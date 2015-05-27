Customer Reviews of Victory Lane Ford
Very satisfied customer
by 05/27/2015on
Kevin Thompson was amazing to work with. He answered all of our questions and even stayed late to help us finish our transaction. He helped us with a couple different problems that we were concerned about really fast. We would def recommend Kevin and Victory Lane to our friends and family!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Recommend Victory Lane, NOT Big Tex
by 05/20/2015on
The 22GN28BK+5MR BigTex trailer i purchased was not completed at the factory. Victory Lane associates were very professional and courteous. After assessing how much work needed to be done and that the trailer had clearly not gone thru any quality control, i requested one that had been entirely finished at the factory. They went above and beyond by sending a driver down to Texas to bring another to me. It however still had loose nuts, scratched paint, and dents. I appreciate Victory Lanes' customer satisfaction approach and recommend them highly. But BigTex isnt getting another penny from me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great customer service
by 02/20/2013on
I bought a new car here and it was the best experience I have ever had a car dealership. polite, friendly and didnt try to screw around with the price and more number s around.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
