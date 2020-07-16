sales Rating

Great service. My son turns 16 in the Spring so my wife and I had started our search for another vehicle for me so that he could have my car. Gary greater us and spent several hours showing us numerous vehicles. I saw one on the back of the lot that had just come in and had not even been prepped yet. Gary got the keys, we went for a drive, and now we have a new car. He was knowledgeable on every model we looked at and was patient while we made a choice that made us happy.