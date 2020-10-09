5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Every time we buy a car at South Oak, we are treated wonderfully. Jim M. is the only person we deal with and he is fabulous. He knows every car inside and out and takes his time to go over EVERY detail. His knowledge of the electronics is outstanding and he has always stayed well past time to go home (God Bless his Wife!) to take his time and make sure we understand everything completely. He has always made sure we received the best deal possible and stays in touch AFTER you buy your new vehicle. My last 3 vehicles have been purchased there and we will be back again! Going there for us is like walking into a room full of friends. There are some sales staff that come and go and those I cannot comment on, but we always feel welcomed, not pressured into anything. We have recommended friends who have purchased their vehicles there and been completely satisfied as well. If you have an issue all you need to do is say something. They try their best to resolve it ASAP! Thanks South Oak Dodge! Read more