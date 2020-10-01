Van Drunen Ford

3233 183rd St, Homewood, IL 60430
(708) 798-1668
Sunday
closed
Monday
7:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
7:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
7:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
7:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
7:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Van Drunen Ford

5.0
Overall Rating
(4)
Recommend: Yes (4) No (0)
sales Rating

Pleasant Experience

by Richard E Williams on 01/10/2020

Excellent, helpful service. I’m very satisfied with my purchase. Keep up the good work!👍🏽👏🏽

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
sales Rating

Excellent!!

by gts2945 on 11/07/2018

Great experience with Shawn Rodgers at Vane Drunen - would highly recommend Shawn and this dealership to anyone! Prompt, professional, organized and get support there - are looking to help in any way and make the right deal!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

Post a Comment
service Rating

The Body Shop Beautiful

by Cowboyy on 09/03/2018

The service was excellent: I brought my truck in for an estimate and the price was reasonable, the time it would take was easily managed(for me) and the work to be done would be a complete restoration to its former condition. John, Bob, and Andrea were very friendly, helpful and courteous. They went out of their way to answer questions and offer advice. The best part: Work was done perfectly and in less time than it was supposed to take.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment
service Rating

Good Value, Honest Service

by TeamCil on 08/31/2018

Good value, courteous, honest service, accurate service estimate.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

Post a Comment
service Rating

The Works Package

by CPB0018 on 08/27/2018

The service I get there is always exceptional. Their are never any problems when I take my there for repairs or oil changes.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

Post a Comment
service Rating

Great service, great people

by Bhow16fusion on 08/26/2018

I brought my 16 Fusion in for warranty work. As usual Pennie was very helpful and as always very polite. Always great to converse with Dave in the service dept also. Great service. Great people

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

Post a Comment
service Rating

2 banger

by Michael on 08/21/2018

My truck was in for body repairs to the rear end from 2 different accidents not of my fault. They were great at working with the 2 different insurance companies to coordinate the repairs. The finished job looks great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

Post a Comment
service Rating

richie400

by richie400 on 08/14/2018

service was great you should give the car a wash would great most car dealers do that

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

Post a Comment
service Rating

Great place to get your car worked on.

by kimburn on 08/06/2018

I had an oil change and a couple of recalls taken care of.Everyone is very helpful and pleasant.Jim Cartwight worked on my car he's the best.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

Post a Comment
service Rating

Got the job done!

by Megagirl86 on 08/03/2018

I was very satisfied with my visit at the dealership. I had to have my truck worked on and they took care of it.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

Post a Comment
sales Rating

Fantastic service

by Bobketch on 07/15/2018

2018 Ford Edge. The service was fantastic. Skip help with everything from finding what we wanted to rebates and financing.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

Post a Comment
service Rating

Great service

by BrianCS on 07/13/2018

the staff is accommodating and helpful. Very professional and polite. I enjoy the atmosphere they create.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

Post a Comment
service Rating

They Got Us In

by BrandosDad on 07/13/2018

The check-engine light came on and we immediately took it to Van Drunen. It was Thursday. We were told they were booked until Tuesday, but they'd try to squeeze us in.By Friday afternoon it was finished and we were able to pick it up. Not having a car is a minor hardship because we are elderly and own only one car. We ended up being stuck Thursday evening and all day Friday. We were glad it didn't extend over the weekend and into the middle of the following week.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

Post a Comment
service Rating

'five star service'

by JoAnnie88 on 05/15/2018

Although I did not have an appointment for service, I was in and out in a timely fashion. the staff was friendly, professional, and caring. I would recommend this dealership to all my friends. Excellent job. Kudos!! to all.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

F250

by flowerladydi on 03/20/2018

First of all,,,, I was very pleased with my correspondences with Tony,,,, he was very polite, extremely thorough and personable.,,, the work was handled well and completed in a timely manner. Everything went well! I have always had a good experience dealing with everyone at Van Drunen!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Van Drunen Ford Dealership

by Domino55 on 02/09/2018

My electrical company has been dealing w/ Van Drunen Ford for over 25 years. I have a fleet of vehicles between office personnel and many field vehicles as well. The service and attitude is fantastic at Van Drunen. The people there are courteous and fair. I have no reason to shop anywhere else.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

Post a Comment
service Rating

Great Servica

by sagoravica on 01/23/2018

great service and saleman Tom Pruesser was awesome. Call backs and recommendations.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great place to do business.

by thehesel on 12/05/2017

2013 Escape. Replaced tires (competitive pricing) and regular maintenance (oil, filters, etc.). Very helpful staff, courteous and friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

Post a Comment
service Rating

Great Service at Resonable Prices

by ronmarcum on 10/30/2017

Fast and excellent service.... each and every time I bring my car in for Service. Cost is comparable to other dealerships and repair companies.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Professional staff, great service!

by mnylen126 on 10/09/2017

I came in for a regularly scheduled oil change and it was a great experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
