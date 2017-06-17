5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I searched the entire midwest for an F-150 with the options I was looking for. I contacted a few other dealers but either they could not find the vehicle or they wanted to play games instead of sell a truck. I had been eyeing an F-150 on Napelton's lot for approx 6 weeks, but felt it was out of my price range. I emailed the sales team of William Underhill and Mike Chiappetta. I was promptly contacted and within 36 hours, we were able to negotiate a price for the new truck, a price for my trade in and a price for an extended warranty. No games, no lies, no bait and switch. An honest mans deal. Upon arriving at the dealership, my wife and I were promptly greeted by Jim Mueller, who was one of the friendliest salesmen I've ever had the privilege to work with. Jim, Mike and William made my wife and I feel at home in the dealership. Jim took us for a test drive in my new truck, took us for a test drive in another type of vehicle we were considering for my wife and took me to the service department so they could answer all my questions about the vehicle's engine. After we took possession of the vehicle, Jim sat with us for over 30 mins giving us a comprehensive overview of our new truck. Jim was prompt and attentive to everything we needed and made sure my wife and I never had to open a single door for ourselves while we were at the dealership. My truck was immaculately detailed and had a full tank of gas. Victor Quinones in the finance department made the paperwork quick and painless. This purchase was one of the easiest transactions I've made in my life. The professionalism of Mike, Jim, William and Victor was second to none. These men know what customer service is and what it takes to make a deal. No games, no pressure, no bait and switch, just pure honest professionals!!! I highly recommend this dealership and these men when you consider your next vehicle purchase. Read more