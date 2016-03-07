Chevrolet of Homewood
I love Chevrolet of Homewood
by 07/03/2016on
I Absolutely love Chevrolet Homewood Illinois and their family of team members there. Every time I'm there it's always like the first one. Whether I'm buying a car, receiving service on my car or bringing someone to look for a car. Everyone always make me feel comfortable. They are simply a group of good people with awesome customer service. There they are making positive strides in the community they serve. Giving options and opportunities to consumers no-one else would. I have finally found a dealership I will always use and refer future costumers.
Great salesmsn & service
by 05/13/2016on
Overall my experience was great. This is my 3rd car from homewood and I sm happy with my latest purchase. I really had a great salesman vabd very attentive. I don't like doing surveys because sometimes it reflects situations as a whole and certain questions just doesn't apply. Especially when you dealt with more than one person. With that being said overall everyone i dealt with was grestband my salesman was even better. Great Job Homewood Chevy.
Great team!
by 05/06/2016on
This is my second purchase at Chevrolet of Homewood and couldn't be more pleased with my experience and purchase. I leased a 2016 Chevy Equinox with Joe Lawrence one of the best entities of their sales team. He is always thorough, pleasant and helpful. I will continue to come back for future purchases because their team is amazing.
