Pauly Honda

1111 S Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville, IL 60048
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:30 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Pauly Honda

5.0
Overall Rating
4.96 out of 5 stars(519)
Recommend: Yes (210) No (1)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

HRV

by KAREN OMEANY on 05/11/2022

Rachel my salesperson was great and so was the whole experience with the dealership

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by Great service on 05/11/2022

Great

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Very helpful and honest

by dms on 05/10/2022

Javier was my service advisor and when a problem arose he worked with service mgmt to take care of the bill for the part and services that needed to be done, as I came in at 9:45 am for an oil change and was not able to take my car home until 5:00pm.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Lease purchase

by Pilot lease purchase on 05/05/2022

The dealer made it a quick and easy process. Highly Recommend them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Sales Service

by TANIA MAVRAKIS on 05/03/2022

Niall Orr and his team provided excellent service. From the onset with shopping, searching and acquiring a car to the very end when signing a lease.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Brake service

by Nath on 04/27/2022

The service people diagnosed the brake issue and recommended the right repair. I am happy with the fix with a reasonable price.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Recent Service

by Jim Heneghan on 04/22/2022

During our most recent service Julie went above and beyond to ensure we had the best price to fix all of our service issues. We have used Pauly for all our Honda maintenance since we moved to this area because of the fantastic service experiences.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by Brenda Nishimoto on 04/21/2022

Great service as always

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Awesome service by Mike

by Dale Hamblin on 04/09/2022

Mike, listened to my problem, figured out what to do! Called Honda got my part for free from Honda! Super impressed!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

another great experience

by gary on 04/09/2022

i have been driving hondas for about 10 years. all bought and serviced at pauly. the service staff is very helpful, friendly. reasonably priced. highly recommended.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New HRV

by Troy Meeke on 04/02/2022

Great experience!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome dealership

by Timothy Langbeen on 04/02/2022

This was our best buying experience ever. James the salesman was outstanding and everyone from his manager to the finance manager went above and beyond our expectations. We we treated with upmost respect and everyone was so kind and professional. Thanks Pauly Honda.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Customer for life

by JFish on 03/31/2022

I will keep going back to service our two Hondas. Julie is an amazing service advisor, and we have total trust in the service we receive.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service

by Lorena Olmos on 03/30/2022

Javier Estrada is very friendly, great customer service! Made my visit very pleasant. Service is very timely and very knowledgeable about my vehicle. Technician was very pleasant and took care of my vehicle. Love this dealership

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Outstanding Service

by Pauly Honda on 03/29/2022

Have been going to Paul Honda since it opened. Have never been let down. Their service has been outstanding while we are in these "difficult times". Trust Pauly Honda and you will never go wrong!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent Service

by 4Hondas on 03/28/2022

Pauly Honda always delivers excellent service and works hard to make sure the customer is satisfied. Julie is great with customers and makes sure they are updated on the latest status of repairs and when the car is ready. We really appreciate her honesty and the rest of the dealership including parts service with Jesus and Bob.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

False advertising

by Craig on 03/25/2022

Pauly is advertising a new car for sale on its website. They state that mileage may very because it's used as a demonstrator car. I went there and they said they do not sell demos. I asked why is it advertised as for sale if it's not. They have the car and they are currently advertising it for sale and they refuse to sell it. I would put zero stars if I could. Buyer beware.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Waiting room lounge

by Annemarie on 03/24/2022

Service excellent waiting room comfortable just would like to see sign for no cell phone use in lounge. I would rather not hear someone talking aloud on their cell.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Good Service Department

by Mark on 03/23/2022

Pauly Honda has an excellent service department. The staff is experienced and professional. The waiting area if very comfortable even when there are a lot of people getting service on your day.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil delosion

by Kevin Vassau on 03/23/2022

Honda owes me a fix of this problem. Three years and still have oil delosion fix! What if my engine is damaged

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil Change

by Oil Change on 03/23/2022

My favorite dealer

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
What shoppers are searching for