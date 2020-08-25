Al Piemonte Nissan

1600 W North Ave, Melrose Park, IL 60160
(844) 300-4417
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Al Piemonte Nissan

4.9
Overall Rating
(160)
Recommend: Yes (157) No (3)
sales Rating

Courteous employees

by James on 08/25/2020

courteous employees and very informative

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

311 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Good

by Luis on 08/02/2020

Everything was done above and beyond

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Great service

by Saadia on 07/18/2020

very nice staff, execellnt service. JD (i think his name), talked me though what to expect and how long it would take. he also gave me a reasonable price.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

I recommend Al Piemonte Nissan!

by Christos on 07/14/2020

Quick service, very polite staff, safe and clean environment.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

Friendly service.

by Barbara on 06/27/2020

The salesman was thorough with explaining my options. He was friendly and attentive and did his best to address my needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

sales Rating

Awesome

by PaulaD on 05/21/2020

Great buying experience and very friendly staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

service Rating

Very courteous dealer

by Carlos on 05/10/2020

Very courteous and knowledgeable people in this dealer. Fast customer service. Went in and and left very satisfied with the service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Awesone

by Abimael on 05/10/2020

It's always a good services ,you guys did a good job. Cleaning ,oil change Thanks

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Great Service Center

by Devon13_p on 03/23/2020

Fast service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

.

by Debra on 03/21/2020

Someone heard me when I said that the battery was malfunctioning? My Associate was very helpful with explaining the issues with vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Awesome service department!! Thank you!!

by Shannon on 03/19/2020

1st time customer, you all made me feel at ease and I was always updated. The service department was awesome, Jackie was super awesome! She totally helped me and completely followed through with my service needs. The tech who serviced my vehicle was also super quick and thorough! I will be a dedicated customer from now on!! Please let them know that I completely appreciated their help and I was very much impressed with the entire process!! Thank you all very much! I was completely satisfied with the service, and will definitely recommend you guys to anyone I know!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Rating

by Felicia on 03/18/2020

The staff was friendly, the waiting room was clean and the time of Completing the service was great

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

5 Stars!

by Oscar on 03/17/2020

Fast easy service, was greeted with a smile!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Service You Can Count On

by Theadora on 03/11/2020

Friendly service that keeps me informed and checks with me before having anything done to my car that's going to impact the bottom line.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Took care of me AND my car

by Kathleen on 01/31/2020

Both service person and mechanic were wonderful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

They are the BEST

by Marlene on 01/25/2020

Whether buying new or getting parts or having service repairs this dealership makes you feel important! They are kind, considerate and always willing to help.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

service Rating

Great service

by Monica on 01/01/2020

Quick and friendly service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Excellent

by Torrence on 12/31/2019

The agents are so helpful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Service

by Alex on 12/31/2019

Staff was really nice and knowledgeable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Friendly and Prompt

by Latora on 12/27/2019

Friendly and prompt service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

Great customer service Adam

by Jacquelyn on 12/07/2019

Great salesman great customer service. Adam was awesome and made sure i left happy with the car i wanted. Thanks

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

