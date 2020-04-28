sales Rating

First of all, I will not given the salesman and sales manager's names here, because I understand that they are living on selling. However, I wrote our experience to let other people learn that they have to be caucious if they want to go to Napleton Loves Park Auto Werks for buying a car. Well, we are like most of buyers, went to the car lot and looking for the car we wanted and aksed as much detail info on the car as we can to the salesman. At this point, the salesman seems very nice and patient on hearing our questions and giving the answers. We did not get the deal on the first - day - visit since we believed that they gave us at a high price and we decided to visit more dealers. We then went home and tried to get internet price on the same car we want to see if we could get better deal. In fact, we did. The second day after we sent our information in the internet, we got 3 internet price from 3 different dealers. We picked the lowest one which we thought we would buy for sure on that price. But unfornately that dealer is an hour drive away from home and Napletion Loves Park Auto Werkes are nearby, so we told the salesman of Napleton Loves Park who served us during our visit about our offer from other dealer. He sent me back (very fast) an email message (which I still keep in my computer) that he and his sales manager agreed that they would sell us the car at the same lowest price we got from other dearler and the same color as we wished at no extra cost (this was the same promise made by other dealer). And the salesman then called us to go on Saturday to sign the purchasing contract and pay 500 dollars downpayment. We agreed and went there on Saturday. Now guess what happened? The same salesman who confirmed to me the price and the color of the car in email just forgot his words in email and tried to play with the numbers with us again. I told him that he waisted our time and what he wrote in his email was the only reason brought us again here to buy the car. But he just ignored his written message and continously told us that they could not sell at the internet price we got. So we simply walked away. So, for anyone who wants to buy the car from Napleton Loves Park Auto Werks, be careful, think 3 times before you go there if you don't want to waste your time and get cheated. Time is yours and money is yours too. Read more