Pauly Honda

1111 S Milwaukee Ave, Libertyville, IL 60048
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:30 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Pauly Honda

5.0
Overall Rating
(184)
Recommend: Yes (183) No (1)
sales Rating

Pauly Honda

Post a Comment
sales Rating

Pauly Honda

by Gayane on 09/01/2020

I am leasing my fourth car from Pauly Honda. James Oglesby - sales representative, always goes above and beyond, and I am leaving with great feelings and very satisficed every time my lease comes to end and I am leasing a new one.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

CPO Accord

by KD on 08/28/2020

We went looking to buy a new vehicle but found a beautiful Certified PreOwned Vehicle. The salesman there are kind and courtious to your needs. No hassles, very relaxing to purchase a vehicle from Pauly Honda. Best experience ever!!!! Our Accord is the best!!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

review

by Mike on 08/27/2020

Seamless and easy process

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Great Service

by Rick on 08/27/2020

Friendly, fast service on my 2018 Honda.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service Dept

by Diane G on 08/26/2020

Great service, very friendly and helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Honda Review

by Myra Whitlow on 08/22/2020

Salesman was very courteous, and knowledgeable. He took as much time as we needed to answer any questions we had.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Honda CR-V maintenance/service pandemic-style

by Amy Robbins on 08/21/2020

As an "at risk" individual who has ventured out (more or less) only twice in the past 5 months just recently for doctor's appointments, I was hesitant about bringing in my CR-V for its 15,000 service (considering its hardly been driven at all....but perhaps even more the reason)! I waited for a beautiful day, and was put at ease by precautions put in place in the service department at Pauly Honda in Libertyville...plexiglass at the counter, multiple hand sanitizers available, and all staff wearing masks appropriately. In addition, across the small parking lot under the shade of the trees, there were comfortable lounge chairs spaced at least six feet apart from each other. It was the perfect waiting room on a lovely summer day!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

EXCELLENT Service...As Always

by JEHU8 on 08/21/2020

Mike was very professional and friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great personal service

by Jerry Hoglund on 08/19/2020

We had our 2019 Pilot in for a recall and oil change. In addition, we asked that they check for an air leak coming from the passenger side of the car. The service personnel completed all work and checks in the time specified. All personnel were courteous and very professional. Another great experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Always Great Service

by Al Fleishman on 08/16/2020

We’ve never had a less than a excellent experience at Pauly Honda, whether it’s buying a new car, a used car, coming in for maintenance, or even coming In unannounced for maintenance. We’ve always felt welcome. I wouldn’t buy a Honda anywhere else.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

20 Odyssey Exl

by MT on 08/13/2020

Happy with the lease, no pressure. Thank you Niall ,David, Troy, and the crew.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Pauly Service grade A+ as always

by Family of Hondas on 08/04/2020

My daughter brought in her 2013 CRV yesterday. The battery was too low to start the car over the weekend. Julie was able to get her in to take a look. Awesome news! The Honda Battery had failed but it was covered under the factory warranty. Another great example of how Pauly Honda Service watches out for your best interest

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service

by CliffK on 08/01/2020

Excellent service and friendly staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great experience

by Kelly on 07/31/2020

We leased our Honda Fit from Pauly for 3 years with the plan to purchase it. When we went in to purchase it, the process was so smooth and quick! We also love that they gave us new plates and stickers. No waiting in long lines at the DMV! If you are wondering about a lease, contact Bob. He is awesome!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Another Great Experience at Pauly Honda

by Jehu8 on 07/29/2020

As in the past, we had a wonderful experience purchasing a car from Pauly Honda. We were treated with respect and the negotiating process went very smooth. Scott Duff was GREAT to work with!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Another great service!

by Matthew Baxter on 07/26/2020

Just another great service at Pauly Honda. Being in the business I can say I am very impressed with all of the Pauly Service Staff. I can say “all” because I have felt with each and every adviser in the Service Dept. and each time it’s a pleasure! They change my oil and whatever other services are due/needed and never try to “sell” me something my Civic doesn’t need. Kudos to ALL the staff at Pauly Honda Service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service

by Jeff w on 07/24/2020

They did a great job diagnosing my van and kept the price low.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Geri

by Geti on 07/21/2020

Always excellent timely service! Seating outside is a great idea & very comfortable chairs. Much appreciated.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Continued Excellent Service

by Erik on 07/20/2020

I am continually impressed by the staff and service at Pauly Honda. They are attentive to my needs, incredibly friendly, helpful with my decision making about service recommendations and always on time. I scheduled my latest service, 2 tire replacement, for Saturday morning to ensure I could get the car to the dealership from where we had the flat. I was able to bring the car in Friday afternoon and not only did they honor the price estimate they had provided at my previous service about a month ago, they finished the work the same day! Once again I was thrilled with the service I received.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent service All around

by Norska57 on 07/17/2020

From intake customer service in repair shop, to end of service and checkout, the level of customer service is outstanding. Consistently professional, polite and proactive professionals.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
sales Rating

Honda

by Bronson on 07/17/2020

Great inventory. Robert was patient and helped us through the process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
