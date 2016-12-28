5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We had an awesome experience at Hawk VW buying a Certified Pre-Owned VW. Before coming here, we visited a different dealer who tried a bait-and-switch on us with a car I had made an appointment to see. After leaving there, I called Hawk and talked to Bridgette to make sure the car I was interested in was not already sold. Not only did she check and confirm it was available, she called back while we were on our way to tell me it would be waiting for us and to see Fernando, who would help us out. Fernando was waiting for us at the front door, explained everything about the car while we were on the test drive, and was very pleasant. Then, the time I dreaded came: time to talk about a purchase and trade-in. Well, I was very pleasantly surprised. The negotiation was not high-pressure, and Fernando and his sales manager were very reasonable in their negotiations. I'm used to the sales manager coming over and trying to tell me why I was unreasonable in what I was asking for, but that didn't happen here. Fernando was able to take care of everything in a timely manner. Then, when it was time to sign the papers, it was yet another great experience. Again, no high pressure on all of the added optional products. From beginning to end, we were at the dealership not more than an hour and a half. That's the shortest amount of time I've ever spent purchasing a car. This was, by far, the best car-buying experience I've ever had, and will definitely bring me back to a Hawk dealership the next time we're ready to purchase another vehicle, as well as for any needed service on this new VW. Read more