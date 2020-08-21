5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I should start this post by saying that this is my second car buying experience, and I didn’t have a super great experience the first time. I had also been to Napleton Hyundai in Calumet City this past Monday, where they literally admitted to advertising inaccurate and misleading prices. They ran my credit without my consent, without disclosing they were doing so, and before we ever agreed on a price. Needless to say I came into D’Arcy on high alert and guarded. However, several friends and family members recommended D’Arcy - including my mom who’s bought 3 from them. Upon walking in, everyone was wearing their masks which I was extremely appreciative of. I was immediately greeted with a warm welcome by their salesman, Mike Budzinski. We discussed the car I was interested in, and I told him about my experience earlier in the week. I was SOO relieved to find that he made the entire process so easy and painless. He was also upfront about all the pricing and made sure to talk through all the steps beforehand to help put me at ease. He was also very laid back, and not at all pushy or intimidating. I wanted a white 2020 Tuscon but went in looking at a black 2020 Tuscon. I was ready to compromise on the color and agreed to running my credit. I wasn’t expecting much since my credit is just average, but to my surprise, I was able to take advantage of their leasing offers. This option actually makes a lot more sense for me and I was able to drive off the lot in my new white 2021...and at the payment I wanted! I will certainly be back for my next car and recommending this place to everyone!!! ☺️ Read more