Napleton Ford of Libertyville
Customer Reviews of Napleton Ford of Libertyville
First Time Ford Buyer!
I purchased a new Ford Escape about 3 hours ago. It was a fun drive home after trading in my 11 year old baby with 150,000 miles on it. I had to pass my local Ford dealership to go to Napleton Ford in Libertyville Illinois but the friendly people there made the extra drive worth while. From my first visit to the time I purchased the SUV two weeks later I never felt pressured. My sales person Cecilio was very helpful and attentive. I was also very impressed with the sales manager Mike Chiapetta who endured my whining and crying for every dollar I could save. I believe that they gave me a great deal and the purchase process was made easy by both Cecelio and Mike. All in all it was a great experience and I wouldn't hesitate to recommend Napleton Ford to anyone.
Very Excellent
It was a great experience from beginning to end. Kevin and his Managers Mike ,Steven and Paul along with our salesman August were very easy to work with, They made the car buying fun. No pressure, all straight talk, answered all our questions, did not try to push anything on us. August looked for the car we wanted, he did not try and sell us anything off the lot we did not want. The purchase price and my trade in value were both very fair. A comfortable, family atmosphere around the whole dealership. Would buy another car there and will send my friends there for a car.
Great leasing experience
Great experience with Scott Bremner (internet specialist) and Larry Goodman (salesperson) - they listened to what I wanted, found it for me, and got me a great price - no upsetting or high pressure stuff. Best car leasing experience ever.
Listened to me and delivered!!!
I had a lot of stress leading up to me having to buy a car, including my old car having a blown engine. I walked into Napleton Ford and was greeted by David Melamed. After I explained to him how stressful things had been(a lot of hospital visits in a month for multiple family members, including myself) David took the time to really listen to me and and my concerns. He showed me a couple of cars that fit my criteria and after a smooth test drive on the third one, a Ford Fusion(!), he helped me make everything work for me to drive away in comfort and ease.
Happy customer!
I had a wonderful experience with the staff in helping me find a new car at an awesome deal! I was in and out within 1hr and a half!! In particular the team of Natalie Trimarco, Kevin Gordon, Steve Potts and Rachel Goc. Ask for one of them next time you buy a car at Napelton Ford!
Excellent service
Excellent fast service when purchasing a car. Gave me all the information before I even arrived to I knew exactly what to expect. We had a minor problem with the used car we purchased. Napleton picked the car up and had it fixed and returned immediately. I was very impressed with their customer focus. Erin was great to deal with!
2016 Ford Focus
We recently were looking to buy our daughter a car for her 21st Birthday.We were shocked at hearing of Mark's sudden death. Mark had sold us 2 cars a 2013 C-Max and a 2015 Edge. Dave Melamed gave us a call and we set up an appointment. When we got there Dave was very knowledgeable about the used cars he had on the lot, and answered all our questions professionally,and by the end of the night made a sell. I am looking to get myself a car in the future and won't hesitate to give Dave a call!
Wonderful experience
We recently purchased a 2017 Ford Escape. Our search started on the internet and Julie Pasley helped get our appt set up to meet with our sales consultant Richard Randazzo. Our experience was terrific from the beginning to driving out in our new car. Mike Chiappetta was also extremely helpful on the overall transaction making sure that we received the exact model of vehicle with all of the options we were looking for. We found the Napleton team professional, helpful, and knowledgeable. We never felt pressured for the sale. Thank you all for a great car buying experience. We love the car!
Great service
Julie Paisley went out of her to find my daughter her first car I highly recommend this dealership...Thanks Julie
Thank You Napleton Ford, and Cecilio
I would like to thank you Cecilio for making my purchase of my new car very delightful and answering all my questions with ease. The follow up phone call was appreciated to check on everything. Thank You Cecilio.
Excellent Sales Experience
We purchased a new Expedition from Napleton Ford of Libertyville. The people my wife and I worked with were very responsive and courteous. We worked extensively with Ken Baumann with support from Paul Bochenek. Both were excellent to deal with. I was very thorough in researching the right vehicle/dealership and Ken was patient and responsive. Ken has a up beat personality which helps keep things light when making a large purchase decision. I never felt pressured but did feel I was kept informed about how pricing was determined and time lines associated with decisions. Paul was very good at this and I did not run into the back and forth negotiation process some dealers seem to prefer. I also traded in a vehicle and believe we received a fair price. I view a buy like this to be the start of a longer term relationship as will use the dealer for service. So part of what I learn is whether this is a dealership I trust. They earned my trust.
Mike and Ken work hard and earn the business
I originally filled out an online request for information. Mike, one of the sales managers, contacted me within a very short period of time. Subsequently, I was introduced to Ken Bauman and he walked me through the process of purchasing a 2016 Explorer. Ken and Mike make a great team. They earn the business and want to keep it. This was a seamless transition and the deal they put together was tremendous. I even contacted a good friend of mine who was the owner of another Ford dealership and it was quite clear there were not better deals anywhere! I would recommend Napleton Ford without hesitation for a excellent purchasing experience.
Ken Baumann is a rockstar
I am writing this because of such a unique and awesome experience I have had with this dealership . First of all I am 2900 miles away from home. I have needed o buy a car for the last two months but I wanted it to be a good, decent running car for reasonably inexpensive. I knew that going through a used lot was going to be a hassle considering I wasn't there. Well, I had Napleton Ford in libertyville make it seem as flawless as possible, as if I was there in the seat signing papers. I had a family member test dive the car, take all the pictures they needed to take, take payment and then send me the paperwork here in California to sign and return. They even gave me a return paid envelope. AMAZIING! Big shout out to Ken Bauman who made this process remarkably easy and simple. Being that I am in California, they allowed me to keep the car on the lot until someone from my family came to pick it up! If ever I am in the market in Illinois to purchase a car again, I will definitely be shopping with them! Thanks Ken and thank you to the team for making this usually horrific experience so easy and so streamlined!
Tim Barcal is awesome!
Tim was very helpful in finding a car to meet our financial situation and specific family needs. His knowledge, patience, kindness and integrity were very much appreciated.
Overall Good Experience
In October 2015 I purchased a used Fusion. The experience overall was very good. I worked with Jim, who came off simply as a normal guy and nothing like a car salesman. He spent a lot of time with me, and patiently answered all my questions. He even came in on his day off to finish the paperwork as I needed a replacement vehicle that day. When I had commented I had missed dinner that evening he even game me a candy bar from his personal stash. Talk about service! And it doesn't hurt I'm very happy with the car too. Rank 5 of 5, would do again.
Napleton Ford, Libertyville - Nice place to do business with
I had stopped in on a Monday evening just road test the new F-150 pickup. I met Bill Swanson who worked with me to determine the right truck for me. Three days I took delivery of my new truck. It was a smooth easy sales process. I you are looking for a truck see Bill.
Top-notch sales & service
I have been bringing vehicles here for service and have always had a great experience. All of the staff are helpful and friendly, and ready to answer my questions. Recently I traded in a vehicle for a new Mustang. Everyone I talked to was so kind. William Underhill helped get things rolling with the search online for the car I wanted and Kevin Gordon, the manager, made sure the car got brought to their store. Tim Barcal was my salesperson. He was patient and helpful, and knowledgable about the Mustang. After Rich Freni patiently answered my questions and walked me through the financial paperwork, Tim showed me the features of my new car. This was the first time I purchased a new vehicle by myself, and each and everyone made sure it was a smooth experience.
Amazing Professionals!!!!
I searched the entire midwest for an F-150 with the options I was looking for. I contacted a few other dealers but either they could not find the vehicle or they wanted to play games instead of sell a truck. I had been eyeing an F-150 on Napelton's lot for approx 6 weeks, but felt it was out of my price range. I emailed the sales team of William Underhill and Mike Chiappetta. I was promptly contacted and within 36 hours, we were able to negotiate a price for the new truck, a price for my trade in and a price for an extended warranty. No games, no lies, no bait and switch. An honest mans deal. Upon arriving at the dealership, my wife and I were promptly greeted by Jim Mueller, who was one of the friendliest salesmen I've ever had the privilege to work with. Jim, Mike and William made my wife and I feel at home in the dealership. Jim took us for a test drive in my new truck, took us for a test drive in another type of vehicle we were considering for my wife and took me to the service department so they could answer all my questions about the vehicle's engine. After we took possession of the vehicle, Jim sat with us for over 30 mins giving us a comprehensive overview of our new truck. Jim was prompt and attentive to everything we needed and made sure my wife and I never had to open a single door for ourselves while we were at the dealership. My truck was immaculately detailed and had a full tank of gas. Victor Quinones in the finance department made the paperwork quick and painless. This purchase was one of the easiest transactions I've made in my life. The professionalism of Mike, Jim, William and Victor was second to none. These men know what customer service is and what it takes to make a deal. No games, no pressure, no bait and switch, just pure honest professionals!!! I highly recommend this dealership and these men when you consider your next vehicle purchase.
Great Buying Experience
Tom Pfeiler Commercial Accounts and the Financing person were a pleasure to work with. I will definetely purchase my next vehicle from them.
Very good customer service
I came in really late, but they were more than happy to help me find a car. I drove out with a great car at a fantastic price with my per permanent plates already on the car - no temp tags. I financed and they found a great rate for me, and helped me narrow the options to what I could afford. The only thing they were pushy about was wanting me to look at the carfax which is SO GREAT! They really gained mine and my parent's trust, and they beat the bluebook bottom dollar. Will go here again for my 2016 mustang ;)
The best car buying experience of my life !
I went to Napleton Ford thinking I would be in for a long sales pitch.To my suprise a salesman by the name of Larry G. asked me if he could be of help to me.I knew I wanted a 2014 Ford Fusion SE, Larry looked at his inventory and found one that we took on a test drive.The test drive was a dream ride.This car is so quite and takes any kind of bump on the road with ease.After picking the color which was blue, Larry explained all the options you can get and then we spoke about the price and it was exactly in the range I had figured on.I got a 1,000 dollar rebate and % percent financing which was great.All in all there was no pressure and for the first time it was actually fun to buy a car.
