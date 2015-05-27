4 out of 5 stars sales Rating

The 22GN28BK+5MR BigTex trailer i purchased was not completed at the factory. Victory Lane associates were very professional and courteous. After assessing how much work needed to be done and that the trailer had clearly not gone thru any quality control, i requested one that had been entirely finished at the factory. They went above and beyond by sending a driver down to Texas to bring another to me. It however still had loose nuts, scratched paint, and dents. I appreciate Victory Lanes' customer satisfaction approach and recommend them highly. But BigTex isnt getting another penny from me. Read more