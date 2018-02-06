Customer Reviews of Ike Honda Cars
Great Service
by 06/02/2018on
Everyone treated us great and was so friendly and helpful. We visited many dealerships during our search for the perfect vehicle and Ike Honda of Marion was by far the best!
Honda Odyssey- Great Experience
by 06/01/2018on
Dan Koester was very knowledgeable and pleasant to work with. He showed us every nook and kraney of our odyssey, which we love! Our family is growing and you all helped fit our needs!
Love my Honda!!
by 05/14/2018on
Our salesperson, Shirlee R. was a pleasure to work with and answered our questions. We tied different vehicles and just fell in love with the Honda CV R. Will definitely pass the word!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ike Honda
by 05/08/2018on
Great communication with Jason from the start. Dealership was very clean, and staff was very cordial as well. Took the time to let me know I was important to them.
Great experience buying Honda Civic
by 04/28/2018on
My experience was very smooth and stress free from my first contact with the dealership to driving away with my new car!
Happy with the salesman
by 04/25/2018on
They worked with me to get the price and car I wanted. They worked with the bank. They let me drive the car for a day. They found a used white one for my price range and got it checked out the same day and I took it home.
Plesent People!
by 04/21/2018on
Our experience with Your dealership was great from begining to end; and the staff was great, friendly and very helpful. We had come to your dealership, after one in Carbondale, and the difference was like night & day. Thank You for a very pleasent experience..
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Our "star" salesman!
by 04/21/2018on
Caleb Davis has been great! He always answered my e-mails with good information - which eventually led to buying a 2019 Ridgeline. Caleb, and your "money" person, got us in our new vehicle in record time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 04/12/2018on
Over the years I have purchased more than 10 vehicles from the Ike dealership -- I am always treated with fairly and with respect.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Buying new car
by 03/31/2018on
Was able to communicate with sales via phone. Not spend all day sitting in dealership. Salesman was very friendly. Only spent about a hour in dealership
Honda Odyessy
by 03/27/2018on
Taking to time to explain options until they were clear. Providing the vehicle based on an email quote. Explaining all the features and how to use them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
HR-V
by 03/24/2018on
the sales representative and the rest of the staff at Ike Honda were very courteous and very knowledgeable concerning any question that I had about the purchase of my car.
Customer Friendly Rain or Shine
by 03/23/2018on
Lindsey came out in to offer assistance while the other salesman observed the frigid, windy weather from the warm salesroom floor. WONDERFUL GIRL!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wonderful assistance from focused sales associate!
by 03/12/2018on
I would have to start with Shirlee, my sales associate who was very personable, not pushy, and listened to my concerns & got the answers to things like warranties, etc. She went beyond my expectations in her desire to make things more presentable & helped me in making my decision. Shirlee is surely a keeper!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best car buying experience I've ever had
by 03/11/2018on
I loved the whole buying experience from the test drive and knowledge of the salesperson (Shirley) to the non-insulting nature of the sales manager (Roger) and the whole deal in general.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Camry
by 03/04/2018on
Brian our salesman was friendly and very helpful. Found us a car in our price range. Also they were easy to deal with on price.
Wonderfull Experience
by 02/01/2018on
Salesperson, Caleb was knowledgeable, friendly and extremely helpful. Purchase was quick and hassle free. I believe I can trust this dealership to act with integrity and fairness.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchased a Fit
by 01/29/2018on
Very friendly employees. Jeff was very knowledgeable about the car I was interested in. Had a great experience. Did not feel pressured at all.
Outstanding Experience
by 01/21/2018on
Very personable and great service from beginning to end. All of the employees are professional & friendly. Love my new CR-V!
Great no-hassle place to buy a vehicle!
by 01/11/2018on
First, the quality, fit and finish of our vehicle. The staff was helpful without being overly pushy. They were very knowledgeable about their vehicles.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ending A Hunt
by 01/10/2018on
You had the vehicle I wanted, and no pushing salesman. The salesman was very interested in what we wanted. And the price was right.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes