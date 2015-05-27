Skip to main content
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very satisfied customer

by BrandyLou77 on 05/27/2015

Kevin Thompson was amazing to work with. He answered all of our questions and even stayed late to help us finish our transaction. He helped us with a couple different problems that we were concerned about really fast. We would def recommend Kevin and Victory Lane to our friends and family!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Recommend Victory Lane, NOT Big Tex

by bt13067 on 05/20/2015

The 22GN28BK+5MR BigTex trailer i purchased was not completed at the factory. Victory Lane associates were very professional and courteous. After assessing how much work needed to be done and that the trailer had clearly not gone thru any quality control, i requested one that had been entirely finished at the factory. They went above and beyond by sending a driver down to Texas to bring another to me. It however still had loose nuts, scratched paint, and dents. I appreciate Victory Lanes' customer satisfaction approach and recommend them highly. But BigTex isnt getting another penny from me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great customer service

by lucylou1 on 02/20/2013

I bought a new car here and it was the best experience I have ever had a car dealership. polite, friendly and didnt try to screw around with the price and more number s around.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Welcome to the Team! Victory Lane Ford is your one stop shop for New and Certified Ford vehicles that is complemented by our Ford Factory Certified Service Department. Also, check out our outstanding used vehicle line up. Need a quick oil change, stop by our no appointment necessary Quick Lane, servicing all makes and models. Looking for something different, we also carry a full line of G3 and Bentley boats. In need of a trailer, we have you covered. Check us out at our website www.TeamVictoryLane.com and like us on facebook to receive the most up to date information on Special Offers

