1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Terrible experience! The most unfriendly and arrogant dealership I have ever been to. Usually you get little overwhelmed by the attention when you come to the auto dealership. Not here. If you don't ask for help, you can be wondering around for hours before anyone stops by. I was coming from 50 mi away to buy a used car. I called before and sales person said the price I see on internet is not the real one and it will be car prep and other fees added to it. Those fees were 30% of the car price! After talking to Ivan who was introduced to me as a used car sales manager, I decided to come that long way because he promised to take those fees off for me and sell it for the internet price. Guess what? I come and the price rises by almost $7000!!! The list of ridiculous 7 or 8 extra fees were added to the internet price. I asked to see Ivan and I was told he is not a manager and is not authorized to see customers at all! Who is he and why was he authorized to negotiate the price over the phone after all? He also promised me $250 gas card just for coming. Guess what? Did not happened either. The manager who finally came to see me asked if I got an written offer from them before coming. Beware! Next time they might ask for a notarized one. I am not kidding. The car was not prepared for the test drive even if we called 90 min before the scheduled time. We had to wait and wait and wait. the two salespersons I talked on the phone before coming never became available so I was assigned another sales p.erson I eventually ended up buying the car for price higher than their internet offer (after spending hours of re-negotiation of the same deal that was done over the phone just two hours before) mostly because I felt bad about driving 50mi and spending all this time. They do not value their customers (maybe just the ones buying used cars), they don't respect your time . The only person that I am thankful is the older sales person, gentleman who was bouncing between me and the manager 200 times helping to get the best deal for me. After the deal was done they offered me to come 50mi the next day so they can drill 2 holes in the bumper for a license plate frame! Do you really need a service people to do that???!!! The sales manager never came back to thank for business or anything. I was not appreciated here. The place needs a new management to make changes in their customer service. I never felt so bad before and this was not my first time buying a car. Last time in this place for sure.