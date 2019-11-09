sales Rating

Buyer beware! Windy City fee is a scam!! We feel like we dodged a bullet. We were planning to purchase a used vehicle that Grossinger Toyota North has had for sale for two months, the sale seemed straight forward enough until we received the breakdown of numbers where a fee of $997 was added for a Windy City fee (“appearance protection” which is suspicious because the car had several paint chips on the hood and door that would seemingly have been fixed already under this protection). When we said we didn’t want the additional protection we were asked to sign saying we’d purchase the car today if they removed the fee. We signed, sales guys walks away, he comes back and says there are several others wanting to buy the car so they weren’t willing to remove the protection. We said then sell the car to them and walked out. The price of the car was a good deal but it comes down to an integrity issue and we don’t want to deal with a dealership that feels so deceitful and uninterested in customer service. It makes us wonder what else they are hiding. Read more