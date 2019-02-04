1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We purchased a certified pre-owned 2014 MKT in 10/2015 from Libertyville Lincoln. We also purchased an aftermarket paint protection (AutoButler) for $700.00 (10 applications over 5 years, every 6 months). After having numerous issues with the MKT, we decided to trade it in during the summer (beginning of June) of 2018 for a new 2018 MKX. Went back to Libertyville quite a few times to check on incentives,colors etc and we spoke with sales manager Bill Baroud on at least 4 occasions to go over certain details. We told him at least 4 times that we were not going to transfer the AutoButler to a new car because it is very time consuming. They are an hour away from our home and driving either way in rush hour traffic is terrible so we usually leave the car overnight and half of the time they do not have the type of loaner we need so that makes it a 2 day project for us. Bill stated each time that he would refund us for the applications we did not use. I knew we used four but told him to make sure I was right, so he called back to the service dept.and said “yes, you will get reimbursed for 6 unused applications”. Each and every time we went into the dealership I went over with him what warranties we would be reimbursed for and the AutoButler was one of them. We discussed it at least 4 times! We gave them a deposit and they ordered us an MKX but, when it arrived it was not the metallic that was shown in the catalog (Lincoln changed the color from metallic to flat mid year) and they knew that I would not take possession of a car that had flat paint but we had a 50% chance of it coming in metallic. My other option was Magnetic Grey and I asked Bill if he would bring one of the 3 that our salesman Tony had located (before he went on vacation) so that we could finish the sale that Tony had worked so hard on. I was told “No, I am just going to refund your deposit” and that was the end of the phone call! Very unprofessional in my opinion! We went to a Ford/Lincoln dealer much closer to our home and had a fantastic experience! We filled out the paperwork to cancel out our extended warranty and the tire care warranty and faxed it to Libertyville Lincoln on 8/2/18, 3 days after purchasing our new MKX. We waited for the refunds to come and after 3 weeks nothing had come so I called the phone number on the back of the warranty paperwork, only to be told that Libertyville Lincoln was wired our refund on 8/4/18! My husband called and left numerous messages for the girl who was supposed to be sending us our refund (Chrissy I think her name was) and she never returned his calls. He finally got angry and insisted on talking to someone who knew when we would get our refunds! We got all but the AutoButler 5 weeks after Libertyville received the money! I have contacted Bill Baroud every 2 weeks since September to see when we were going to receive the refund he promised on the Autobutler and I am met with nothing but excuses. I could not even transfer it to our new car if I wanted to because our new dealership does not use Autobutler so we are just out over $400.00 and that is just not right! I have had Lincoln call on our behalf and they can do nothing because it is an aftermarket product that they do not promote, and now finally I was told that Dan Marks, the owner has refused to refund the money that his sales manager promised. So, they have kept our money, lied to us, and have a very arrogant attitude in general. I saw that firsthand in the 2-1/2 yrs we took the MKT in for service. Ed and Pat were the only 2 in the service dept that you could deal with. I am writing this with a lot of experience behind me. We purchase new (2 certified pre owned) cars every 3-5 years, and we have been married 40 years now. This was the worst experience weave ever had. I am use to leaving good reviews but this time I feel the need to let people know what kind of dishonest dealership you will be working with if you go to them! Read more