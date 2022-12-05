Customer Reviews of Muller's Woodfield Acura
Great Experience!
by 05/12/2022on
We bought a used Infiniti QX60 for my wife. Marcus, our person did a great job helping with our purchase. It happened to be the first car we looked at and after looking elsewhere all day we ended up where we started. They stayed ooen a little late so we could get the purchase done. Great experience and love the car. Even days after, checked similar cars in area and we definitely got the best deal.
Great Experience!
by 05/12/2022on
We bought a used Infiniti QX60 for my wife. Marcus, our person did a great job helping with our purchase. It happened to be the first car we looked at and after looking elsewhere all day we ended up where we started. They stayed ooen a little late so we could get the purchase done. Great experience and love the car. Even days after, checked similar cars in area and we definitely got the best deal.
DON'T WASTE YOUR TIME!!
by 05/09/2022on
BUYER BEWARE! Can't recommend this dealer. Purchased a used 22 Acura MDX loaner with 4k miles. Over the course of 2 days, I realized the car didn't have some features I was looking for. Heated steering wheel and ventilated seats etc. My fault for not looking over every single button. That being said, I took it back to the dealer, and they gave me a huge runaround with excuses and then overcharging for another vehicle I was interested in. So sick of the games dealers play these days. TOTAL PRICE GOUGING!! My salesman was a nice guy, but in the end it didn't matter. I wanted to put more money down for the same model with the features I wanted. So they just jacked up the price of the vehicle I wanted by THOUSANDS. Making it unrealistic to purchase. That's how they scam you. Do your homework! I thought it would be relatively easy to upgrade into a different car. Dealership was NOT cooperative. Don't waste your time!!
Slogan doesn't match the service
by 01/19/2022on
After corresponding with a dealer (George) there multiple times I was told that the car I was interested in was in inspection and I would be told as soon as it was out to begin the process of purchasing it. I never received that call, instead getting one the next morning saying that 30 minutes after our last call the car was not only out of inspection but bought outright by a walk in. This coupled with every phone call ending in, "Let me talk with my manager and I'll call you right back" only to have hours go by. Now I understand that this is their business, however after hours of correspondence I felt I was pretty clear that I was ready and willing to buy. It feels extremely disrespectful to have things done this way. Not to mention nearly every other time on the phone the tone of the conversation was different, in one almost confrontational about aspects of buying the vehicle the next casual and welcoming. No flexibility on price even after offer of cash purchase also was a bit odd though again it's their prerogative. It honestly came across more than anything as they genuinely didn't want my business. Not a great experience.
Great services
by 03/28/2021on
Overall experience was great, my salesman mark was very helpful and friendly, compared to other places I have visit i was treated with respect and didn't feel pressure to buy definitely i recommend mark for your buying experience 👍👍
Purchased Acura RDX 2012
by 11/13/2020on
I viewed a used 2012 Acura RDX at the Muller's Woodfield Acura. I worked with Mark who was very nice and informative over the history and maintenance of the vehicle. He let me test drive the car alone- which I really prefer so I can concentrate and focus on if I like the vehicle and to inspect it instead of being distracted by someone else in the vehicle. I didnt feel pressured or like I was being pitched a sale. I was able to take my time viewing the car and driving it around for as long as I needed. I ended up coming back the same day to view the car again. Mark pulled the vehicle into the service garage area so I could get a better view of the car at night. I ended up purchasing the vehicle after negotiating on the price. After driving it for a day I noticed a very small chip in the front windshield. I was able to call the dealership and Mark told me to come back to get it looked at. Yesterday I had my appointment with them to get it serviced, and it was fixed within about 20 minutes and they did not charge me. So overall, a good experience and everyone I encountered was very pleasant and helpful! It was a good experience for my first time purchasing a used vehicle through a dealership and negotiating the price. The car seems like it was well taken care of so I am happy with my purchase of the vehicle!
Not willing to negotiate much...
by 09/25/2020on
I was working with Richard but, was unable to reach an agreement on a sale, at this time. He was nice enough but, was told several times by him that he wasn't able to negotiate a better price for an Acura that has been on the lot for a couple months. Clearly, you don't want to make a sale even if it's the end of the year, and end of the month, on a 2 year-old vehicle. However, almost 4 weeks later after my test drive, the car's still on the lot, and only came down a couple hundred bucks. So, good luck selling that almost 3 year-old car! I'd probably work with Richard again, if I'm still in the market for an Acura, and it's exactly the price I'm willing to pay.
Lowest of lows. Bait and Switch tactics. Slime ball Manager.
by 03/31/2018on
Short story... After two sales people quoted us a price over the phone, we drove a total of four hours only to have them realize they messed up and then tried to blame me. Long story... This is a good one. We live in Wisconsin and couldn't find a local dealer who had a used 2017 Acura MDX Tech in the colors we were interested in. Muller's website showed they had two low mileage Black Copper models in stock. One with brown interior, listed for $43,929 and one with parchment, listed at $42,999. I spoke with salesman Mark Stillwater and asked if he could sell the parchment one for $42,500 and he agreed. That's a great price for one with 5K miles. I called the next day to say we were coming down to look at the cars. Mark wasn't in but I talked to Rene, the finance officer, and in our brief conversation he said the cars were there and he asked what price did Mark quote me? I told him the $42,500 price and he said "yes, I see it here in Mark's notes". After a two hour drive we arrive and walk in the showroom to see the one with the brown interior. It's mint. Rene greets us and we ask to see the other copper one. Rene grabs the key fob and we head out into the lot to find it. It's nowhere to be found. He leaves for five minutes and comes out to tell us another salesman took it home. What? Are you kidding me? What are the chances of that? Hmmm... Fishy. He says the salesman lives twenty some minutes away and it would be a pain to retrieve it. I told him we didn't drive down here to hear that so I told him to go get the car. After hemming and hawing he agreed to send someone to bring it back. 30 minutes later it arrives. We all get in and drive it around the block. We'll take it. Rene takes us into the finance office and he punches in the numbers and with a few fees he turns the computer towards us and the total is $42,800 something before taxes. I said that looks good and he leaves to go see the manager, Kevin. Five minutes later he comes back and asks where we saw the price listed. I tell him on their website. He leaves for another five and this time he comes back and asks if Mark gave me a quote in writing. I look at him and said "Rene... don't go there with me. You acknowledged Mark's price over the phone and you just showed me that price on the computer". He then goes into the computer to dig up Marks notes of our original phone conversation. Mark left eight or ten lines of information but surprisingly he left out what he quoted me (they obviously deleted that while Rene was gone to the managers office). Rene leaves for another five or so and comes back saying he can't honor the price since we didn't have it in writing. I tell him to get the manager. Rene leaves and comes back a few minutes later to say Kevin is in the bathroom. Rene leaves... When he returns, I ask where the manager is. He tells me he's with another customer. By now, I'm getting a little upset. I tell Rene (much more assertive this time) to go get the manager. Another five goes by and Kevin comes in. I introduce myself and my wife, shake his hand and I explain the entire situation. Now, get this... the first words out of Kevin's mouth were... "Are you saying both Mark and Rene are liars?" I look at Rene and he says "I'm so sorry...". I blew up. I don't remember exactly what I said 'cause my blood pressure went sky high but it was along the lines of what b.s. tactics they were pulling and they were the lowest of lows for pulling this stunt. Kevin immediately left the finance office and I followed him back out into the showroom letting him know (loudly) more about how I felt. Too bad there weren't any other customers in there to hear me. We'd left home at 3pm (my wife took two hours off work) and got back just shy of 10pm. Seven hours wasted to these clowns. A few days later my wife went back on their website and saw they raised the price on that car $1,000. So we're thinking they blew the listing price. I emailed the dealership owner this story and got no response. Figures. Used car salesmen really do earn their reputation. The next weekend, we purchased a Dark Cherry MDX with a few more options from McGrath at a very competitive price. Another trip to Chicago but a much better experience.
2017 MDX Pricing - Online pricing
by 11/19/2017on
Dishonest dealer. Manager of Sales is [non-permissible content removed]. He makes excuses for not honoring the online quote. It is an error.... It can not be correct.....
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Easy No Hassle Purchase - Fantastic Service
by 06/16/2016on
I have purchased many cars in the past and everyone had been a hassle in some way. Usually the salesperson with screw you around, low ball your trade offer or inflate the purchase price. Thankfully that was not the case this time while purchasing my new 2017 Acura RDX! This was the first time I have used Muller Acura in Hoffman Estates and when I buy my next car, I will certainly come back. Sebastian Wrobel was a pleasure to deal with from start to finish and this was the least hassle purchase I have ever had. I highly recommend this dealership and especially Sebastian, along with Isaac and Nick. If you're looking for an Acura, head over to these guys. You will be treated with honesty and respect. Hard to get that at any other dealership!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Guess What, Mueller Acura? I AM Disappointed!
by 11/19/2015on
Good facilities, but the sales force is marginally sketchy. Was treated like a number by Jeremie Martinez as he played the classic "mysterious manager" game to pull a price out of nowhere. Shorted me $500 on my trade-in and claimed that the price couldn't be lower. Isaac from Internet Sales texted me on the last week of October. He promised to beat any price, even the generous offer that Acura of Libertyville gave me. Given how I was treated, and how neither he nor Jeremie were willing to take any constructive criticism, I declined. The only reason that this dealership gets two stars is the fact that they do have nice facilities.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great Dealership Very Professional Sales Staff
by 08/30/2015on
I leased a 2015 Acura RDX with Technology Package and it was the best experience at a car dealership ever. First, the Internet Sales Department answered my request immediately and gave me the best numbers upfront. I felt like they listened to me and did whatever it took to earn my business. Muller is expanding and building a new dealership on Golf Road too. From the General Manager, Chris Eugenis, Internet Sales Director, Isaac Herzberg, and the Finance Manager, Patrick Douglas, Muller Acura was very professional and took my time seriously. Do not go to any other Acura dealer in Chicago, they are the cream of the crop.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience!!!
by 06/21/2015on
George is a great salesmen that tries his best to make my experience buying a car enjoyable then tedious! I would definitely come back for future business!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
unprofessional
by 12/31/2014on
promised certain price one day and next day changed it. Acted like they were doing favor.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Extremely Disappointed; Terrible Customer Experience
by 08/01/2014on
I went to this dealership with the intent on being a repeat customer. I had bought a 2005 TSX from this dealership and have been pleased with the vehicle and the service department. I test drive the MDX with Tommy P. and he basically just sat through the test drive. He was not offering any information about the vehicle or the features. I liked how the vehicle drove so I set-up an extended test drive on 7/2/2014. When I arrived the vehicle was not ready and I was given a dirty service loaner without the features I had requested. After the extended test drive I still liked the vehicle so I decided to give this dealership one more chance. I called the GM Chris E. on 7/21/2014 to express the terrible experience I had had with the salesman and the dealership and to discuss how we could move forward with a final test drive as we had narrowed our decision down to the MDX and the Infiniti QX60. Chris never apologized for the poor service and then he stated he would have a salesperson call me. A few hours later Tommy called me to schedule a final test drive. I was shocked the GM sent me back to the salesman that I expressed concerns about! I asked Tommy to explain some of the safety features of the MDX and he said "Didn't I go over those with you already?" Again I was shocked by this response! In summary, I purchased the Infinit QX60 this week from Infiniti of Hoffman Estates. At the Infiniti dealership I received professional service through the whole process. Prior to every test drive a salesperson explained the features of the vehicle and the Sales Manager spoke with me during every visit. The treatment I received from Infiniti of Hoffman Estates is what you would expect when you are purchasing a luxury brand...not the unprofessional service I received at Muller's Woodfield Acura.
Not the cheapest, but no games
by 12/22/2012on
Ended up purchasing a vehicle from them. They were not the cheapest, but at least there were no last-minute add-on's like other dealers liked to do. And, their price was not that far off. Overall, much more professional than other dealers.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
EXTREMELY RUDE STAFF!!
by 06/22/2012on
While my dad and I were looking for cars, the staff here was soooooooo rude! They didn't offer to help, and when we asked one of the staff members about a price quote, they told us that they would lower it by $400 dollars. What are we buying a watch here!? TERRIBLE STAFF. So we headed over to Ed Napleton Acura, and they had they're arms open there. Also, when my mom was getting service done here, she had to yell at the staff at the mechanics desk, because they failed to fix the problem in our family car about 3 times.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Purchase of Used Car
by 03/28/2012on
Acura at Woodfield was fantastic. Just bought a 2010 TSX - Grant the internet manager was helpful, considerate and wanted to make sure that our requirement and needs came first. No issues taking the car out to a mechanic. Very pleasantly surprised with the experience. Would recommend this dealership to all. The process took me less than 2 hours once we decided on the car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Extremely Rude Staff....Stay Away!
by 10/08/2011on
I have had the worst experience of my life at this Dealership..the staff is extremely haughty and rude..and on our last visit there..the sales person abused me and my pregnant wife and threw us out of the showroom and asked us never to come back! All because I told him my budget was 3000 dollars less than the car he showed me..... I am deeply upset over this...how can you treat your customer like that... I would never recommend anybody going to this dealership at all
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Happy
by 02/25/2011on
My husband purchased a new TL after sending an email requesting the best price. Muller was quick to respond and was not the best price, but was only a couple of hundred off and met the quote that was lower. They have a couple of older uninterested sales people if you just stop in off the street, but there are some who are excellent. Calling before you show up is a great way to get great treatment. We recently test drove the MDX. The car was warmed up and ready to go by the time we got there. Very excellent experience. We received a letter from our sales person about a week later. The service department is great also. Much better than Libertyville!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The Best Car Dealership Service in Illinois!
by 01/23/2011on
I bought my car from Mueller's Woodfield Acura at the end of 2001> My car is an 2002 Acura TL Type S. I have been bringing my car there for service from day one. My car has 237,674 miles on it. Mark, Chris, Ray, John, Kim, and Mike have been wonderful. If I have a problem they get it fixed right away. I went to another dealer for a headlight and they ended up paying for another part for the headlight. Then they told me that the headlight adjusts itself. Well, it didn't so I was able to bring it to my dealer for it to get fixed. I couldn't get to Mueller's when I needed the headlight. I would always recommend Mueller's Woodfield Acura to my friend and anyone who wants an Acura. So, I would like to say "Thank You" to all the service Technicians as they are also wonderful people that work on my car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Dealersip
by 07/27/2009on
I saw a vehicle online and called about it. The salesman was very helpful and did everything to help me. He took the pictures I asked for and sent them and answered my calls and questions promptly. He did not get upset with me even when I was probably aggravating. They even took the vehicle over to the Infiniti dealership for a used vehicle check and faxed the reports to me at no cost to me. They also did all the Infiniti dealership recommended to do. I have been very happy with my purchase and recommend this dealership.
Since 1985, our family owned dealership has been proud to serve our customers all over the Chicagoland area with the best selection of new/pre driven Acura cars, the most competitive prices, great financing options and state of the art service centers. Our award winning dealerships are committed to forming long term business relationships with our customers. After being in business for over three decades, we take great pride in the fact that so many customers have come back to us over the years to purchase their next car or have their current vehicles serviced.