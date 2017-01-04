Al Piemonte Ford
by 04/01/2017on
Henry was great! He asked what we were looking for inside and out, and he delivered! Gave me exactly what I was looking for! I absolutely love my new car, we'll be back for my wife's car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Als
by 09/28/2016on
Salesman was very good and seemed to have our best interests in mind. I believe that we got a fair price , and would re-purchase from Al Piemonte.
"0" STARS
by 09/01/2015on
0 STARS DO NOT GO TO AL PIEMONTE FORD!!! There are many reasons why Al Piemonte does not have as good as ratings as other Ford Dealers. After waiting several years to buy a Ford Taurus. I am disappointed with my experience with this dealer. To make things clear as Chuck (some manager) doesnt want to hear any whining, he just wants short details and rushes you off the phone. Chuck tells me to hurry up with my issue as he has a customer in front of him, they why did you pick the phone when your busy!!! They got the wrong guy handling a customer service call, manager or not. DO NOT TAKE OWNERSHIP OF A USED OR NEW CAR UNTIL ALL ISSUES ARE FIXED, YOULL BE SORRY IF YOU DO. I test drove a used 2015 Taurus. I made mention to Lanell that there was something wrong with the tires or brakes. He told me they would fix anything that is wrong. (Get it in writing or dont buy the car). Well turns out the tires are crap at 23,000 miles (GoodYear Eagle RSA). I reasearched these tires on the internet, quite a few complaints. Any Taurus buyers, ask for the Michelin tires. Al Piemonte says too bad its my problem. At a minimum it will cost me $1200.00 to purchase and install new tires, over $1600.00 at Al Piemonte. DO NOT BELIEVE THEM WHEN THEY SAY WELL FIX THAT, GET IT IN WRITING. LANELL GRAY YOU ARE [non-permissible content removed]! I KNOW YOU WONT LOSE ANY SLEEP OVER THE TRUTH. DO NOT BUY A VEHICLE NEAR CLOSING HOURS, YOU WILL BE RUSHED THROUGH AND MISS FULLY READING YOUR BILL OF SALE AND CREDIT RATE. My wife and I know we were promised a 4.19% rate and found out it was changed to 4.99%. They added $600.00 for GAP insurance and never asked me if my own insurance covers that. That was a nice profit for them. I was told this was a 72 month loan only to find out it was 75 months on my contract. Dont trust anyone. You think they wouldnt do this but they do. I informed Lanell about this and all I get is a sorry and some floor mats, Oh excuse me, Lanell loved to say theyre $160.00. To a sucker that is willing to pay that. Get some WeatherTechs. I recommend you go to a smaller dealer there are a few with a 5.0 or close rating. In Chicagos North side, they are opening a new Fox Ford Dealer. Their South side dealer has almost 5.0 rating, So does Joe Rizza in Riverside!!! Al piemonte Ford is a large dealer, therefore they are too busy to take care of every problem. They may sell a lot, but they lost this customer I have two issues to take to their service dept., not anymore. I am going to a place with 5.0 stars. Al Piemonte does not rate 5.0 stars on any review site. That says it all!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Scammed
by 07/13/2015on
I was utterly scammed and I would not recommend this place to ANYONE. I work at Ford and I am shamed that they display the company name. I wish I could rate them a negative 10 stars I would. I left this place literally crying because they sold me a faulty vehicle and fraudulent warranty.So sad that people treat people
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
New Ford Fusion
by 04/14/2011on
I did my research, got quotes from 2 other dealers and a Fair Market Value from Edmund's so the salesman knew where I stood. He gave me a very fair amount for my trade in and a great price on the car. They beat the other dealers by $1,500 so we made the deal right on the spot. Smooth transaction.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
