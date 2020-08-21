I should start this post by saying that this is my second car buying experience, and I didn’t have a super great experience the first time. I had also been to Napleton Hyundai in Calumet City this past Monday, where they literally admitted to advertising inaccurate and misleading prices. They ran my credit without my consent, without disclosing they were doing so, and before we ever agreed on a price. Needless to say I came into D’Arcy on high alert and guarded. However, several friends and family members recommended D’Arcy - including my mom who’s bought 3 from them.
Upon walking in, everyone was wearing their masks which I was extremely appreciative of. I was immediately greeted with a warm welcome by their salesman, Mike Budzinski. We discussed the car I was interested in, and I told him about my experience earlier in the week. I was SOO relieved to find that he made the entire process so easy and painless. He was also upfront about all the pricing and made sure to talk through all the steps beforehand to help put me at ease. He was also very laid back, and not at all pushy or intimidating. I wanted a white 2020 Tuscon but went in looking at a black 2020 Tuscon. I was ready to compromise on the color and agreed to running my credit. I wasn’t expecting much since my credit is just average, but to my surprise, I was able to take advantage of their leasing offers. This option actually makes a lot more sense for me and I was able to drive off the lot in my new white 2021...and at the payment I wanted!
I will certainly be back for my next car and recommending this place to everyone!!! ☺️
Had a great experience with Mike Budzinski, he was a very nice salesman and was very helpful. As far as the suv, so glad i bought it. It rides very nice and handles well and has a bunch of storage. Thanks again to Mike Budzinski!
I called Darcy after dealing with Family and World talked with Mike C who gave me a great deal on a Sonata on the phone. Stopped by the dealer did a test drive and closed the deal. Very professional and Mike C is a man of his word. Treatment was great and had a great buying experience. Would recommend Darcy for folks looking to purchase a car.
I just bought a brand new Tucson from D’Arcy and It’s fantastic, just what I wanted and the perfect vehicle for me, but I have to say that I’m really impressed with the staff at D’Arcy. Mike, Jorge & Zack made the whole experience easy and fast. There was never any pressure for me to buy or make a decision which I really appreciate considering it was late and closing time for them.
Honestly I was dreading the whole ordeal of shopping for a new car but I was pleasantly surprised! They even have cookies!!
First and foremost you need to know D’Arcy Motors is the absolute best!! I purchased my 2018 Hyndai Santa Fe Sport at D’Arcy Hyundai. This was the first dealership I considered during my car search, as I was referred by many others who purchased their car here and at their GMC location. I would highly encourage your next vehicle search to start here as well.
1. Buying experience: Jorge M. and Mike C. helped me with my purchase. When I walked into the dealership, they immediately treated me like family, and not like pushy car salesmen as you hear the stigma to be. They listened to what I was looking for, they considered my budget, and answered my never ending questions with genuine patience. They made the process smooth and far exceeded my standards as a first time car buyer.
2. The service/maintenance experience after my purchase: fast, efficient, convenient, and unlike any other! They take appointments for oil changes and other needs, and most importantly they honor appointment times. For someone who is always on the go, it is much appreciated that they always take me at my appointment time and never have long wait times. It is evident that their process and system is extremely organized and well managed.
There are so many positive things to say about the people and experience, that I can’t capture it all in this review. I love my new car and I can’t thank D’Arcy Hyundai enough! Very grateful for the positive experience and continuous customer support!!!
The Most Excellent Service Around. John Mesich is siuch a wonderful young manwho meets you with a smile and effeciently asks you for what services you need. make suggestions on services offered or required, and keeps you informed of the progress of the service if you wait or leave it to retrieve later. I foyu wait the waitong room is comfortable with Starbucks coffee, homemade chocolate cookies, chips, pop, water, tv, and wifi. One of the the main reasons I purchase cars there is the high quality serve John Mesich and other managers and the technicians deiver. Mr. D'Arcy should be proud of the service department
And sales from Guy Campobasso, General Manager and Lauren Gall, sales rep have always worked hard to make my purchases as desirable as possible. Last time I was in I actually bought two cars the same day because they worked so hard to give me a great deal. Again Mr D'Arcy you should be proud of your sales department too . Great orgaization and service...thats why I return to D'Arcy Hyundai in Joliet, IL!
Noel was my salesman, and he made this process extremely easy and comfortable. I would recommend him highly and will definitely search him out when I buy my next car. Phil was also very helpful and was my first contact with the dealership. He was the reason I went back but he was unavailable when I was ready to get serious. Noel stepped in and did a wonderful job explaining everything and helping me with my first "all by myself" car purchase.
Brought my car in for service and ended up bringing it back because something else went wrong after they worked on my car now they are telling me it wasn't anything they did! I will never bring my car back here again!!!!
Initially my wife and I were going to Darcy to look at a Santa Fe and Tuscon. Jimmy Kociuba approached us upon entering the dealership and presented a very comfortable atmosphere. No high pressure, very helpful and professional. 60 minutes later we purchased the Tucson. Good experience over all.
I was put in a situation where I needed a new car immediately. My previous vehicle was a 2010 Elantra and I had zero issues with it, so I knew I wanted another Hyundai. I did some homework before I came into the dealership and figured out what I wanted and where I wanted to be and I visited the dealership in Joliet.
Jorge greeted me as soon as I came in with a big smile on his face, a nice firm handshake and asked me how he could help.
I had my eyes set on an Admiral Blue Hyundai Accent. They didn’t have the color in stock but Jorge said give me a day and I could have it here and looking beautiful for you.
He called me back less than 24 hours later and said she was ready! I went in and checked out my new car and it looked flawless. Jorge took care of me from start to finish. He answered every question I had without hesitation and made sure I understood everything about the car.
I would HIGHLY reccomend visiting Jorge at the Darcy dealership in Joliet for your next Hyundai, he is a great guy!
I was in the market for a new car after having mine for 9 years. Dylan Beery was an amazing product specialist and was very helpful and answered all of my questions! I bought a GMC Terrain and could not be happier.
Dylan Beery is a sales person committed to customer satisfaction. which he extended to me even after the sale....He is a excellent listener and was able to provide answers to all my questions during the buying process and afterwards ..... very knowledgeable about technology and spending time with me in setting up some of the technology features in my 2018 Hyundai Elantra ......(making himself available even several weeks after the sale), to continue to answer questions and help me to better understand some of the features of the car with which I was not comfortable. ...... In other words....the sale was not really over with when I left the dealership the day of purchasing the car. Dylan provided a very positive and pleasant car buying experience. (Mary Ann) [contact info removed]
My daughter needed a dependable economical car....decided on a Tuscon and Phil went all out locating and obtaining the car she saw at another dealership. It was just a few things shy but price was adjusted and Phil made sure she was 100% satisfied! There was no high pressure at all. I HIGHLY recommend to deal with Phil at Darcy Hyundai!
