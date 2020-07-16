Tom Peck Ford

Visit dealer’s website 
13900 Automall Dr, Huntley, IL 60142
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
7:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
7:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
7:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
7:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
7:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
7:00 AM - 5:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Tom Peck Ford

1.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (0) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
143 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Our Experience

by Customer on 07/16/2020

Our Experience - Finance manager showed us sales contract on computer display and all was as agreed. He turned the display, typed a few things and handed us the signature pad. No contract provided as this would come from Ford Credit. WOW! surprised to learn they added $4K extended warranty without our consent. To get us better interest rate the finance manager later said, and apologized he did not tell us. We were disappointed.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Mr. Ramirez

by songbird69 on 05/03/2018

Excellent Ford dealer, I will continue to purchase my future vehicles. Great people very helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Mustang Elsie

by songbird69 on 04/27/2018

During a routine service visit, techs found a condition which needed correcting ASAP. The scheduling of that and the work performed were done efficiently and courteously, and my car was returned to me with the required work being performed promptly....and now it drives like it was new. Kudos!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great experience

by Amyolson1 on 04/07/2018

Buying a car at Tom Peck Ford was a quick and easy process. Everyone was very friendly and helpful. Will definitely recommend Tom Peck Ford to family and friends looking for a new car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great people

by Aterdina20 on 03/20/2018

My experience was extremely pleasant. It started with a phone call and I felt like the only customer during the entire process. Really helped me feel comfortable buying me first new car and I will definitely be using/referring in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Tom peck of huntly

by arkayne on 02/18/2018

Very friendly staff who are willing to work to get you the best deal. Amazing car buying experience. Staff are not pushy and very helpful. I recommend this dealer to everyone I know.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Explorer

by dawelch on 02/15/2018

I was very impressed. We arrived about 2 minutes after the showroom closed on a Saturday evening. The store manager came out to talk with us and invited us in to talk to a sales rep. The sales rep shook our hand, looked us in the eyes, and was courteous and willing to stay to close a deal that evening, even though after closing. We came back the following Monday and bought the car. Very pleased with the tradein value and the discounts offered to us.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Office Manager

by NIS2013 on 10/26/2017

It was a pleasure working with Joe Tornabeni as always! He makes the process seamless when it comes to us buying a new truck. Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Very helpful

by danc801 on 10/19/2017

I was very satisfied with with my purchase and the salesman and business manager were very helpful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great people selling and servicing great cars.

by SixT7Must on 09/21/2017

Great experience, again, with Tom Peck Ford. First purchase was a Flex and now a Mustang GT. Great cars sold by a caring salesman who spent a lot of time making sure we were in the right vehicle. Service has been top notch as well. Very happy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Tom Peck Ford Huntley, IL

by EBandKB on 09/21/2017

Great service. My son turns 16 in the Spring so my wife and I had started our search for another vehicle for me so that he could have my car. Gary greater us and spent several hours showing us numerous vehicles. I saw one on the back of the lot that had just come in and had not even been prepped yet. Gary got the keys, we went for a drive, and now we have a new car. He was knowledgeable on every model we looked at and was patient while we made a choice that made us happy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Excellent Service as Always

by frotondi on 09/13/2017

As always fast, friendly service. Will always do my business with Tom Peck Ford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great Service

by BJ505776 on 08/30/2017

We always have Tom Peck Ford do our service work. They are great

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Tom Peck Ford

by cahrndt on 08/05/2017

Lovely dealership. Joe is very knowledgable, helpful and patient. A great purchasing experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great service and great people

by Bzare23 on 07/18/2017

The Quick Lube at the Tom Peck Ford is the best. They always do a great job and are always very friendly and accommodating! I have even brought my non-Ford vehicles here to get serviced (of course I eventually got rid of that car and bought a new one from Tom Peck Ford because they are the best).

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

What?

by patsy105 on 07/11/2017

Having been unable (due to severe health concerns) to get my auto in for service for an extended period of time, I was pleasantly surprised when told everything checked out fine and I only needed the oil change. I truly hope that my "old Betsy" (15 years) keeps me "rolling along". Though I hadn't been able to drive for awhile, when I inserted the key, it was as if it had been waiting for me and wondering where I had been!! I have always tried to keep a steady schedule of maintenance and I guess it paid off!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great Service

by Jslosch on 06/26/2017

This is my 2nd time using Tom Peck Ford for service and it's been a fantastic experience both times. Undoubtably the best dealership service department I've ever used. Great communication and scheduling that fits my needs. I would highly recommend Tom Peck Ford for service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

One happy customer!!!!

by tobyyahtzee on 06/23/2017

Bought my car and Tom Peck and have my service work done there as well and am always happy with their service . They wash the car and are very professional. Thanks

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

My Ford Escape's first oil change at Tom Peck

by Oldfirehouse on 06/15/2017

I came by for an oil change, arrived about 11:30 am and I was back on the road again by 12:30 pm. In the meantime the waiting room was pleasant, the coffee was good and strong,the service guys were very helpful when I asked questions about my Ford Escape. They also washed my car. I left in a very good mood.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Recall padt issue

by Theron99 on 06/08/2017

Ryan was extremely helpful in getting a recall part covered on warranty after the mileage limit. Very glad he is there.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Buy your car @ Tom Peck Ford

by katys17 on 06/07/2017

Tom Peck Ford is amazing to do business with. Corey and Joe were extremely helpful and were genuinely interested in what was best for my car needs and my family. Their business manager worked to give me a great trade-in value and APR and was extremely informative. I highly recommend purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle with Tom Peck Ford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
146 cars in stock
111 new0 used35 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes