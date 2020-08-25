service Rating

1st time customer, you all made me feel at ease and I was always updated. The service department was awesome, Jackie was super awesome! She totally helped me and completely followed through with my service needs. The tech who serviced my vehicle was also super quick and thorough! I will be a dedicated customer from now on!! Please let them know that I completely appreciated their help and I was very much impressed with the entire process!! Thank you all very much! I was completely satisfied with the service, and will definitely recommend you guys to anyone I know!!! Read more