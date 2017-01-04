1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

0 STARS DO NOT GO TO AL PIEMONTE FORD!!! There are many reasons why Al Piemonte does not have as good as ratings as other Ford Dealers. After waiting several years to buy a Ford Taurus. I am disappointed with my experience with this dealer. To make things clear as Chuck (some manager) doesnt want to hear any whining, he just wants short details and rushes you off the phone. Chuck tells me to hurry up with my issue as he has a customer in front of him, they why did you pick the phone when your busy!!! They got the wrong guy handling a customer service call, manager or not. DO NOT TAKE OWNERSHIP OF A USED OR NEW CAR UNTIL ALL ISSUES ARE FIXED, YOULL BE SORRY IF YOU DO. I test drove a used 2015 Taurus. I made mention to Lanell that there was something wrong with the tires or brakes. He told me they would fix anything that is wrong. (Get it in writing or dont buy the car). Well turns out the tires are crap at 23,000 miles (GoodYear Eagle RSA). I reasearched these tires on the internet, quite a few complaints. Any Taurus buyers, ask for the Michelin tires. Al Piemonte says too bad its my problem. At a minimum it will cost me $1200.00 to purchase and install new tires, over $1600.00 at Al Piemonte. DO NOT BELIEVE THEM WHEN THEY SAY WELL FIX THAT, GET IT IN WRITING. LANELL GRAY YOU ARE [non-permissible content removed]! I KNOW YOU WONT LOSE ANY SLEEP OVER THE TRUTH. DO NOT BUY A VEHICLE NEAR CLOSING HOURS, YOU WILL BE RUSHED THROUGH AND MISS FULLY READING YOUR BILL OF SALE AND CREDIT RATE. My wife and I know we were promised a 4.19% rate and found out it was changed to 4.99%. They added $600.00 for GAP insurance and never asked me if my own insurance covers that. That was a nice profit for them. I was told this was a 72 month loan only to find out it was 75 months on my contract. Dont trust anyone. You think they wouldnt do this but they do. I informed Lanell about this and all I get is a sorry and some floor mats, Oh excuse me, Lanell loved to say theyre $160.00. To a sucker that is willing to pay that. Get some WeatherTechs. I recommend you go to a smaller dealer there are a few with a 5.0 or close rating. In Chicagos North side, they are opening a new Fox Ford Dealer. Their South side dealer has almost 5.0 rating, So does Joe Rizza in Riverside!!! Al piemonte Ford is a large dealer, therefore they are too busy to take care of every problem. They may sell a lot, but they lost this customer I have two issues to take to their service dept., not anymore. I am going to a place with 5.0 stars. Al Piemonte does not rate 5.0 stars on any review site. That says it all!!! Read more