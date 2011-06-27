  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Thomas Nissan of Joliet

Thomas Nissan of Joliet

Thomas Nissan of Joliet

Visit dealer’s website 
1427 N Larkin Ave, Joliet, IL 60435
Call Dealer
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Thomas Nissan of Joliet

12 sales Reviews
Sort by:
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
190 cars in stock
116 new60 used14 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
about our dealership

Our Up Front Pricing is based on current market conditions, availability, color and age of inventory. It is also important for you to know that our product consultants are not paid on commission but rather are paid on productivity and your satisfaction. Their goal is simply to help you find the right vehicle and ensure your complete satisfaction. Does that sound like the way you would like to buy your next vehicle?

What Makes Thomas Different?

what sets us apart
We have Product Specialists not Sales People. No Sales People means a no pressure and hassle-free, information rich experience because we are all non-Commission. We offer a Transparent no nonsense approach to all our guests
Our customers told us that they hated the traditional hassle and haggle at most dealerships, so we developed our Up Front Pricing philosophy. Once you arrive at our dealership you will notice our one low price is clearly displayed on each vehicle.
Google Map
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Express Service
Languages Spoken (2)
English
Spanish

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes