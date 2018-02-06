Skip to main content
Ike Honda Cars
4407 W Deyoung St, Marion, IL 62959
Today 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Ike Honda Cars

89 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Service

by Mrcwrd83 on 06/02/2018

Everyone treated us great and was so friendly and helpful. We visited many dealerships during our search for the perfect vehicle and Ike Honda of Marion was by far the best!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Honda Odyssey- Great Experience

by SethEugene_87 on 06/01/2018

Dan Koester was very knowledgeable and pleasant to work with. He showed us every nook and kraney of our odyssey, which we love! Our family is growing and you all helped fit our needs!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Love my Honda!!

by DavidandGina on 05/14/2018

Our salesperson, Shirlee R. was a pleasure to work with and answered our questions. We tied different vehicles and just fell in love with the Honda CV R. Will definitely pass the word!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ike Honda

by TypeRfan on 05/08/2018

Great communication with Jason from the start. Dealership was very clean, and staff was very cordial as well. Took the time to let me know I was important to them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience buying Honda Civic

by Kristycole on 04/28/2018

My experience was very smooth and stress free from my first contact with the dealership to driving away with my new car!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Happy with the salesman

by mmitchener1 on 04/25/2018

They worked with me to get the price and car I wanted. They worked with the bank. They let me drive the car for a day. They found a used white one for my price range and got it checked out the same day and I took it home.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Plesent People!

by Loretta_Dan on 04/21/2018

Our experience with Your dealership was great from begining to end; and the staff was great, friendly and very helpful. We had come to your dealership, after one in Carbondale, and the difference was like night & day. Thank You for a very pleasent experience..

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Our "star" salesman!

by elda_bob46 on 04/21/2018

Caleb Davis has been great! He always answered my e-mails with good information - which eventually led to buying a 2019 Ridgeline. Caleb, and your "money" person, got us in our new vehicle in record time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience

by jpdunnMakanda on 04/12/2018

Over the years I have purchased more than 10 vehicles from the Ike dealership -- I am always treated with fairly and with respect.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Buying new car

by Kenneth82 on 03/31/2018

Was able to communicate with sales via phone. Not spend all day sitting in dealership. Salesman was very friendly. Only spent about a hour in dealership

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Honda Odyessy

by JamesJones1949 on 03/27/2018

Taking to time to explain options until they were clear. Providing the vehicle based on an email quote. Explaining all the features and how to use them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

HR-V

by Nicaman on 03/24/2018

the sales representative and the rest of the staff at Ike Honda were very courteous and very knowledgeable concerning any question that I had about the purchase of my car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Customer Friendly Rain or Shine

by Jill_Murry on 03/23/2018

Lindsey came out in to offer assistance while the other salesman observed the frigid, windy weather from the warm salesroom floor. WONDERFUL GIRL!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Wonderful assistance from focused sales associate!

by Pro1driver on 03/12/2018

I would have to start with Shirlee, my sales associate who was very personable, not pushy, and listened to my concerns & got the answers to things like warranties, etc. She went beyond my expectations in her desire to make things more presentable & helped me in making my decision. Shirlee is surely a keeper!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best car buying experience I've ever had

by jprince2 on 03/11/2018

I loved the whole buying experience from the test drive and knowledge of the salesperson (Shirley) to the non-insulting nature of the sales manager (Roger) and the whole deal in general.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Camry

by Brian_68 on 03/04/2018

Brian our salesman was friendly and very helpful. Found us a car in our price range. Also they were easy to deal with on price.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Wonderfull Experience

by TimKent on 02/01/2018

Salesperson, Caleb was knowledgeable, friendly and extremely helpful. Purchase was quick and hassle free. I believe I can trust this dealership to act with integrity and fairness.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Purchased a Fit

by Menthia on 01/29/2018

Very friendly employees. Jeff was very knowledgeable about the car I was interested in. Had a great experience. Did not feel pressured at all.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Outstanding Experience

by Bfriedhoff1 on 01/21/2018

Very personable and great service from beginning to end. All of the employees are professional & friendly. Love my new CR-V!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great no-hassle place to buy a vehicle!

by Satisfied1960 on 01/11/2018

First, the quality, fit and finish of our vehicle. The staff was helpful without being overly pushy. They were very knowledgeable about their vehicles.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Ending A Hunt

by johnnie19 on 01/10/2018

You had the vehicle I wanted, and no pushing salesman. The salesman was very interested in what we wanted. And the price was right.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
