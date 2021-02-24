Customer Reviews of D'Arcy Buick GMC
Great Experience!!
by 02/24/2021on
I recently bought a GM Certified Pre-owned vehicle from D'Arcy Buick GMC in Joliet, IL. I have purchased several vehicles over the years, both new and used. I have to say this purchase was the best experience I have ever had. The staff was knowledgeable, efficient and made me feel like I mattered. I wasn't just "the next deal". I would highly recommend them and will be back for my next vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil change
by 11/19/2020on
They got it done quick.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Vehicle service
by 08/11/2018on
They always do their best to make sure you are satisfied
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service!
by 05/18/2018on
Great and Timely Service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service center
by 11/06/2015on
I had some warranty work for paint, lane departure sensors and leather seat problems. There was a recall and oil change that had to be done too. Emelio was great to work with and kept me informed. He made sure I was taken care of and understood what was going on with my vehicle. He helped me get into a rental vehicle. He is a big reason I bring all of my GM vehicles to D'Arcy for service regardless if I bought them there or not.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Free oil change
by 10/20/2015on
We brought our 2013 GMC Terrain to D'Arcy Buick GMC for the free oil change we received when we purchased the truck. The business(overall) is extremely clean including the bathrooms. The waiting area is the best one I have ever been in with very comfortable chairs, big TV, reading material, free water and pop. There was also a waiting area with the same chairs but away from the TV where you can carry a conversation or do work on a laptop. Oh yeah, free WIFI as well. I could go on and on but I won't bore you with what you already know. From the minute we brought our truck in every person was so nice and accommodating. It took about an hour but you hardly notice it in the waiting room. Another great surprise was every half an hour a staff member would ask if anyone needed a ride anywhere. Are you serious? Our salesman noticed us and came over to say hi and to find out the status of the oil change. I just love this company and would not want to go anywhere else to be honest.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding Customer Service
by 03/19/2015on
I recently brought in my 2015 GMC Terrain for its first oil change and inspection. When I scheduled the appointment the customer service person was very accommodating. When I arrived my vehicle was taken immediately for service. I was informed of all work performed and systems that were checked. The entire staff was friendly, courteous and professional. I even received a car wash which was totally unexpected but greatly appreciated! I would certainly recommend anyone in the market for a new vehicle to your dealership! We look forward to purchasing more vehicles for you in the future. Sincerely, Nancy K
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very Happy
by 03/10/2014on
I visited D'Arcy twice last week, during my first visit I worked with Sales person Jesus B. who explained the features on the vehicle to me. I also worked with Sales Manager Luke. However, I did not buy a car that day and instead of giving me the typical brush off after realizing that I was not purchasing a car, Luke shook my hand and politely thanked me for coming in and invited me to come again.(I work in the sales/customer service field and I really appreciated the respect he showed me). I returned to the dealership a few days later and was immediately greeted with a smile and hand shake by Luke who introduced me to Scott K. who took me on my second test drive and instead of asking me a million questions, he shared information about himself.(again, this made me feel at ease and confident that I was spending my money at the RIGHT dealership. I worked with Mike and Bill in finance to finish up the deal. They were very professional, yet still very interpersonal. Lastly, a gentleman by the name of Nick, he found the wireless headsets that came with the vehicle and offered his support if I have any other questions at a later date. There was another sales person who offered his support as well. Unbeknownst to many of the staff, this was our third purchase from D'Arcy Buick and we were treated with the same level of professionalism and care was given years ago. We love D'Arcy!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New car purchase
by 11/12/2010on
The sales person I dealt with answered all questions and was very personable. I made at least 3 visits to the dealership and dealt with the same sales person. He patiently answered the questions I had, and did not make me feel rushed or uninformed, as I test drove several different models of vehicle. I could tell that the dealership is very focused on the care and satisfaction of their customers. The only negative in my experience was in finance - I felt rushed and the person I dealt with seemed reluctant to explain the charges on the bill of sale. Overall, it was a very satisfactory experience and I would recommend this dealership.
D'arcy Buick GMC has been in business in Joliet for nearly 20 years. In 2008, our dealership was recognized for its commitment to the local community when it received the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry Business of the Year award. We have a large selection of new and pre-owned vehicles to choose from. Our state-of-the art service facility features 2 quick oil change bays and 25 service bays that allow us to serve our customers even better. All of our service technicians go through several hours of training to become Certified Technicians. We also have a GM World Class technician on staff. Our customer lounge features comfortable seating along with coffee, tea, hot chocolate, vending machines, wireless high-speed internet access, a children’s activity area and television. We provide a free shuttle service as well as an early bird and late night drop box for added convenience.
1 Comments