1 out of 5 stars service Rating

I bought my car from them. They told me at the last minute they would only have one key for me, even though they are a Nissan dealership selling me a Nissan. That's just plain cheap and bad customer service. So a little over a year later I purchased an OEM remote and key blank. I went in to inquire about a couple things for my car of which programming the key was one. I was told it would take 30 minutes or less and would cost $65. No appointment needed because it was a short process. I go in to have it programmed and they tell me it could be up to an hour. They were backed up. I was annoyed but I understood. I am in customer service too and I know how it is. So I waited over an hour and a half. During that time, another person who had an appointment for recall work woke up from napping and saw the time. He had been there over two and a half hours. He inquired. His car hadn't been touched. Was told only one tech could do the recall work. He had an appointment mind you. So he left very annoyed without his work being done. I left at two hours. My car hadn't been touched either. I have called and left messages for the Service Manager. No calls back. I emailed a complaint to their website. Nothing. They clearly do not care at all about their customers in any meaningful way. I will never do business with them again. AND,,,I found a local locksmith to program my key. Took less than five minutes and it was cheaper than the dealer. Works great. No reason I will ever go back to Thomas Nissan and I will not even consider Thomas Toyota (soon to be Toyota of Romeoville). Don't care about customers...no problem. Lots of dealers to choose from. Read more