1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I had a very disappointing experience with this dealership recently. I was looking to purchase Toyota RAV4 Prime. The MSRP listed on the website was $41,500. I scheduled an appointment to visit them. It was 4 hours drive for me. I kept calling to make sure the vehicle is available. No one during the appointment scheduling told me that they are doing markup on the price. In the excitement of purchasing Prime from them, I drove 4 hours next day only to find that they were doing $26,000 markup on the price and quoted $67,500 for the vehicle. I felt it was a lot. I was very disappointed that they did not tell me this during appointment scheduling. When I asked why they would they not do that, they told me that there is a different team that schedules the appointments and is not aware of the price. Which was ridiculous to me. For me it is "One Toyota Dealership" and one customer experience. It was their process issue. Why would you make someone drive so much without telling them what you are actually expecting. The sales manager also claimed that no one is selling the car at the MSRP and he would pay me $10,000 extra if I get it at MSRP. Which was ridiculous. Next day, I called a few dealerships and came to know that the maximum markup people were doing on RAV4 Prime was $5000. I finally was able to put deposit and book a RAV4 prime at the MSRP without any mark up. Selling the car at whatever price you think appropriate for you is your right but you do not have any rights to be unfair to the customer by not telling them your mark up before they make an appointment. It was not total waste of time, an unethical practice and of course not to mention a severe disappointment for someone excited to do a new purchase.