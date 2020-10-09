Skip to main content
South Oak Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

4550 Lincoln Hwy, Matteson, IL 60443
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of South Oak Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(25)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (0)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

great exprience buying my new truck

by Dan Doyle on 09/10/2020

I want to Thank William for all his help and knowledge of the truck i bought. William was great to deal with and was a nice person. Also had a great time dealing with Ryan he was VERY helpful. Thanks Guy's

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
25 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Five Star Review

by Ciaira H on 02/21/2021

This was a great experience. I worked with John, he was very helpful specially being a first time buyer! John made this a quick and easy process. Bobby was also a great help with finalizing my truck. These guys are awesome!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Worst Dealership

by smiley18 on 07/29/2018

This dealership consistently tries to pass of "demo" vehicles as new cars. The van I looked at had almost 7,000 miles on it. It was dirty and had empty candy wrappers in the stow-n-go floor compartments. I was also told they could beat the price of a similar van with less miles at another dealership. They lied to get me in to look at their van but could not actually beat or match the other dealerships price. Horrible experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Love This Dealership

by shonnieville on 05/02/2018

I love this Dealership. They are patient and explain everything.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Car Buying Experience

by Shonnieville on 05/02/2018

Jim Matt was patient and let express what I was looking for in a new car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Steve Austin was a pleasure to work with.

by Oswald61 on 12/07/2015

I hate buying new cars but South Oak Chrysler Dodge Jeep went very well. I was in a hurry and Steve got me in and out fast. So far my wife love her new Jeep.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Buy your vehile here!

by Effencb2 on 06/19/2015

Everything about our experience was fantastic! Our salesman Dan was extremely helpful and patient with all of our test driving. Bought a great suv for an amazing deal. Would recommend South Oak to anyone looking for a pleasant car buying experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Sales and Service

by brandon69 on 06/12/2015

The staff at South Oak Dodge were friendly and very attentive to my needs and concerns. My salesperson Erin Garcia was fantastic. Mario and Nicole also deserve an honorable mention for their assistance when she was not available.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Customer Service

by Alibecca on 05/26/2015

Steve Austin was so friendly and helpful. I had my child with me and he helped entertain. Made the buying experience so much easier and smoother!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Responsive, Flexible, Easy to Work With

by jds8288 on 05/13/2015

Initiated contact online, they had a listing on cars.com that was exactly what I was looking for (a used Subaru). Did a fine job of making things as easy as possible for me without being overbearing. Quite willing to accommodate a couple different requests I had, such as requesting a Carfax in addition to the Autocheck report the listing already had, and taking vehicle to the Subaru dealer for a pre-purchase inspection before final sale. Willing to do negotiate sale price some, felt it was very reasonable final price. Have had vehicle for 2 months now, very pleased. Robert Booth was very easy to work with, professional, and responsive, followed up several times after purchase to check and see if there was anything else they could do.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

A Chrsler retiree looking for Outstanding Professional service

by Jfmartino on 04/19/2015

My purchasing experience at South Oak Chrysler Dodge jeep has been excellent! My salesperson Kendall was very professional , experienced, and courteous to me. The whole buying experience Was a pleasure and I will tell my friends, family, and fellow Chrysler Retirees to purchase from this dealership. The timing of the pickup was right on schedule, the entire sales staff were great!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Good and friendly!!

by chmursky on 02/28/2015

Purchased a new Dodge Journey. South Oak Dodge made the process easy and not so painful. I walked out with the card wanted for a good price!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Just purchased a first car from South Oak Dodge

by directcon on 02/01/2015

Just purchased a new Challenger Hellcat from Al Kotarba at South Oak Dodge. Very easy and pleasant purchase and Al is a hoot. Denny Guest runs a top notch professional yet very friendly dealership. They lived up to everything they offered and more.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

First Time Customer

by pjones21 on 11/11/2014

I recently purchased a vehicle from Marvin Richardson, and I am very pleased with my purchase! Mr. Richardson went above and beyond, and it was truly a blessing. I will recommend him and South Oak Dodge to anyone who needs someone to work on their behalf in getting them an affordable deal. Thanks Mr. Richardson and South Oak Dodge!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Repeat customer

by CristinaJones on 09/02/2014

Every time we buy a car at South Oak, we are treated wonderfully. Jim M. is the only person we deal with and he is fabulous. He knows every car inside and out and takes his time to go over EVERY detail. His knowledge of the electronics is outstanding and he has always stayed well past time to go home (God Bless his Wife!) to take his time and make sure we understand everything completely. He has always made sure we received the best deal possible and stays in touch AFTER you buy your new vehicle. My last 3 vehicles have been purchased there and we will be back again! Going there for us is like walking into a room full of friends. There are some sales staff that come and go and those I cannot comment on, but we always feel welcomed, not pressured into anything. We have recommended friends who have purchased their vehicles there and been completely satisfied as well. If you have an issue all you need to do is say something. They try their best to resolve it ASAP! Thanks South Oak Dodge!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience

by CCZiegen48 on 08/30/2014

Everyone at South Oak was wonderful! Fabian D. was very friendly and knowledgeable. I got the Dodge Caliber I wanted at a great price. The process was quick and painless.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience

by dartowner1 on 08/25/2014

The sales staff was very helpful and got me the deal i could afford. THANKS!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Loyal Customers

by ePatriot on 06/30/2014

Just bought a new 2014 Jeep Patriot. Between myself, my wife, and mother in law, this was our 5th Jeep purchased from South Oak. My wife and I had yet another great experience with our salesman Marvin R. It's the great service we receive that keeps us coming back!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

The 200 is awesome! They made this so easy!

by cjaymz22 on 05/29/2014

Southoak Dodge went the extra mile for me (as they always do). As the new 2015 Chrysler 200 has just started to come out, they made sure to get me the exact model with the specifications that I wanted. I had very specific requirements for color, trim, and options. There was no pressure to look at a model that didn't fit my specifications. The price on the 200 that I purchased was lower than any other dealership was able to offer me. I also got a very fair value on my trade in. As I work late, and wasn't able to get to the dealership prior to 8:30pm, they had several employees stay after closing time to wrap up the deal. Scott C. was even able to get a lot of information from me over the phone so that when I showed up to purchase the vehicle everything was taken care of very quickly! Mark H. and the finance team were able to get me a great rate and walked me through several different payment options. To top off the great buying experience, the new 2015 Chrysler 200 is an amazing vehicle and I am very happy with my purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing Car Buying Experience

by IGoldfarb on 04/25/2014

I love this dealership!!! Denny G. has employed the best professionals and made my car purchasing experience an exceptionally easy, no hassle time!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

No Pressure

by LizzyF on 02/15/2014

Jason was outstanding! Nobody wants to be at a car dealer ... it is a long process. However, we came in knowing what we wanted to look at which made things easier. We called ahead and the first car was ready for us to test drive. We also were already pre-approved for a loan - again making it easier. Ask for Jason - you won't be disappointed! Only reason for 4 stars is because it took a long time to process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
about our dealership

