Customer Reviews of Volkswagen of Marion

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(4)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great customer service!

by Amanda on 02/17/2022

I was in a bind and the service department went far and beyond my expectations in helping me get back on the road! I want to say a huge thank you to Brian and the service staff for letting bring my Tiguan in for an emergency tire repair. They were kind, attentive, and quick! Thank you so much for everything!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Protective Coating

by skip on 03/18/2019

I would like to commend the detailing department for detailing my whole car with the protective coat after an accident caused the replacement of the entire right side. the car was purchased at the dealership a couple of years ago and i have recieved nothing but superior service. thank you all so much.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent service!!

by Kimberkiehm on 02/28/2019

We came in and bought me a new car. Tyler Griffin was excellent on his customer service. He was very friendly, knowledgeable and very informative of the process while we were waiting. Service and vehicle we got 2019 Golf GTI was so great we came back just a few days later and bought my husband one. If you are looking for a new car definitely go to them they have excellent customer service and warranties on their cars.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Horrible service!

by Bethany on 04/11/2018

Drove 2 hours to trade in a vehicle, was told over the phone they wouldn’t make us drive there if it wouldn’t be worth our time, drove up there and they gave us an offer and was not at all what our vehicle booked for , horrible service, the manager was very rude and was not willing to talk. Will not be returning.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
