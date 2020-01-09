I am leasing my fourth car from Pauly Honda. James Oglesby - sales representative, always goes above and beyond, and I am leaving with great feelings and very satisficed every time my lease comes to end and I am leasing a new one.
We went looking to buy a new vehicle but found a beautiful Certified PreOwned Vehicle. The salesman there are kind and courtious to your needs. No hassles, very relaxing to purchase a vehicle from Pauly Honda. Best experience ever!!!! Our Accord is the best!!!!!
As an "at risk" individual who has ventured out (more or less) only twice in the past 5 months just recently for doctor's appointments, I was hesitant about bringing in my CR-V for its 15,000 service (considering its hardly been driven at all....but perhaps even more the reason)! I waited for a beautiful day, and was put at ease by precautions put in place in the service department at Pauly Honda in Libertyville...plexiglass at the counter, multiple hand sanitizers available, and all staff wearing masks appropriately. In addition, across the small parking lot under the shade of the trees, there were comfortable lounge chairs spaced at least six feet apart from each other. It was the perfect waiting room on a lovely summer day!
We had our 2019 Pilot in for a recall and oil change. In addition, we asked that they check for an air leak coming from the passenger side of the car. The service personnel completed all work and checks in the time specified. All personnel were courteous and very professional. Another great experience.
We’ve never had a less than a excellent experience at Pauly Honda, whether it’s buying a new car, a used car, coming in for maintenance, or even coming In unannounced for maintenance. We’ve always felt welcome. I wouldn’t buy a Honda anywhere else.
My daughter brought in her 2013 CRV yesterday. The battery was too low to start the car over the weekend. Julie was able to get her in to take a look. Awesome news! The Honda Battery had failed but it was covered under the factory warranty. Another great example of how Pauly Honda Service watches out for your best interest
We leased our Honda Fit from Pauly for 3 years with the plan to purchase it. When we went in to purchase it, the process was so smooth and quick! We also love that they gave us new plates and stickers. No waiting in long lines at the DMV! If you are wondering about a lease, contact Bob. He is awesome!
Just another great service at Pauly Honda.
Being in the business I can say I am very impressed with all of the Pauly Service Staff. I can say “all” because I have felt with each and every adviser in the Service Dept. and each time it’s a pleasure! They change my oil and whatever other services are due/needed and never try to “sell” me something my Civic doesn’t need. Kudos to ALL the staff at Pauly Honda Service.
I am continually impressed by the staff and service at Pauly Honda. They are attentive to my needs, incredibly friendly, helpful with my decision making about service recommendations and always on time.
I scheduled my latest service, 2 tire replacement, for Saturday morning to ensure I could get the car to the dealership from where we had the flat. I was able to bring the car in Friday afternoon and not only did they honor the price estimate they had provided at my previous service about a month ago, they finished the work the same day!
Once again I was thrilled with the service I received.
