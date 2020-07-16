Our Experience
Our Experience - Finance manager showed us sales contract on computer display and all was as agreed. He turned the display, typed a few things and handed us the signature pad. No contract provided as this would come from Ford Credit. WOW! surprised to learn they added $4K extended warranty without our consent. To get us better interest rate the finance manager later said, and apologized he did not tell us. We were disappointed.
Mr. Ramirez
Excellent Ford dealer, I will continue to purchase my future vehicles. Great people very helpful.
Mustang Elsie
During a routine service visit, techs found a condition which needed correcting ASAP. The scheduling of that and the work performed were done efficiently and courteously, and my car was returned to me with the required work being performed promptly....and now it drives like it was new. Kudos!
Great experience
Buying a car at Tom Peck Ford was a quick and easy process. Everyone was very friendly and helpful. Will definitely recommend Tom Peck Ford to family and friends looking for a new car.
Great people
My experience was extremely pleasant. It started with a phone call and I felt like the only customer during the entire process. Really helped me feel comfortable buying me first new car and I will definitely be using/referring in the future.
Tom peck of huntly
Very friendly staff who are willing to work to get you the best deal. Amazing car buying experience. Staff are not pushy and very helpful. I recommend this dealer to everyone I know.
Explorer
I was very impressed. We arrived about 2 minutes after the showroom closed on a Saturday evening. The store manager came out to talk with us and invited us in to talk to a sales rep. The sales rep shook our hand, looked us in the eyes, and was courteous and willing to stay to close a deal that evening, even though after closing. We came back the following Monday and bought the car. Very pleased with the tradein value and the discounts offered to us.
Office Manager
It was a pleasure working with Joe Tornabeni as always! He makes the process seamless when it comes to us buying a new truck. Thank you!
Very helpful
I was very satisfied with with my purchase and the salesman and business manager were very helpful
Great people selling and servicing great cars.
Great experience, again, with Tom Peck Ford. First purchase was a Flex and now a Mustang GT. Great cars sold by a caring salesman who spent a lot of time making sure we were in the right vehicle. Service has been top notch as well. Very happy.
Tom Peck Ford Huntley, IL
Great service. My son turns 16 in the Spring so my wife and I had started our search for another vehicle for me so that he could have my car. Gary greater us and spent several hours showing us numerous vehicles. I saw one on the back of the lot that had just come in and had not even been prepped yet. Gary got the keys, we went for a drive, and now we have a new car. He was knowledgeable on every model we looked at and was patient while we made a choice that made us happy.
Excellent Service as Always
As always fast, friendly service. Will always do my business with Tom Peck Ford.
Great Service
We always have Tom Peck Ford do our service work. They are great
Tom Peck Ford
Lovely dealership. Joe is very knowledgable, helpful and patient. A great purchasing experience!
Great service and great people
The Quick Lube at the Tom Peck Ford is the best. They always do a great job and are always very friendly and accommodating! I have even brought my non-Ford vehicles here to get serviced (of course I eventually got rid of that car and bought a new one from Tom Peck Ford because they are the best).
What?
Having been unable (due to severe health concerns) to get my auto in for service for an extended period of time, I was pleasantly surprised when told everything checked out fine and I only needed the oil change. I truly hope that my "old Betsy" (15 years) keeps me "rolling along". Though I hadn't been able to drive for awhile, when I inserted the key, it was as if it had been waiting for me and wondering where I had been!! I have always tried to keep a steady schedule of maintenance and I guess it paid off!!
Great Service
This is my 2nd time using Tom Peck Ford for service and it's been a fantastic experience both times. Undoubtably the best dealership service department I've ever used. Great communication and scheduling that fits my needs. I would highly recommend Tom Peck Ford for service.
One happy customer!!!!
Bought my car and Tom Peck and have my service work done there as well and am always happy with their service . They wash the car and are very professional. Thanks
My Ford Escape's first oil change at Tom Peck
I came by for an oil change, arrived about 11:30 am and I was back on the road again by 12:30 pm. In the meantime the waiting room was pleasant, the coffee was good and strong,the service guys were very helpful when I asked questions about my Ford Escape. They also washed my car. I left in a very good mood.
Recall padt issue
Ryan was extremely helpful in getting a recall part covered on warranty after the mileage limit. Very glad he is there.
Buy your car @ Tom Peck Ford
Tom Peck Ford is amazing to do business with. Corey and Joe were extremely helpful and were genuinely interested in what was best for my car needs and my family. Their business manager worked to give me a great trade-in value and APR and was extremely informative. I highly recommend purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle with Tom Peck Ford.