Pauly Honda
Customer Reviews of Pauly Honda
HRV
by 05/11/2022on
Rachel my salesperson was great and so was the whole experience with the dealership
Great service
by 05/11/2022on
Great
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
HRV
by 05/11/2022on
Rachel my salesperson was great and so was the whole experience with the dealership
Very helpful and honest
by 05/10/2022on
Javier was my service advisor and when a problem arose he worked with service mgmt to take care of the bill for the part and services that needed to be done, as I came in at 9:45 am for an oil change and was not able to take my car home until 5:00pm.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Lease purchase
by 05/05/2022on
The dealer made it a quick and easy process. Highly Recommend them.
Excellent Sales Service
by 05/03/2022on
Niall Orr and his team provided excellent service. From the onset with shopping, searching and acquiring a car to the very end when signing a lease.
Brake service
by 04/27/2022on
The service people diagnosed the brake issue and recommended the right repair. I am happy with the fix with a reasonable price.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Recent Service
by 04/22/2022on
During our most recent service Julie went above and beyond to ensure we had the best price to fix all of our service issues. We have used Pauly for all our Honda maintenance since we moved to this area because of the fantastic service experiences.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 04/21/2022on
Great service as always
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome service by Mike
by 04/09/2022on
Mike, listened to my problem, figured out what to do! Called Honda got my part for free from Honda! Super impressed!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
another great experience
by 04/09/2022on
i have been driving hondas for about 10 years. all bought and serviced at pauly. the service staff is very helpful, friendly. reasonably priced. highly recommended.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New HRV
by 04/02/2022on
Great experience!!
Awesome dealership
by 04/02/2022on
This was our best buying experience ever. James the salesman was outstanding and everyone from his manager to the finance manager went above and beyond our expectations. We we treated with upmost respect and everyone was so kind and professional. Thanks Pauly Honda.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Customer for life
by 03/31/2022on
I will keep going back to service our two Hondas. Julie is an amazing service advisor, and we have total trust in the service we receive.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 03/30/2022on
Javier Estrada is very friendly, great customer service! Made my visit very pleasant. Service is very timely and very knowledgeable about my vehicle. Technician was very pleasant and took care of my vehicle. Love this dealership
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding Service
by 03/29/2022on
Have been going to Paul Honda since it opened. Have never been let down. Their service has been outstanding while we are in these "difficult times". Trust Pauly Honda and you will never go wrong!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service
by 03/28/2022on
Pauly Honda always delivers excellent service and works hard to make sure the customer is satisfied. Julie is great with customers and makes sure they are updated on the latest status of repairs and when the car is ready. We really appreciate her honesty and the rest of the dealership including parts service with Jesus and Bob.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
False advertising
by 03/25/2022on
Pauly is advertising a new car for sale on its website. They state that mileage may very because it's used as a demonstrator car. I went there and they said they do not sell demos. I asked why is it advertised as for sale if it's not. They have the car and they are currently advertising it for sale and they refuse to sell it. I would put zero stars if I could. Buyer beware.
Waiting room lounge
by 03/24/2022on
Service excellent waiting room comfortable just would like to see sign for no cell phone use in lounge. I would rather not hear someone talking aloud on their cell.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Good Service Department
by 03/23/2022on
Pauly Honda has an excellent service department. The staff is experienced and professional. The waiting area if very comfortable even when there are a lot of people getting service on your day.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil delosion
by 03/23/2022on
Honda owes me a fix of this problem. Three years and still have oil delosion fix! What if my engine is damaged
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Oil Change
by 03/23/2022on
My favorite dealer
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes