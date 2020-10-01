Great experience with Shawn Rodgers at Vane Drunen - would highly recommend Shawn and this dealership to anyone! Prompt, professional, organized and get support there - are looking to help in any way and make the right deal!
The service was excellent: I brought my truck in for an estimate and the price was reasonable, the time it would take was easily managed(for me) and the work to be done would be a complete restoration to its former condition.
John, Bob, and Andrea were very friendly, helpful and courteous. They went out of their way to answer questions and offer advice.
The best part: Work was done perfectly and in less time than it was supposed to take.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
My truck was in for body repairs to the rear end from 2 different accidents not of my fault. They were great at working with the 2 different insurance companies to coordinate the repairs. The finished job looks great.
The check-engine light came on and we immediately took it to Van Drunen. It was Thursday. We were told they were booked until Tuesday, but they'd try to squeeze us in.By Friday afternoon it was finished and we were able to pick it up. Not having a car is a minor hardship because we are elderly and own only one car. We ended up being stuck Thursday evening and all day Friday. We were glad it didn't extend over the weekend and into the middle of the following week.
Although I did not have an appointment for service, I was in and out in a timely fashion. the staff was friendly, professional, and caring. I would recommend this dealership to all my friends. Excellent job. Kudos!! to all.
First of all,,,, I was very pleased with my correspondences with Tony,,,, he was very polite, extremely thorough and personable.,,, the work was handled well and completed in a timely manner. Everything went well! I have always had a good experience dealing with everyone at Van Drunen!
My electrical company has been dealing w/ Van Drunen Ford for over 25 years. I have a fleet of vehicles between office personnel and many field vehicles as well. The service and attitude is fantastic at Van Drunen. The people there are courteous and fair. I have no reason to shop anywhere else.
