It was hard to say goodbye to our old vehicle, but we are so happy with our purchase. Mo even took time to show us old fogies how to sync our cell phone with the vehicle! I would recommend Bill Kay Ford to anyone looking for a new or used vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Sales rep!
I was very pleased that Mike D took the time to build rapport with my fiancee - who was skeptical about me buying a new vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Buyer Beware
Car dealerships are notorious for being shady, but this one takes the cake. I did all my research, had consumer report quotes, had been dealing with numerous dealerships over email and the phone; let's just say I knew what price point to buy the car at. Ali, the girl that works up the Internet quotes was easy to deal with and had the best out the door price, so, we went there to buy our car. George, our salesman was the new kid on the block and although we had already done all of the negotiations over the phone and email with Ali, we were assigned to him. He took us on a test drive and i realized that the car had 5000 miles on it... i asked about it and was told it was a demo (which was never mentioned); to top it off, they had no other limited AWD vehicles, so they convinced us to try a sport and lucky for them, we liked it. We were trading in a car which was the last step before making a deal. Soon, Dan B., the manager and the most unethical man I've ever met, came to us to finish the deal. He presented a quote with the trade added and our total financed amount... Our out the door number. After some negotiation, we shook hands and made a deal. My fiancé started all the paperwork and credit check but since we had been there for over 5 hours, I had to leave. I left him there to finish signing things and an hour later he called me from the finance office and said that the paperwork said a price $3000 more than we had shook on one hour earlier. I told him to walk out... Dan, [non-permissible content removed], asked to talk to me to try to save the deal. He talked about the trade in owing more than the original quote and that my fiancé decided to add gap insurance. So, i did the math. This would have added $500 to the deal we "shook" on... Then he said that the warranty was additional. Keep in mind that we had spoke about the warranty over and over and I told him to make sure it was included in our out the door price.... He agreed but Didn't do it! Now, at the final step he is trying to add it in which is completely Unacceptable. We went back and forth and I agreed to meet him halfway on the warranty. He agreed. Once I hung up he told my fiancé that him and i agreed on a number $800 more than he told me. When my fiancé came home I looked at the paperwork and noticed the error. I called Dan and explained that he was $800 off. He had a "oh well" attitude... Telling me that there was nothing I could do about it and that I should have told my fiancé not to sign a binding contract. I told him that we wanted to return the car and he said "go ahead and come in... But you CANT return the car... Check your contract." I Have never been treated so rudely and been taken advantage of this much in my life. Please beware and never visit this dealership. They are lying, conniving [non-permissible content removed] and they will take you for all your worth... Buyer beware! I cant even look at the new car because I am so disgusted with the treatment I received while buying it. It's a terrible feeling to know that someone manipulated a situation to better their position. Dan B. is a terrible human and deserves to be fired!!!! Customer service isn't a term he ever learned.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great Experience
We are very happy with our experience at Bill Kay Ford. Our salesman (Matt) was professional and knowledgeable. He listened to us and got us exactly what we wanted. He made the process painless. We will recommend him to out family and friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
