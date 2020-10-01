service Rating

The check-engine light came on and we immediately took it to Van Drunen. It was Thursday. We were told they were booked until Tuesday, but they'd try to squeeze us in.By Friday afternoon it was finished and we were able to pick it up. Not having a car is a minor hardship because we are elderly and own only one car. We ended up being stuck Thursday evening and all day Friday. We were glad it didn't extend over the weekend and into the middle of the following week. Read more