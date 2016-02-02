1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Car dealerships are notorious for being shady, but this one takes the cake. I did all my research, had consumer report quotes, had been dealing with numerous dealerships over email and the phone; let's just say I knew what price point to buy the car at. Ali, the girl that works up the Internet quotes was easy to deal with and had the best out the door price, so, we went there to buy our car. George, our salesman was the new kid on the block and although we had already done all of the negotiations over the phone and email with Ali, we were assigned to him. He took us on a test drive and i realized that the car had 5000 miles on it... i asked about it and was told it was a demo (which was never mentioned); to top it off, they had no other limited AWD vehicles, so they convinced us to try a sport and lucky for them, we liked it. We were trading in a car which was the last step before making a deal. Soon, Dan B., the manager and the most unethical man I've ever met, came to us to finish the deal. He presented a quote with the trade added and our total financed amount... Our out the door number. After some negotiation, we shook hands and made a deal. My fiancé started all the paperwork and credit check but since we had been there for over 5 hours, I had to leave. I left him there to finish signing things and an hour later he called me from the finance office and said that the paperwork said a price $3000 more than we had shook on one hour earlier. I told him to walk out... Dan, [non-permissible content removed], asked to talk to me to try to save the deal. He talked about the trade in owing more than the original quote and that my fiancé decided to add gap insurance. So, i did the math. This would have added $500 to the deal we "shook" on... Then he said that the warranty was additional. Keep in mind that we had spoke about the warranty over and over and I told him to make sure it was included in our out the door price.... He agreed but Didn't do it! Now, at the final step he is trying to add it in which is completely Unacceptable. We went back and forth and I agreed to meet him halfway on the warranty. He agreed. Once I hung up he told my fiancé that him and i agreed on a number $800 more than he told me. When my fiancé came home I looked at the paperwork and noticed the error. I called Dan and explained that he was $800 off. He had a "oh well" attitude... Telling me that there was nothing I could do about it and that I should have told my fiancé not to sign a binding contract. I told him that we wanted to return the car and he said "go ahead and come in... But you CANT return the car... Check your contract." I Have never been treated so rudely and been taken advantage of this much in my life. Please beware and never visit this dealership. They are lying, conniving [non-permissible content removed] and they will take you for all your worth... Buyer beware! I cant even look at the new car because I am so disgusted with the treatment I received while buying it. It's a terrible feeling to know that someone manipulated a situation to better their position. Dan B. is a terrible human and deserves to be fired!!!! Customer service isn't a term he ever learned. Read more