Customer Reviews of Hawk Volkswagen Of Joliet
Great VW buying experience
by 12/28/2016on
We had an awesome experience at Hawk VW buying a Certified Pre-Owned VW. Before coming here, we visited a different dealer who tried a bait-and-switch on us with a car I had made an appointment to see. After leaving there, I called Hawk and talked to Bridgette to make sure the car I was interested in was not already sold. Not only did she check and confirm it was available, she called back while we were on our way to tell me it would be waiting for us and to see Fernando, who would help us out. Fernando was waiting for us at the front door, explained everything about the car while we were on the test drive, and was very pleasant. Then, the time I dreaded came: time to talk about a purchase and trade-in. Well, I was very pleasantly surprised. The negotiation was not high-pressure, and Fernando and his sales manager were very reasonable in their negotiations. I'm used to the sales manager coming over and trying to tell me why I was unreasonable in what I was asking for, but that didn't happen here. Fernando was able to take care of everything in a timely manner. Then, when it was time to sign the papers, it was yet another great experience. Again, no high pressure on all of the added optional products. From beginning to end, we were at the dealership not more than an hour and a half. That's the shortest amount of time I've ever spent purchasing a car. This was, by far, the best car-buying experience I've ever had, and will definitely bring me back to a Hawk dealership the next time we're ready to purchase another vehicle, as well as for any needed service on this new VW.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great Salesman
by 10/07/2016on
Jason was an absolute pleasure to work with on our new Passat. He is very down-to-earth and honest and I would recommend working with him to anyone looking for a new VW.
Good price
by 09/27/2016on
This dealer have great prices on the cars and the people that work there helpe to get the best price you can and not to mention that you have free car wash as many times you want to wash your car
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good People
by 09/19/2016on
Having had mixed dealings with the sales people at various car dealers over the last 25 years, I can honestly say that Hawk Volkswagen provided the most honest and transparent experience. My wife, who was along for support, actually said that she was very impressed with the entire process and how both David Casey, the sales manager and Jason Eaton were "good" people. Definitely my best car buying 'foire'!
Volkswagen Jetta Quality
by 09/16/2016on
Great car,great service,great salesman,Lukas was great,the complete transaction was great and most of all the car is great,great quality,great car,great mileage,would definitely go back for our next car,Hawk Volkswagen is the place to buy your next car,right now there are great year end incentives,try them now!
Perfect
by 12/20/2015on
I have been there twice to get a car for me and my son who now goes to college and we got great deals on cars for him going back and forth from home to college. We got assistance from a very decent man, Fernando, he speaks fluent English and Spanish and is very helpful. I plan on recommending this dealership to other friends and family members.
Family Dealership! Great Experience!
by 12/09/2015on
My wife and I recently purchased a 2016 Passat from Hawk VW and we couldn't have had a more pleasant experience. We took our 1 yr old son w/ us and the entire staff went out of their way to make sure we were comfortable. They really focus on the little things. They made sure we had plenty of water. It was late so they made sure our son had snacks. By the end of the night, he pretty much owned the place! When you visit, we recommend that you ask for April. She is very professional and very knowledgeable about the product. She was never pushy and fought extremely hard to get us the deal that we were looking for. The General Manager, Damian, was also extremely professional and worked with us to get the deal that we were looking for. I would recommend this dealership and especially April to anyone in the Chicagoland area looking to purchase a VW.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New owners won me over with kindness
by 11/06/2015on
Thank you to Ryan- I was a previous buyer of the former dealership and Ryan sent me updates via email. For that he gained my loyalty. When I decided to purchase/lease/trade I contacted Ryan. I was very happy with his professional service and courtesy! Also thank you to Sherry in Finance-her explanation made the process easier to accept. She also is very professional and courteous! There aren't enough people that actually care about their customers. A big thank you to you. Also there is a man at the front desk that always wears a smile-I love that! He made walking through the doors pleasant!
Best service around
by 11/03/2015on
You have a wonderful sales team. I couldn't believe what an easy and pleasant experience I had. They helped me out of a car that didn't fit my needs anymore and got me a great deal on a new VW. Thank you very much!! I'll refer all of my friends and family to you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
AWFUL
by 10/15/2015on
I went in hoping to get out of a golf diesel. I don't know if Hawk VW has been informed of it yet, but your company doesn't have the best reputation right now. After working on numbers for first car I knew I couldn't afford it. What shocked me most was the trade in value they were offering. I had been to two dealerships and carmax before and all 3 were at least 3k higher on their trade in offer. When I brought that to their attention they came up 2k but still not good enough. After a 3rd test drive I was met by the GM, Damien. The GM told me he "didn't doubt me as a person" but the previous dealers were not going to offer me so much for my trade. In short he was calling me a liar in a round about way. He didn't believe the offers I had told him I was receiving. When I showed him visible proof of the deals he didn't know what to say. So then he proceeded to tell me how to spend my money (on a car I didn't want). This is a car company whose name can't be trusted right now and this guy is belittling his customers. AVOID...AVOID...AVOID!
Great experience April is the best
by 05/10/2015on
I would recommend April and the crew at Hawk VW any day of the week 5 times over. Non pushy, very personable, and they make the car buying experience enjoyable! Thank you April and Damien for the awesome truck and fun buying experience!
Amazing Experience
by 04/26/2015on
I cant speak highly enough of Hawk VW, and especially April Andresen. When My daughters car got t-boned by some idiot running a red light (thank god she was safe - that car did its job), I set out on a journey to find a good low mileage vehicle for her to drive. Hawk has an amazing inventory of only the highest quality, special - they wholesale the rest used vehicles. Far and away, Hawk had a car for me that stood well above the herd for overall value (in my case a 2011 Mini Cooper with 25K miles in excellent condition). April made my buying experience spectacular. I am an incredibly particular fellow when it comes to buying a used car (crawl under every nook and cranny with a flashlight, ask a million questions), and April cheerily answered my every question, never for a moment was she that pushy sales-person, and she was happy to spend the time I needed. April (and the shop guys) happily put the car on a lift for me when I asked and let me spend all the time I needed so I could go over it with a fine-toothed comb, and she seemed genuinely interested to explore it with me, April is a joy to work with and a complete breath of fresh air in the dealer market. Very knowledgeable about cars too, and you can tell she is a Car-Gal. Damian was a pleasure to work with as well, and knows the value of the high quality used cars they keep on the lot. Overall I can not speak highly enough of my time at Hawk. They made me feel like family, and Im just sorry that it is too far away from me (~ :45 mins) to bring the new (to us) 2011 Mini Cooper in on a regular basis for service as I feel they would be great choice.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding VW Dealer
by 04/26/2015on
Bought a VW Tiguan sales person was great Finance Mgr also great and the Gen Mgr was fantastic he did not sit behind closed doors he comes out and meets his customers. First class all the way. I would without doubt recomend this Dealership
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
