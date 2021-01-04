1.8 out of 5 stars service Rating

BEWARE!! I "was" a loyal customer for the last 10 years until recently. Our family has purchased three cars from Napleton Honda and had all the cars serviced there with no issues. But when it come to our Mercedes, it was another story: I had my Mercedes Benz with 90,000 miles on it serviced at Napleton on Riverside which involved replacing spark plugs, transmission flush, and coolant lining for about $1100. Upon driving the car out of Napleton's parking lot, my Mercedes began to shake violently when it shifted out of first gear (aka: go above 20 mph). This was 6pm on Friday and the rush hour traffic down perryville was intense and Napleton was closed already. I had to drive with the emergency lights flashing on the shoulder of the road going 10mph. I never made it home - stopped in the parking lot across from Cherry Valley mall. By the time I was forced to pull over, there was no power steering. Terrified and furious, I went back to Napleton the next morning and spoke with Cary, the Service Manager for Mercedes, and also the General Manager. First, they tried to blame the condition of the car on me by telling me that I had not done ALL of their recommended services. Then they proceeded defend their work by telling me that sometimes during reassembly wire could come lose etc... and that this was normal. Long story short: My response to both Cary and the GM that no matter what, the car should never leave the lot in worse condition than when it arrived, especially after paying $1100 for repairs. Also, if they did not feel comfortable performing the necessary service on my Mercedes, they should have told me to go elsewhere instead of taking the money, destroying the car, and sending the unsuspecting customer off in it. I don't know a lot about the mechanics behind cars, but it doesn't take a rocket scientist to know that the Napleton was accountable for their carelessness. The car was fine when I drove in (just needed regular maintenance) but left worse than a clunker. Napleton had to tow the car back for repairs and at first, refused to give me a loaner car. After much arguing I was finally given one. I demanded a full refund, which I was refused. All they said was that they will do their best (if that's not vague enough). I am taking legal action against Napleton for putting me and other drivers on the road in what was a dangerous situation. Whoever worked on a white Mercedes ML 330 should find another career path before you kill somebody! And Napleton Mercedes Benz should really try harder to at least match Honda's service and customer satisfaction. After all, people buy Mercedes for the excellent safety, luxury, and service. What Napleton Mercedes offer is worse than the corner lube place. Don't risk you wallet and potentially your safety. Stay FAR AWAY from Napleton Mercedes!! Read more