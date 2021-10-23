Customer Reviews of Thomas Nissan of Joliet
Great experience!
by 10/23/2021on
Jose Barrera was very easy to deal with. No pushy sales pitches, which I really appreciate. He was able to answer any questions we had and is available for anything I need in the future. We purchased a 2021 Murano.
I DO NOT recommend Thomas Nissan
by 03/06/2021on
Service Department has been getting worse and worse over the last few years. Revolving door for service managers. They had my car for a week and wouldn't return calls in order for me to pick it up. Justin always had excuses and even lied about running diagnostics. Charged $177 and told me they didn't find anything. Took my car to Hawkinson Nissan in Matteson to find competent and friendly staff. They ran the diagnostics and found and fixed the problem in a few hours! I called Greg Thomas, a supposed manager, and he couldn't care less. Never going back.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Beware - Deceitful Sales Practices
by 03/31/2018on
I would not recommend anyone do business with this company. Please believe all the negative reviews that you see online against Thomas Auto Group Inc, doing business as Thomas Nissan of Joliet. I purchased a vehicle from this dealership. They took my money and I never received the vehicle. Why? Because they sold the same vehicle, that I bought, to someone else. To make matters worse, they promised to find a comparable vehicle to make up for their wrongdoing, but has failed to do that! Instead, they wanted to give me my money back so that I can go find another one somewhere else, which lets them off the hook. This is all after I took time off of work, flew to Illinois to purchase this vehicle, rented a car, and drove an hour to this dealership just to buy this one particular vehicle in person! What did I get in return..... nothing! I still don't have my car and I don't have my money. I was told that the money that I paid to purchase the vehicle was refunded over 2 weeks ago, yet I still have not received it and my bank has no record of any pending refunds! Non-stop LIES from this dealership! They promised to compensate me for the trouble that I endured from their wrongdoing.. again.. LIES... they failed to do that as well! Please spare yourself the headaches and go somewhere else or suffer the consequences!! This company blatantly breached the contract/purchase agreement that we had and refuses to make things right when they are 100% at fault! I have been very patient through this nightmare, but now I have had enough. This company is engaged in deceitful selling practices and should be investigated.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Awesome People to Work with!!!!
by 03/03/2018on
My wife and I were in the market for a pre-owned car and they had a great selection. Had sales lady Amanda Ortiz, she was very helpful never pushy, made sure that we have the cars that wet wanted to look at ready when we got there. Took the time to make sure we were happy with the vehicle we choose and did her best to make sure our payments were low and we understood everything that we had to do. She really made you feel like you were her first priority. Then after that when we went to finance where the guy back there was really friendly and knew exactly how to get you and get you out!!!! Over all I would have to say that this would be one of the best experiences ever at a dealership I've been in!!!!
Veloster 2015
by 12/15/2017on
I came here looking to buy my first car and was greeted with probably on if the greatest staffs ever! The sales associate that helped me was Yousaf and honestly he was amazing. He was running around everywhere for me and never made me feel pressured. In the end it was a great experience and I recommend everyone to go here!
Very Disappointed Buyer Beware
by 11/26/2017on
After several times on the phone, we came up with a payment for a car I desired. Once, I got to the dealership I was told that there was a misunderstanding. Do not believe any advertising that this dealership is promoting.
Matt Richards made my day
by 09/15/2017on
I am so glad I decided to stop at Thomas Toyota. I was referred by a friend to Matt Richards in the sales department. I had many questions and feared they may sound ridiculous, however Matt answered each and every one and put me at ease. Matt was a pleasure to do business with and I will be back in the future! Thanks again for your patience with me during the process of buying my RAV4, I love it!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bad service and no one cares
by 07/10/2017on
I bought my car from them. They told me at the last minute they would only have one key for me, even though they are a Nissan dealership selling me a Nissan. That's just plain cheap and bad customer service. So a little over a year later I purchased an OEM remote and key blank. I went in to inquire about a couple things for my car of which programming the key was one. I was told it would take 30 minutes or less and would cost $65. No appointment needed because it was a short process. I go in to have it programmed and they tell me it could be up to an hour. They were backed up. I was annoyed but I understood. I am in customer service too and I know how it is. So I waited over an hour and a half. During that time, another person who had an appointment for recall work woke up from napping and saw the time. He had been there over two and a half hours. He inquired. His car hadn't been touched. Was told only one tech could do the recall work. He had an appointment mind you. So he left very annoyed without his work being done. I left at two hours. My car hadn't been touched either. I have called and left messages for the Service Manager. No calls back. I emailed a complaint to their website. Nothing. They clearly do not care at all about their customers in any meaningful way. I will never do business with them again. AND,,,I found a local locksmith to program my key. Took less than five minutes and it was cheaper than the dealer. Works great. No reason I will ever go back to Thomas Nissan and I will not even consider Thomas Toyota (soon to be Toyota of Romeoville). Don't care about customers...no problem. Lots of dealers to choose from.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Don't trust them with your vehicle !!
by 10/12/2015on
Took my 370Z to Thomas Nissan for an oil change, worked the night before so I told them I would just come back later in the day to pick it up. I figured it would be safe at the dealer where I bought it from. Went to pick it up and they told me it was around back, noticed it was the only one sitting there without the Service Number Tag hanging from the mirror, didn't think much of it, got in and started it up. Immediately noticed the low fuel light on. Thought that was strange because it was not on when I dropped it off. Usually when it comes on it will give a certain number of miles till empty, it was showing 0 miles. I check the odometer, and checked the paperwork odometer reading and realized 20 miles where driven on it. I confront the Service Manger asking him to explain why 20 unauthorized miles where put on my car for an oil change? He had no answer, but refunded me the 22 dollars for the oil change. I told him I don't care about 20 dollars, I care about what happened to my car while it was in there care. He noted my paperwork stating the unauthorized use. I suggested we ask the technician personally but he said it would be handled internally. This is not a car that someone would casually drive around town, I'm sure the guy beat the wheels off it. Disgusts me...My plates could have been called in on for reckless driving, street racing or worse.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Excellent!!!!
by 08/06/2014on
Recently purchased our 3rd car from Thomas Nissan of Joliet and I can not say enough about this place they are outstanding, our sales person Jose just went over and beyond to make sure we were happy, we highly recommend this dealer totally exceeded our expectations. Thanks again Jose
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best car buying experience we have ever had!
by 05/03/2012on
We recently purchased a 2012 Nissan Maxima at Thomas Nissan in Joliet, IL. We researched this purchase on various websites and found out about their no-negotiation, one fair price philosophy. It certainly is true! We purchased this car at an unbelievable price. Our salesperson, Brad, was very good and the entire staff was top-notch-very friendly, professional service. We travelled over 100 miles to go to this dealership and would certainly recommend them to family and friends looking to purchase a Nissan.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Considerate and Respectful
by 02/10/2012on
Nate was a very knowledgeable sales person. He was also very considerate and professional. He was a pleasure to work with. A big thanks to Ben and Buddy, too. They helped us all the way through the sale.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Hat's Off To Thomas Nissan!!
by 02/09/2012on
Buddy in finance was very patient with me and he answered all my questions. Nate is a great salesman and was respectful of my time. I never expected this kind of treatment at a car dealer. Hat's off to Thomas Nissan. Thank you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Didn't think it was possible...
by 02/04/2012on
Marc was amazing and he made me feel comfortable. Their One Price sales process was everything they said it would be. I've never had an experience like I did at Thomas Nissan. No pressure or hassle. I will recommend them to everyone I know.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Overall GREAT experience
by 02/04/2012on
Overall I was very pleased with my experience at Thomas Nissan. I like their no hassle approach. Their prices were low and there were no strings attached. What you see is what you get. Ted Wilde couldn't have been more helpful with our process. I would definately recommend him to anyone looking to purchase a car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
quality service work
by 01/07/2011on
All the Nissans we have owned have been serviced by Thomas. There has never been a problem with their service or work! Several times we have had major warranty repairs. Each time the work was done on a timely basis and we have never had a doubt about the quality of their work! A friend needed tires about the same time we did. He wouldn't consider Thomas and laughed when I told him that I needed new tires and would get them from Thomas. He paid more that $50 more than I did and already has had to replace them! One of the reasons we will always go to Thomas is the service department.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
REALLY BAD SERVICE DEPARTMENT
by 10/14/2010on
It has to be the worst service dept ever, everytime I have to take in for service they say that everything check out ok, but when I bring home something else is always wrong two days later. After taking it in for service five times in less than a year not one time have I left that place satisfied, sometimes I tell my daughter to take it in just so I wont'n have deal with them. I really REGRET buying a car from them and will tell everyone to think twice before goin to THOMAS NISSAN IN JOLIET,IL.
DO NOT GO TO THIS PLACE!~!!!
by 01/29/2009on
This Nissan service department has to be the absolute worst I've ever encountered in my life! (And I've owned a Nissan for over 20yrs). God forbid you call this place and someone actually picks up the phone to start with. Then you have [violative content deleted] transferring you here and there, and thennnn OOOOOHHH ooops, they hang up on you! Called them over and over only for the same thing to happen. And thank god, I made an appt and dropped my car off in the morning for a OIL CHANGE, yes a OIL CHANGE!!!!!! Something that should take 20min tops!! The car has been there all morning (appt was at 7:30am) and still isn't ready and it's noon. So I called to ask to speak to the Service Manager, Adam telling him I needed my car TODAY only to be told "I'd get it when I get it". I am taking this complaint even further now. I'm livid. You won't just see my complaint here, it'll be ALLL over and turned into Better Business Bureau..not for the service. But when I dropped my car off, I made it clear, I only wanted an oil change, the stupid sales advisor was trying to tell me I marked transmission flush, this flush, that flush! PURE BS!!!!!!!!!!!!! They're out to get every dime out of you!! DO NOT GO HERE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
The WORST
by 10/18/2008on
I had been looking at a used 2008 Buick Lucerne for 5 weeks. IT was listed as an internet special at $18,988. The saleman, Vince was very helpful but "managers" were unbelievably dishonest. At one point, the "manager" said they couldn't come off the internet price so my wife and I left. Then, the so-called general manager stopeed us as we were leaving and said he would take $17,988. We said fine and came back in and the guty came back out and said it would be $18,488. The fact that I was lied to twoo minutes before led me to lose my temper and leave. In this economny, they let a sure sale evaporate before their eyes over $500. BEWARE!! Matt Ryan
Worst Service Ever
by 09/08/2008on
Trying to call this dealership was my first clue this was going to be a bad experience. It took me about 7 times to call in before I could speak to anyone. Between getting dropped in the transfering to different departments, to having someone picking up the wrong line, only to be hang up on me twice, (you would think they would put me back on hold) to not even being put on hold, just being hung up on. I can honestly say it was my worst experience. My solution.... Dont go there. I called another dealer and was able to get the information I needed right away, and to top it off.... The prices were much much better.
Cars are great, salesmen are nice, and service is terrible
by 06/17/2008on
Not very organized. No communication between employees. Poor service. Can't repair what seems like simple problems. Tried another Nissan dealer and found the exact same problem. (Might be a Nissan thing) Remember, when you buy a car you marry thier service dept. for 3years 36000 miles.
