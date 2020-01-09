service Rating

As an "at risk" individual who has ventured out (more or less) only twice in the past 5 months just recently for doctor's appointments, I was hesitant about bringing in my CR-V for its 15,000 service (considering its hardly been driven at all....but perhaps even more the reason)! I waited for a beautiful day, and was put at ease by precautions put in place in the service department at Pauly Honda in Libertyville...plexiglass at the counter, multiple hand sanitizers available, and all staff wearing masks appropriately. In addition, across the small parking lot under the shade of the trees, there were comfortable lounge chairs spaced at least six feet apart from each other. It was the perfect waiting room on a lovely summer day! Read more