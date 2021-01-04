Napleton Loves Park Honda
Customer Reviews of Napleton Loves Park Honda
Good vehicles and Great People
by 04/01/2021on
Chris L has always made sure my car buying experience is smooth and easy. Russ B and Gary T take care of all my service needs.
Buying experience
by 01/15/2021on
We went on a weekday after work just to look for used civics. The salesman asked what we were looking for and listened. Showed us 2 cars and set us up for appt for a test drive or maybe to finalize our transaction. We cancelled the appt twice and just showed up the following wk. Our salesman talked about options right away and I think it helped us decide on what we wanted. Our credit is not perfect but Jude and Chris made it happen.. we got the car for our son. We took home our first Honda. Very satisfied with this dealership!
THIS DEALERSHIP PREYS ON ELDERLY
by 04/28/2020on
My father, who has dementia, went to this dealership after the car he owned started on fire & was towed here. They took complete advantage of him. Not only did they sell one vehicle, it wasn’t even the vehicle he asked to purchase. They then let him exchange/trade it for the right vehicle & jacked up the price. My father should have never been able to purchase any vehicle, let alone two. They took advantage of someone who clearly displayed mental deficiencies. Myself & my siblings called the dealership & told them they must take the vehicle back. It has been one week since the purchase of the car & was driven “2” days. This ordeal caused my father to have a “Nervous Breakdown “ & is currently in the hospital. They agreed to take the vehicle back if my father pays over $4,600 for a car he had less then a week. Now you tell me, does this sound fair?? They absolutely took advantage of him & are continuing to do so. It really is a shame that during our current crisis there are people out there trying to make an easy buck!! Shame on You! I will be notifying the newspapers & television stations in Rockford. I have also contacted the better business bureau & contacted an attorney. This can never happen again!
Love Honda's
by 06/29/2018on
My family has purchased many Honda's from Napletons and Chris has always taken good care of us.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good place to do business.
by 06/29/2017on
Appreciate straight forward way of doing business. Have purchased several cars in the past from Chris Loch and always helped even long after the sale.
I love my Pacifica!
by 05/01/2017on
I was in your dealership about a week ago looking for a used SUV or van that would work for us. I really appreciated Kristi's efforts to get me in for an appointment, she was sweet and very professional. The sales guy, David Summerfield, was great and didn't pressure me into anything I wasn't comfortable with. I ended up leaving with a 2006 Pacifica that'll be perfect for my husband's long work commute!
Past Sales Experiences at Napleton Honda
by 03/21/2017on
I’ve been buying vehicles from Napleton Honda since 1999, when I bought my first Odyssey. Since then I have purchased a total of six vehicles from them. I keep my Odyssey’s updated about every 4-5 years, plus when we were a two car family we always had an Accord or Civic. Over the last 17 years I have had many occasions to deal with both their Sales and Service Departments. I will have to say that this has been the first dealership that I have purchased from that has made, what has been a hassle in the past, to something I look forward to when visiting their dealership. I bought all of my vehicles from Chris Loch, who has since been promoted the Honda Sales Manager. Prior to Chris being promoted, I was looking for a particular Model and Color of a new Odyssey near the end of the model year. Chris was able to find one from another dealer, and needless to say, I was very happy. My wife has told me several times that she actually enjoys shopping at Napleton’s for a new car. They go out of their way to make sure you get what you want, at a very competitive price. We never felt pressured to buy. With Chris heading up his sales team now, I’m sure that he promotes his style of selling cars, and that is to make sure you take the time to look them all over, always being available to answer questions, and then take a ride to make sure that you are comfortable with the vehicle you are thinking of purchasing.
Recall Appointment
by 03/21/2017on
My most recent visit last week was handled by Gary, for a Honda Recall. I received an Email a month ago, and the Service Department called last week and said the parts were in, and let me pick the date and time that I wanted to come in. As always, they were ready for me when I arrived and got me out in a timely manner. Russ, Gary, and Tammy, are excellent Service Advisors.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Dishonenst
by 07/02/2016on
I bought a Honda Pilot Touring style as a Certified Pre-Used car. They had to jump the car to allow me to test drive, but explained that the car had been sitting idle for a while. Several days after I purchased the car, I had to replace the battery because it could no longer hold a charge. Then, when I was bargaining the price, I was told by the sales staff that they couldn't go lower because they had just replaced all the brakes on the car to keep it up to the Certified Pre-Used standard. I kept hearing a funny noise in the car, brought it to their service department and was told that because they were "brand new brakes" I would really have to push hard to get them to work. Brought the car to my local trusted service guy - he told me that the rotors were totally worn and the brake pads were shot. I will NEVER go back there again!!! Please be aware of their lack of integrity.
Incorrect oil change
by 09/30/2015on
Went in for scheduled oil change at dealer I had purchased car from and have been getting regular oil changes for 7 years. Without asking they installed synthetic oil. After seeing the incorrect price the problem came out. They drained it and refilled with correct oil. After getting oil changes there for 7 years one would think their records would show the correct oil to use. I'll give them the benefit of doubt that it was a mistake and not an attempt to inflate the charge.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
experience
by 09/15/2014on
I had an amazing experience at napltons in loves park dealership. Our sales person Mike B was very nice and listened to exactly what we wanted. We will be returning because we had such an amazing time here.
Good Experience
by 09/15/2014on
Overall great experience in leasing my first car. Very helpful and informative.
Honda Experience
by 08/15/2014on
The sales relationship with Mike B. was excellent!!! He was very enthusiastic and extremely knowledgeable about the Honda Civic that we test drove and then purchased (same day). He was low pressure but was a good advocate for his dealership. He is a very positive person. Good experience!!!!
honda napleton
by 08/09/2014on
mike b. is an awesome sales man he helps you out in many ways possible we have bought two vehicles from him and don't regret it at all. i would recommend him to anyone.
Thank you Mike B.
by 07/04/2014on
Mike B. amazing salesman. He was extremely helpful and accommodating. He has provided me the best buying experience ever!
Napeltons
by 07/04/2014on
I worked with Mike B. was awesome! He helped us find the right car for us and was very attentive with us.
Great experinece
by 06/21/2014on
My experience with Mike B. was great. He is very knowledgeable about the cars he has available. He is super friendly and very helpful. I would definitely work with him again. His ability to make me feel valued as a customer is amazing.
I had a great experience with Mike B.!
by 06/12/2014on
I needed to purchase a new vehicle on rather short notice given a job change. Mike B. turned a stressful situation into a positive experience. Mike provided the necessary information that convinced me that the CRV was the new vehicle for me!
Happy with our experience
by 03/22/2013on
Was helping my mother in law decide on what type of minivan to buy. Searched on Edmunds and numerous other sites to figure out wich had the best reviews. Went to a few dealers to see them in person and test drive a few models. This dealer's salesman was understanding and not too pushy when we said we wanted to check other vans out first. Then when we figured out what we wanted to buy, we requested dealer quotes for the Honda Odyssey, and the Dodge Grand Caravan. Many Dodge dealers called immediately, but their prices where MSRP plus rebate but not the True Market Value that we were expecting to pay. Then the next day I got several emails of quotes for the Odyssey which were pleasantly well below invoice, and well below True Market Value. We then called the salesman at Napleton that we dealt with when we test drove the first time, and asked him if he could beat that price, otherwise we were going to drive over 50 miles to buy one. He checked with his manager and he beat the price. I told him to email me the quote that night and we had a deal. He emailed me the quote including tax, title, license, fees etc, and we put 500 dollar deposit down and waited about 7 days for the color that we wanted. Thank goodness for the internet quotes otherwise I wouldn't have known how low dealers are willing to go for a good deal! Do your research people!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Poor Customer Service
by 06/22/2011on
Typical car dealer. Did not have the car I wanted but said they could find one in 7 to 10 business days with a deposit of 500.00. Then the price kept changing between sales person and internet mgr. Very unpleasant experience would not go back.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
BEWARE!!
by 09/27/2009on
BEWARE!! I "was" a loyal customer for the last 10 years until recently. Our family has purchased three cars from Napleton Honda and had all the cars serviced there with no issues. But when it come to our Mercedes, it was another story: I had my Mercedes Benz with 90,000 miles on it serviced at Napleton on Riverside which involved replacing spark plugs, transmission flush, and coolant lining for about $1100. Upon driving the car out of Napleton's parking lot, my Mercedes began to shake violently when it shifted out of first gear (aka: go above 20 mph). This was 6pm on Friday and the rush hour traffic down perryville was intense and Napleton was closed already. I had to drive with the emergency lights flashing on the shoulder of the road going 10mph. I never made it home - stopped in the parking lot across from Cherry Valley mall. By the time I was forced to pull over, there was no power steering. Terrified and furious, I went back to Napleton the next morning and spoke with Cary, the Service Manager for Mercedes, and also the General Manager. First, they tried to blame the condition of the car on me by telling me that I had not done ALL of their recommended services. Then they proceeded defend their work by telling me that sometimes during reassembly wire could come lose etc... and that this was normal. Long story short: My response to both Cary and the GM that no matter what, the car should never leave the lot in worse condition than when it arrived, especially after paying $1100 for repairs. Also, if they did not feel comfortable performing the necessary service on my Mercedes, they should have told me to go elsewhere instead of taking the money, destroying the car, and sending the unsuspecting customer off in it. I don't know a lot about the mechanics behind cars, but it doesn't take a rocket scientist to know that the Napleton was accountable for their carelessness. The car was fine when I drove in (just needed regular maintenance) but left worse than a clunker. Napleton had to tow the car back for repairs and at first, refused to give me a loaner car. After much arguing I was finally given one. I demanded a full refund, which I was refused. All they said was that they will do their best (if that's not vague enough). I am taking legal action against Napleton for putting me and other drivers on the road in what was a dangerous situation. Whoever worked on a white Mercedes ML 330 should find another career path before you kill somebody! And Napleton Mercedes Benz should really try harder to at least match Honda's service and customer satisfaction. After all, people buy Mercedes for the excellent safety, luxury, and service. What Napleton Mercedes offer is worse than the corner lube place. Don't risk you wallet and potentially your safety. Stay FAR AWAY from Napleton Mercedes!!