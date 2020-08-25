Customer Reviews of Al Piemonte Nissan all sales Reviews service Reviews 4.9 Overall Rating (160)
Recommend: Yes (
157) No ( 3)
courteous employees and very informative
courteous employees and very informative
courteous employees and very informative
Everything was done above and beyond
Everything was done above and beyond
very nice staff, execellnt service. JD (i think his name), talked me though what to expect and how long it would take. he also gave me a reasonable price.
very nice staff, execellnt service. JD (i think his name), talked me though what to expect and how long it would take. he also gave me a reasonable price.
I recommend Al Piemonte Nissan!
by
Christos 07/14/2020
Quick service, very polite staff, safe and clean environment.
The salesman was thorough with explaining my options. He was friendly and attentive and did his best to address my needs.
The salesman was thorough with explaining my options. He was friendly and attentive and did his best to address my needs.
Great buying experience and very friendly staff.
Great buying experience and very friendly staff.
Very courteous and knowledgeable people in this dealer. Fast customer service. Went in and and left very satisfied with the service.
Very courteous and knowledgeable people in this dealer. Fast customer service. Went in and and left very satisfied with the service.
It's always a good services ,you guys did a good job.
It's always a good services ,you guys did a good job.
Cleaning ,oil change Thanks
Dealer Response 1 Comments Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
by
Devon13_p 03/23/2020
Someone heard me when I said that the battery was malfunctioning?
My Associate was very helpful with explaining the issues with vehicle.
Awesome service department!! Thank you!!
1st time customer, you all made me feel at ease and I was always updated. The service department was awesome, Jackie was super awesome! She totally helped me and completely followed through with my service needs. The tech who serviced my vehicle was also super quick and thorough! I will be a dedicated customer from now on!! Please let them know that I completely appreciated their help and I was very much impressed with the entire process!! Thank you all very much! I was completely satisfied with the service, and will definitely recommend you guys to anyone I know!!!
The staff was friendly, the waiting room was clean and the time of Completing the service was great
The staff was friendly, the waiting room was clean and the time of Completing the service was great
Fast easy service, was greeted with a smile!
Fast easy service, was greeted with a smile!
Dealer Response 1 Comments Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
by
Theadora 03/11/2020
Friendly service that keeps me informed and checks with me before having anything done to my car that's going to impact the bottom line.
Took care of me AND my car
by
Kathleen 01/31/2020
Both service person and mechanic were wonderful
Whether buying new or getting parts or having service repairs this dealership makes you feel important! They are kind, considerate and always willing to help.
Whether buying new or getting parts or having service repairs this dealership makes you feel important! They are kind, considerate and always willing to help.
Quick and friendly service
Quick and friendly service
Torrence 12/31/2019
by
The agents are so helpful
The agents are so helpful
Staff was really nice and knowledgeable.
Staff was really nice and knowledgeable.
Friendly and prompt service
Friendly and prompt service
Great customer service Adam
by
Jacquelyn 12/07/2019
Great salesman great customer service. Adam was awesome and made sure i left happy with the car i wanted. Thanks
Dealer Response 1 Comments Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Close review See less
