Libertyville Chevrolet
Customer Reviews of Libertyville Chevrolet
Shady dealer - stay away
by 03/07/2022on
Libertyville Chevrolet engages in deceitful and dishonest sales tactics including falsely stating prices in advertisements, falsely claiming to beat any competitive offer, and claiming to offer free incentives that are not free. These tactics fly in the face of the doctrine of good faith and fair dealing and instill a sense of distrust. We contacted Libertyville Chevrolet about a vehicle we saw on their website – Stock No. T29060, VIN: 2GNAXWEVXN6104654 We previously found and put a deposit down on a nearly identical but slightly better equipped vehicle at another reputable and reliable dealer. Their MSRP and their actual selling price was $37,790 with an out the door price of $40,661 including sales tax. The only issue - there was a 2-to-3-week delivery timeframe. After more than 10 phone and email exchanges we decided to go with the vehicle at Libertyville Chevrolet because their vehicle was on the lot already. When finalizing the pricing we were informed there would be a “Market Adjustment” which was nearly $6,000 over THEIR advertised price. Despite their empty rhetoric, Libertyville Chevrolet refused to honor the competitive price even though we offered to show them the VIN No. and dealer invoice from their competitor. We purchased the vehicle from the reputable dealer WITH NO B.S. “Market Adjustment” and a confirmed delivery date of March 8. GM’s MSRP includes healthy profit margins for their dealers. The so-called market adjustment is just a way for Libertyville Chevrolet and other unscrupulous dealers to fleece their customers. Their advertised pricing is just a ploy to get victims in the door. Save your self a headache and a ton of money by going elsewhere!
Service did not fix the car but charged me
by 01/04/2022on
I brought my 2011 Malibu in for 3 issues on Dec 21st 2021 (radio, temp gauge and seat belt alarm going off even though the belt is buckled). I told Art Zvagelski the service advisor I did not want to spend a lot on the car since it had 155,000 miles on it. He advised it would be a $180 diagnosis and then the repairs if I choose to perform them. Once he called he told me $601 for the radio, $731 for the instrument cluster and $350 for the seat belt alarm. I told him to only fix the seat belt alarm since it was a safety issue. The total charge was $475.99 for the seat belt and diagnosis. My son picked up the car and when he got it home we saw that the seat belt alarm was still randomly going off. I called Art and he said to bring it back. I brought it back on Dec 27th 2021, Art was out that day. I explained the situation to Mike Tortorello and he said a tech would look it over. I received a call later that day saying they found another problem (seat belt buckle replaced) at a cost of $287.00. I told them NOT to fix anything and I would take this up with Art when he returns. I called the next day and Art did not return my call. I called again and finally got Art on the phone and explained the situation and told him he either needed to fix the problem at no cost or return my money since he never fixed the problem it was brought in for. He said he would have to talk to his boss Andy who was out with Covid. I asked when he would call back, he told me Tuesday 1/4/21. He did not call so on 1/4/21 so I called him but he again avoided my call and never returned the message I left. I spoke with Andy (Art's boos) at 12PM on 1/4/21 and he said he would talk with Art and get back to me shortly. He never called back and when I attempted to call both Art and Andy they put me into a nondescript extension for leaving messages. Neither returned my call. At this point they simply need to return my money, $475.99, they have lost all trust.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
New Equinox
by 07/26/2021on
Overall experience was very positive in spite of the fact that inventory is scarce throughout the country!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Customer service
by 11/29/2019on
Drew Sims was extremely helpful& had great customer service. He helped find a good deal for purchasing my vehicle. I would definitely recommend him as a salesman.
Tire replacement
by 03/01/2019on
Had a tire failure due to something in the road. Tire was replaced at the dealership with competitive prices.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very Good
by 01/18/2019on
Polite and efficient
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil Change/Tire Rotation
by 01/06/2019on
I received a scheduled oil change, tire rotation, and wiper blade replacement. The service was very friendly, informative, and extremely quick. I was in a hurry anyways since we were preparing for the upcoming holiday, and it was unexpected at how quickly everything was completed. The appt ended with a thorough review of what will need serviced at my next scheduled oil change- which I really appreciated because there will likely not be any repair surprises.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
service visit
by 12/31/2018on
Fast service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Disappointed
by 03/28/2018on
Made an online app't at about 3;10 pm to see a particular vehicle.. Rcvd a call @ 3:22 confirming my app't to see the particular carat 7:00 and to check in with the VIP mgr when I arrived. Also rcvd a confirming text @ 3:27. Showed up for my app't at about 7:20 and was told that the car had been sold and was shown other comparable cars. Shame on me for not calling to check to see if the car was still on the lot before I left to keep my app't? If they spent the time to make sure I was coming, could they have contacted/texted me to say that they had sold the car I was expecting to see? I'd still like to meet the VIP mgr. While courteous, I don't think the treatment was "VIP".
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Comments
Wow. A terrible experience
by 03/10/2018on
This dealership is hysterical. Its like watching a tv show where you know the guy who is buying is getting bent over. During the test drive I spoke with the sales guy Keith about the bad reviews. Apparently they were spot on. The trade in value of my 10 year old f150 with less than 95,000 miles came back at 1/4 of the price another very reputable dealership gave me the week before. And Libertyville Chevy tacked on a $3000 fee for a lifetime of car washes. The reviews I read prior to going here were spot on. What a shady place. They should have a tv show.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
1 Comments
Crazy fees, rude management
by 11/21/2017on
We had a GREAT experience with Spero. He created a great relationship w/us immediately, was kind & respectful. Then the price of the car that was listed at $8888 came out to over $15,000! Minus tax, they jacked up the price by ~$6200 w/fees. If I wanted to spend $15k on a car I would buy new. Insanity. They wouldnt take my max price, so the manager came over and asks,is it the salesman or the price of the car? I was absolutely APPALLED. After I said, What?! No! Hes sweet as pie! the manager said he was kidding. Pffft he was looking for someone to place the blame on. How shameful. Then the manager was extremely condescending & rude to my father. My dad wasnt having any of it & neither was I. We left. The salesman called/texted & apologized for the manager & offered us below our deal. It would take a lot more than that to make me walk in that place again. And I still think Spero deserves an apology.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Beware!
by 11/15/2017on
Terrible experience! The most unfriendly and arrogant dealership I have ever been to. Usually you get little overwhelmed by the attention when you come to the auto dealership. Not here. If you don't ask for help, you can be wondering around for hours before anyone stops by. I was coming from 50 mi away to buy a used car. I called before and sales person said the price I see on internet is not the real one and it will be car prep and other fees added to it. Those fees were 30% of the car price! After talking to Ivan who was introduced to me as a used car sales manager, I decided to come that long way because he promised to take those fees off for me and sell it for the internet price. Guess what? I come and the price rises by almost $7000!!! The list of ridiculous 7 or 8 extra fees were added to the internet price. I asked to see Ivan and I was told he is not a manager and is not authorized to see customers at all! Who is he and why was he authorized to negotiate the price over the phone after all? He also promised me $250 gas card just for coming. Guess what? Did not happened either. The manager who finally came to see me asked if I got an written offer from them before coming. Beware! Next time they might ask for a notarized one. I am not kidding. The car was not prepared for the test drive even if we called 90 min before the scheduled time. We had to wait and wait and wait. the two salespersons I talked on the phone before coming never became available so I was assigned another sales p.erson I eventually ended up buying the car for price higher than their internet offer (after spending hours of re-negotiation of the same deal that was done over the phone just two hours before) mostly because I felt bad about driving 50mi and spending all this time. They do not value their customers (maybe just the ones buying used cars), they don't respect your time . The only person that I am thankful is the older sales person, gentleman who was bouncing between me and the manager 200 times helping to get the best deal for me. After the deal was done they offered me to come 50mi the next day so they can drill 2 holes in the bumper for a license plate frame! Do you really need a service people to do that???!!! The sales manager never came back to thank for business or anything. I was not appreciated here. The place needs a new management to make changes in their customer service. I never felt so bad before and this was not my first time buying a car. Last time in this place for sure.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Lies and deceptive sales practices
by 10/22/2017on
My fiance and I visited Libertyville Chevrolet to test drive a 2015 Chrysler 200C. On the first visit, a Thursday, the car couldn't be started due the key fob was not working. The inside of the car needed some attention and when the "Customer Care" rep contacted me I let him know. They reached out on Saturday saying the car had been detail and the key fob worked. So, my fiance and I visited again. The key fob worked, but the car had not been detailed. I know this to be the case because the outside had the same bird crap on it that it did on Thursday and the penny that was stuck in the cup holder with old sticky soda was still there. The salesman didn't seem to know anything about the vehicle when we test drove it. He said it had "On Star." GM vehicles have On Star and being a Chrysler this certainly meant this vehicle didn't. He also stated it had 4-cylinder engine and corrected himself when he bothered to look at the window sticker. It had a V6. We wouldn't be looking at it if it didn't. That didn't bother me too much as I knew all about the car having run Carfax, Autocheck, and a NADA inquiry on it and read up on all the specs. So, we decided to purchase the vehicle. We thought we found good car. We wait a little and the salesman came back with our numbers. The car was listed under 15k and when we sat down to buy the total came to 25k. Can you believe that they wanted to charge 3k for fabric protection that we didn't even ask for? Then besides tax title and license they added over $1500 in fees. $900 for prep which hadn't happen given it was dirty and the key didn't initially work. Then, they charged a few hundred more for VIN etching and nitrogen. They said this was already installed. There was not a VIN etch that I could find and the tire pressure gauges in the car showed the right front tire was 6 psi lighter than the rest so I doubt Nitrogen was used to fill them. They also had the state maximum doc fee. Thank you, I can work with the DMV myself. In addition to the fees they completely low balled our trade. A "rough" trade of our vehicle on NADA would have been 9k and the car is in great condition. Given that, we expected to get offered 9k and move them up to 10k to call it a day. They offered us 6k. We told them what we were willing to pay and the salesman had to get a finance manager to explain again about all their fees because we weren't budging. The finance a manger repeated more of the same lies and added some condescension. Obviously we didn't end up buying the car and will never consider any service from Libertyville Chevrolet or any associated dealer.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Excellent service gained loyal customer
by 08/28/2017on
Have purchased vehicles from the dealership in the past, but this time they went an extra mile for me. I appreciate all the service provided. Special thanks to Gary. Happy with my new Chevy Tahoe.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good
by 05/30/2017on
They have very good prices. I would recommend going to see Shada to anybody.
Dishonest be carefull
by 05/04/2017on
I submitted a online request for a vehicle. Received a call within minutes. Guy on the phone was nice but he said yes to everything trying to get me in the door. Once I got there I was greeted by Luis. He was professional, and I test drove the vehicle. During the test drive he explained that key words online all had red tape that was not disclosed. I was okay with that as I understand they want to get people in the door. We than started negotiating. Luis let me know that there was not much mark up on the car and he can take just a little down. I was okay with that as well. Than the games started with actual payments. I did my math, their finance person tried getting me for over $3000 of all costs. That is on top of rate of 6.25% that they quoted me. I walked out as this is a big scam. I did call and offer to bring my own financing or check and I asked for total cost in writing. I was told that it will be emailed to me but it never happened. I attempted to call again and my voicemail was never returned. Be aware not honest people.
Wonderful
by 04/18/2017on
Everyone is very friendly and informative. I've been coming here for years and I've never had a bad experience. They're great!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing
by 04/01/2017on
Shada was great! If you need any information on any of their vehicles I highly recommend giving her a call
Professional
by 03/26/2017on
When i spoke with Marie she understood exactly what I was looking for she was professional and very nice helping me with every step of my car purchase
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
[non-permissible content removed]
by 03/21/2017on
I told the car salesman that I did not want to exceed my firm price of $13,000. The salesman confirmed two times that the price of the vehicle was $13,000. When he came back to have me sign a document he agreed again that the price was $13,000 plus fees. I have always paid fees which were listed on the sales contract that included tax, title fee, license fee and doc fees. It was late at night and I was tired, rushed and stressed. I went into the finance office to sign the paperwork and I should not have signed the paperwork but I did. I did not realize that they had changed the price to $13,994. I should have seen it but I didnt and I feel sick about it. When I noticed the next day, it made me sick. I felt so betrayed and violated. How could I let them scam me like this? I felt stupid, violated, dirty and sick to my stomach? How do car salesmen live with themselves? Do they thrive on trying to pull something over the buyer, do they convince themselves that they are doing the right thing or is it the pressure of meeting quotas? Why are dealerships allowed to pull fast ones on people and get away with it? I have seen many comments about people experiencing the same thing at this dealership and many more. I called the salesman the next day he said that these fees were admin fees, cleaning fees and prep fees. He also texted me that all customers are charged these fees. If so why are they not on the sales contract. I have asked the salesman numerous times over the week to send me a breakdown of these fees but he still has not sent them to me. I even called to speak to a manager 4 times and was told he was with a customer and would return my call. A week later and still no phone call. It is strange that on cargurus.com the dealership responds with please call and ask for Desi, well that must be a code word for a dissatisfied customer because all you will get is give me your name and number.
Helpful
by 03/21/2017on
Marie was very knowledgeable and a great help. The Equinox was pulled up and ready when I arrived. It had even been heated up for me. Loved the service and I am definitely going to be returning.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments