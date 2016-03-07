5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I Absolutely love Chevrolet Homewood Illinois and their family of team members there. Every time I'm there it's always like the first one. Whether I'm buying a car, receiving service on my car or bringing someone to look for a car. Everyone always make me feel comfortable. They are simply a group of good people with awesome customer service. There they are making positive strides in the community they serve. Giving options and opportunities to consumers no-one else would. I have finally found a dealership I will always use and refer future costumers. Read more