Toyota of Lincolnwood
Customer Reviews of Toyota of Lincolnwood
Empty your wallet
by 09/11/2019on
When my car failed to start while I was at Grossinger Toyota, the repair shop offered to diagnose the problem for $85.00, to be applied to the repair. The estimate for a starter was $643 which I accepted even though I thought they were taking advantage. When I went to pick up the car, I was presented with a bill for over $700. I believe the pricing is because the service writers are on commission and have a financial incentive to skew the customer. The only good part of the experience was Richard Ward, the Service Director. He was polite, professional and honorable and without delay or argument, reduced the price to the agreed on amount.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Terrible experience
by 04/17/2019on
Terrible experience.. would give minus rating if possible. They will do everything to get you in their trap. Stay away. I bought a new car in March-19. I had better quote from other dealer but they said that they'll beat it. I was ready to pay in full and while waiting for the car, they asked me to complete the paperwork. When I offered the check, they mentioned that we are giving you more discount and I have to finance the car through TFS. I was told that I wont be paying anything extra to TFS if I pay in full after getting first statement. I verified the same with General Sales Manager and Business manager. As suggested, I tried to pay in full immediately after receiving statement but TFS asked me to pay interest accrued till date. I contacted dealership in person and their GSM agreed about the miscommunication but denied to refund me the interest. I am sharing my experience here so that nobody fall prey to them in future.
Alonszo Owens at Grossinger Toyota North will hook you up!!
by 03/10/2019on
Who ever is looking for a great deal on a Toyota please visit Alonszo Owens at Grossinger Toyota North he will hook you up with a great deal!! Had a great experience got what we wanted and the price we wanted on a new 2019 Rav4. Alonszo worked really hard on getting our price point and no other dealership came close.
Hidden costs
by 01/05/2019on
Buyer beware! Windy City fee is a scam!! We feel like we dodged a bullet. We were planning to purchase a used vehicle that Grossinger Toyota North has had for sale for two months, the sale seemed straight forward enough until we received the breakdown of numbers where a fee of $997 was added for a Windy City fee (“appearance protection” which is suspicious because the car had several paint chips on the hood and door that would seemingly have been fixed already under this protection). When we said we didn’t want the additional protection we were asked to sign saying we’d purchase the car today if they removed the fee. We signed, sales guys walks away, he comes back and says there are several others wanting to buy the car so they weren’t willing to remove the protection. We said then sell the car to them and walked out. The price of the car was a good deal but it comes down to an integrity issue and we don’t want to deal with a dealership that feels so deceitful and uninterested in customer service. It makes us wonder what else they are hiding.
Great Buying Experience
by 11/12/2018on
I looked around online and compared cars, crossovers, and SUVs. After receiving a few emails and text messages from other dealer, I got a call from Arman Berenji at Grossinger Toyota North in Lincolnwood, IL. Arman taking the time to call and ask me what I might be looking for, made me feel relaxed and more confident that I'd find the right car that fit my needs. At 6'7" it was important to find a car that I was comfortable fitting in as much as finding one I was comfortable budgeting for... More choices than I expected, with the right amount of headroom and legroom, but after test driving a 2018 RAV4 the decision was easy. My super salesman Arman explained everything about the sale in simple terms, all the cool features (lane changing thing and blind spot thing, and even blue toothed my phone for me. I would recommend anyone looking for a new car to go to Grossinger Toyota North and ask for Arman Berenji. The finance guy, I forgot his name, was also very good and very nice.
Awesome service!
by 09/25/2018on
Very attentive employees with amazing customer service! Would recommend.
Best Dealership
by 09/25/2018on
This place is very livley and very busy its like the worst place but the best place because of how busy it is and thats only because of the deals they give you. So cant argue against it wouldn’t go no where else. When you go see Darrion.
Honest and Quality
by 06/13/2018on
Found this dealership about 2 years ago, have been coming back ever since. First off, the staff is always welcoming and pleasant to work with. Mostly interact with Dave (great honest guy) and Terry (another great guy) who both are very knowledgable and will do anything to help solve your problems. The more important aspect is that these are all honest men and women who only look to fix the problems that need to be fix and not search for something just to charge you extra. I always go in confident that they will find the problems wrong with my vehicle and not over charge for the work to be done.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes