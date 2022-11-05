1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Pauly is advertising a new car for sale on its website. They state that mileage may very because it's used as a demonstrator car. I went there and they said they do not sell demos. I asked why is it advertised as for sale if it's not. They have the car and they are currently advertising it for sale and they refuse to sell it. I would put zero stars if I could. Buyer beware. Read more