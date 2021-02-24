5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I visited D'Arcy twice last week, during my first visit I worked with Sales person Jesus B. who explained the features on the vehicle to me. I also worked with Sales Manager Luke. However, I did not buy a car that day and instead of giving me the typical brush off after realizing that I was not purchasing a car, Luke shook my hand and politely thanked me for coming in and invited me to come again.(I work in the sales/customer service field and I really appreciated the respect he showed me). I returned to the dealership a few days later and was immediately greeted with a smile and hand shake by Luke who introduced me to Scott K. who took me on my second test drive and instead of asking me a million questions, he shared information about himself.(again, this made me feel at ease and confident that I was spending my money at the RIGHT dealership. I worked with Mike and Bill in finance to finish up the deal. They were very professional, yet still very interpersonal. Lastly, a gentleman by the name of Nick, he found the wireless headsets that came with the vehicle and offered his support if I have any other questions at a later date. There was another sales person who offered his support as well. Unbeknownst to many of the staff, this was our third purchase from D'Arcy Buick and we were treated with the same level of professionalism and care was given years ago. We love D'Arcy!!!! Read more