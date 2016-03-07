Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Chevrolet of Homewood

Chevrolet of Homewood

Visit dealer’s website 
18033 Halsted St, Homewood, IL 60430
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Chevrolet of Homewood

3 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

I love Chevrolet of Homewood

by CathyQ70 on 07/03/2016

I Absolutely love Chevrolet Homewood Illinois and their family of team members there. Every time I'm there it's always like the first one. Whether I'm buying a car, receiving service on my car or bringing someone to look for a car. Everyone always make me feel comfortable. They are simply a group of good people with awesome customer service. There they are making positive strides in the community they serve. Giving options and opportunities to consumers no-one else would. I have finally found a dealership I will always use and refer future costumers.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great salesmsn & service

by SuperStar32 on 05/13/2016

Overall my experience was great. This is my 3rd car from homewood and I sm happy with my latest purchase. I really had a great salesman vabd very attentive. I don't like doing surveys because sometimes it reflects situations as a whole and certain questions just doesn't apply. Especially when you dealt with more than one person. With that being said overall everyone i dealt with was grestband my salesman was even better. Great Job Homewood Chevy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great team!

by GabrielH58 on 05/06/2016

This is my second purchase at Chevrolet of Homewood and couldn't be more pleased with my experience and purchase. I leased a 2016 Chevy Equinox with Joe Lawrence one of the best entities of their sales team. He is always thorough, pleasant and helpful. I will continue to come back for future purchases because their team is amazing.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
44 cars in stock
0 new44 used0 certified pre-owned
Chevrolet Equinox
Chevrolet Equinox
0 new|12 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Chevrolet Trax
Chevrolet Trax
0 new|5 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Buick Envision
Buick Envision
0 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for