Toyota of Lincolnwood
Customer Reviews of Toyota of Lincolnwood
Worst customer service
by 05/12/2022on
Mr. Jose Carreon was my service advisor. He had worst attitude. I told him the special price of oil change when I made an appointment. He said we don’t cater special prices without the coupon and actually it wasn’t the coupon. Price mentioned on their website. And funny thing was the example he was giving me as grocery store don’t give you discount without the coupon but someone remind him if it is in-house coupon they use that coupon without mentioning to customers. Plus they did not wash my car
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
FALSE ADVERTISING
by 04/08/2022on
This dealership is advertising a USED car for $17,088.00 on all car sites & when you call on it they tell you plus $2595.00 for all ALREADY INSTALLED options. SCAM. I understand used cars are in demand right now but I have never had a dealership be that dishonest with advertising. They should be reported. Why would someone buy a car from these people after pulling this ! Do not buy from these people.
Bait and Switch
by 03/23/2022on
They had a RAV4 on their website listed for $39,872. When I called about the car I had seen the week prior at the dealership on the showroom floor, They said the car that was on the website was actually $58,000. It was “price adjusted “ . If this isn’t bait and switch, I don’t know what is. Avoid [non-permissible content removed] at all cost!
2500 extra free
by 02/15/2022on
First, the salesperson was nice. Was going to buy Hyundai Kona, but when they presented me the price- there's an add on $2500 for "accessories" - for coating inside and out. Though the manager was willing to give a discount, I don't think I should pay for it because they initiated to add that before selling the vehicle. So I happily walked out.
Avoid like the plague.
by 02/10/2022on
Sales person returned my email with the cars information including the MSRP, and they asked when I would like to come in to experience the vehicle. They would never give me a out the door price. After prodding I was told there would be a $15,000 to $20,000 markup over MSRP. A $50,000 Prius Prime is laughable. Listing has been on Edmunds for 22 days, but they are not in possession of the vehicle.
Treat your customers with respect
by 02/06/2022on
Wasn't provided photos of used car after I spoke to someone on the phone, lot was full and no where to park, had a porter throw a cone in frt of my parking space so I couldn't get out, got into an screaming match with him, asked for a manager which was of no help and just told me to "get off the lot" Neither people identified themselves with a name nor did the salesman with whom we spoke to. Worse experience I've had at this dealership. No control of the employees, employees had no name tags, a nightmare of a dealership. They lost a sale on a Toyota today because of their irresponsible business practices, utter rudeness of the employees and way in which they do business. It was appalling to be treated like that. Good riddance, never coming back ever.
$26,000 mark-up not shared before an appointment.
by 12/31/2021on
I had a very disappointing experience with this dealership recently. I was looking to purchase Toyota RAV4 Prime. The MSRP listed on the website was $41,500. I scheduled an appointment to visit them. It was 4 hours drive for me. I kept calling to make sure the vehicle is available. No one during the appointment scheduling told me that they are doing markup on the price. In the excitement of purchasing Prime from them, I drove 4 hours next day only to find that they were doing $26,000 markup on the price and quoted $67,500 for the vehicle. I felt it was a lot. I was very disappointed that they did not tell me this during appointment scheduling. When I asked why they would they not do that, they told me that there is a different team that schedules the appointments and is not aware of the price. Which was ridiculous to me. For me it is "One Toyota Dealership" and one customer experience. It was their process issue. Why would you make someone drive so much without telling them what you are actually expecting. The sales manager also claimed that no one is selling the car at the MSRP and he would pay me $10,000 extra if I get it at MSRP. Which was ridiculous. Next day, I called a few dealerships and came to know that the maximum markup people were doing on RAV4 Prime was $5000. I finally was able to put deposit and book a RAV4 prime at the MSRP without any mark up. Selling the car at whatever price you think appropriate for you is your right but you do not have any rights to be unfair to the customer by not telling them your mark up before they make an appointment. It was not total waste of time, an unethical practice and of course not to mention a severe disappointment for someone excited to do a new purchase.
Quality car service
by 10/19/2021on
Toyota Grossinger provides excellent quality service on your car. The team associates proactively recommend the service your car needs to keep it running efficiently.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Empty your wallet
by 09/11/2019on
When my car failed to start while I was at Grossinger Toyota, the repair shop offered to diagnose the problem for $85.00, to be applied to the repair. The estimate for a starter was $643 which I accepted even though I thought they were taking advantage. When I went to pick up the car, I was presented with a bill for over $700. I believe the pricing is because the service writers are on commission and have a financial incentive to skew the customer. The only good part of the experience was Richard Ward, the Service Director. He was polite, professional and honorable and without delay or argument, reduced the price to the agreed on amount.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Terrible experience
by 04/17/2019on
Terrible experience.. would give minus rating if possible. They will do everything to get you in their trap. Stay away. I bought a new car in March-19. I had better quote from other dealer but they said that they'll beat it. I was ready to pay in full and while waiting for the car, they asked me to complete the paperwork. When I offered the check, they mentioned that we are giving you more discount and I have to finance the car through TFS. I was told that I wont be paying anything extra to TFS if I pay in full after getting first statement. I verified the same with General Sales Manager and Business manager. As suggested, I tried to pay in full immediately after receiving statement but TFS asked me to pay interest accrued till date. I contacted dealership in person and their GSM agreed about the miscommunication but denied to refund me the interest. I am sharing my experience here so that nobody fall prey to them in future.
Alonszo Owens at Grossinger Toyota North will hook you up!!
by 03/10/2019on
Who ever is looking for a great deal on a Toyota please visit Alonszo Owens at Grossinger Toyota North he will hook you up with a great deal!! Had a great experience got what we wanted and the price we wanted on a new 2019 Rav4. Alonszo worked really hard on getting our price point and no other dealership came close.
Hidden costs
by 01/05/2019on
Buyer beware! Windy City fee is a scam!! We feel like we dodged a bullet. We were planning to purchase a used vehicle that Grossinger Toyota North has had for sale for two months, the sale seemed straight forward enough until we received the breakdown of numbers where a fee of $997 was added for a Windy City fee (“appearance protection” which is suspicious because the car had several paint chips on the hood and door that would seemingly have been fixed already under this protection). When we said we didn’t want the additional protection we were asked to sign saying we’d purchase the car today if they removed the fee. We signed, sales guys walks away, he comes back and says there are several others wanting to buy the car so they weren’t willing to remove the protection. We said then sell the car to them and walked out. The price of the car was a good deal but it comes down to an integrity issue and we don’t want to deal with a dealership that feels so deceitful and uninterested in customer service. It makes us wonder what else they are hiding.
Great Buying Experience
by 11/12/2018on
I looked around online and compared cars, crossovers, and SUVs. After receiving a few emails and text messages from other dealer, I got a call from Arman Berenji at Grossinger Toyota North in Lincolnwood, IL. Arman taking the time to call and ask me what I might be looking for, made me feel relaxed and more confident that I'd find the right car that fit my needs. At 6'7" it was important to find a car that I was comfortable fitting in as much as finding one I was comfortable budgeting for... More choices than I expected, with the right amount of headroom and legroom, but after test driving a 2018 RAV4 the decision was easy. My super salesman Arman explained everything about the sale in simple terms, all the cool features (lane changing thing and blind spot thing, and even blue toothed my phone for me. I would recommend anyone looking for a new car to go to Grossinger Toyota North and ask for Arman Berenji. The finance guy, I forgot his name, was also very good and very nice.
Awesome service!
by 09/25/2018on
Very attentive employees with amazing customer service! Would recommend.
Best Dealership
by 09/25/2018on
This place is very livley and very busy its like the worst place but the best place because of how busy it is and thats only because of the deals they give you. So cant argue against it wouldn’t go no where else. When you go see Darrion.
Honest and Quality
by 06/13/2018on
Found this dealership about 2 years ago, have been coming back ever since. First off, the staff is always welcoming and pleasant to work with. Mostly interact with Dave (great honest guy) and Terry (another great guy) who both are very knowledgable and will do anything to help solve your problems. The more important aspect is that these are all honest men and women who only look to fix the problems that need to be fix and not search for something just to charge you extra. I always go in confident that they will find the problems wrong with my vehicle and not over charge for the work to be done.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes