South Oak Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Customer Reviews of South Oak Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
great exprience buying my new truck
by 09/10/2020on
I want to Thank William for all his help and knowledge of the truck i bought. William was great to deal with and was a nice person. Also had a great time dealing with Ryan he was VERY helpful. Thanks Guy's
Five Star Review
by 02/21/2021on
This was a great experience. I worked with John, he was very helpful specially being a first time buyer! John made this a quick and easy process. Bobby was also a great help with finalizing my truck. These guys are awesome!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Worst Dealership
by 07/29/2018on
This dealership consistently tries to pass of "demo" vehicles as new cars. The van I looked at had almost 7,000 miles on it. It was dirty and had empty candy wrappers in the stow-n-go floor compartments. I was also told they could beat the price of a similar van with less miles at another dealership. They lied to get me in to look at their van but could not actually beat or match the other dealerships price. Horrible experience.
Love This Dealership
by 05/02/2018on
I love this Dealership. They are patient and explain everything.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Car Buying Experience
by 05/02/2018on
Jim Matt was patient and let express what I was looking for in a new car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Steve Austin was a pleasure to work with.
by 12/07/2015on
I hate buying new cars but South Oak Chrysler Dodge Jeep went very well. I was in a hurry and Steve got me in and out fast. So far my wife love her new Jeep.
Buy your vehile here!
by 06/19/2015on
Everything about our experience was fantastic! Our salesman Dan was extremely helpful and patient with all of our test driving. Bought a great suv for an amazing deal. Would recommend South Oak to anyone looking for a pleasant car buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sales and Service
by 06/12/2015on
The staff at South Oak Dodge were friendly and very attentive to my needs and concerns. My salesperson Erin Garcia was fantastic. Mario and Nicole also deserve an honorable mention for their assistance when she was not available.
Excellent Customer Service
by 05/26/2015on
Steve Austin was so friendly and helpful. I had my child with me and he helped entertain. Made the buying experience so much easier and smoother!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Responsive, Flexible, Easy to Work With
by 05/13/2015on
Initiated contact online, they had a listing on cars.com that was exactly what I was looking for (a used Subaru). Did a fine job of making things as easy as possible for me without being overbearing. Quite willing to accommodate a couple different requests I had, such as requesting a Carfax in addition to the Autocheck report the listing already had, and taking vehicle to the Subaru dealer for a pre-purchase inspection before final sale. Willing to do negotiate sale price some, felt it was very reasonable final price. Have had vehicle for 2 months now, very pleased. Robert Booth was very easy to work with, professional, and responsive, followed up several times after purchase to check and see if there was anything else they could do.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A Chrsler retiree looking for Outstanding Professional service
by 04/19/2015on
My purchasing experience at South Oak Chrysler Dodge jeep has been excellent! My salesperson Kendall was very professional , experienced, and courteous to me. The whole buying experience Was a pleasure and I will tell my friends, family, and fellow Chrysler Retirees to purchase from this dealership. The timing of the pickup was right on schedule, the entire sales staff were great!
Good and friendly!!
by 02/28/2015on
Purchased a new Dodge Journey. South Oak Dodge made the process easy and not so painful. I walked out with the card wanted for a good price!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Just purchased a first car from South Oak Dodge
by 02/01/2015on
Just purchased a new Challenger Hellcat from Al Kotarba at South Oak Dodge. Very easy and pleasant purchase and Al is a hoot. Denny Guest runs a top notch professional yet very friendly dealership. They lived up to everything they offered and more.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
First Time Customer
by 11/11/2014on
I recently purchased a vehicle from Marvin Richardson, and I am very pleased with my purchase! Mr. Richardson went above and beyond, and it was truly a blessing. I will recommend him and South Oak Dodge to anyone who needs someone to work on their behalf in getting them an affordable deal. Thanks Mr. Richardson and South Oak Dodge!
Repeat customer
by 09/02/2014on
Every time we buy a car at South Oak, we are treated wonderfully. Jim M. is the only person we deal with and he is fabulous. He knows every car inside and out and takes his time to go over EVERY detail. His knowledge of the electronics is outstanding and he has always stayed well past time to go home (God Bless his Wife!) to take his time and make sure we understand everything completely. He has always made sure we received the best deal possible and stays in touch AFTER you buy your new vehicle. My last 3 vehicles have been purchased there and we will be back again! Going there for us is like walking into a room full of friends. There are some sales staff that come and go and those I cannot comment on, but we always feel welcomed, not pressured into anything. We have recommended friends who have purchased their vehicles there and been completely satisfied as well. If you have an issue all you need to do is say something. They try their best to resolve it ASAP! Thanks South Oak Dodge!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 08/30/2014on
Everyone at South Oak was wonderful! Fabian D. was very friendly and knowledgeable. I got the Dodge Caliber I wanted at a great price. The process was quick and painless.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 08/25/2014on
The sales staff was very helpful and got me the deal i could afford. THANKS!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Loyal Customers
by 06/30/2014on
Just bought a new 2014 Jeep Patriot. Between myself, my wife, and mother in law, this was our 5th Jeep purchased from South Oak. My wife and I had yet another great experience with our salesman Marvin R. It's the great service we receive that keeps us coming back!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The 200 is awesome! They made this so easy!
by 05/29/2014on
Southoak Dodge went the extra mile for me (as they always do). As the new 2015 Chrysler 200 has just started to come out, they made sure to get me the exact model with the specifications that I wanted. I had very specific requirements for color, trim, and options. There was no pressure to look at a model that didn't fit my specifications. The price on the 200 that I purchased was lower than any other dealership was able to offer me. I also got a very fair value on my trade in. As I work late, and wasn't able to get to the dealership prior to 8:30pm, they had several employees stay after closing time to wrap up the deal. Scott C. was even able to get a lot of information from me over the phone so that when I showed up to purchase the vehicle everything was taken care of very quickly! Mark H. and the finance team were able to get me a great rate and walked me through several different payment options. To top off the great buying experience, the new 2015 Chrysler 200 is an amazing vehicle and I am very happy with my purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing Car Buying Experience
by 04/25/2014on
I love this dealership!!! Denny G. has employed the best professionals and made my car purchasing experience an exceptionally easy, no hassle time!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
No Pressure
by 02/15/2014on
Jason was outstanding! Nobody wants to be at a car dealer ... it is a long process. However, we came in knowing what we wanted to look at which made things easier. We called ahead and the first car was ready for us to test drive. We also were already pre-approved for a loan - again making it easier. Ask for Jason - you won't be disappointed! Only reason for 4 stars is because it took a long time to process.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable