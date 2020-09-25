sales Rating

Short story... After two sales people quoted us a price over the phone, we drove a total of four hours only to have them realize they messed up and then tried to blame me. Long story... This is a good one. We live in Wisconsin and couldn't find a local dealer who had a used 2017 Acura MDX Tech in the colors we were interested in. Muller's website showed they had two low mileage Black Copper models in stock. One with brown interior, listed for $43,929 and one with parchment, listed at $42,999. I spoke with salesman Mark Stillwater and asked if he could sell the parchment one for $42,500 and he agreed. That's a great price for one with 5K miles. I called the next day to say we were coming down to look at the cars. Mark wasn't in but I talked to Rene, the finance officer, and in our brief conversation he said the cars were there and he asked what price did Mark quote me? I told him the $42,500 price and he said "yes, I see it here in Mark's notes". After a two hour drive we arrive and walk in the showroom to see the one with the brown interior. It's mint. Rene greets us and we ask to see the other copper one. Rene grabs the key fob and we head out into the lot to find it. It's nowhere to be found. He leaves for five minutes and comes out to tell us another salesman took it home. What? Are you kidding me? What are the chances of that? Hmmm... Fishy. He says the salesman lives twenty some minutes away and it would be a pain to retrieve it. I told him we didn't drive down here to hear that so I told him to go get the car. After hemming and hawing he agreed to send someone to bring it back. 30 minutes later it arrives. We all get in and drive it around the block. We'll take it. Rene takes us into the finance office and he punches in the numbers and with a few fees he turns the computer towards us and the total is $42,800 something before taxes. I said that looks good and he leaves to go see the manager, Kevin. Five minutes later he comes back and asks where we saw the price listed. I tell him on their website. He leaves for another five and this time he comes back and asks if Mark gave me a quote in writing. I look at him and said "Rene... don't go there with me. You acknowledged Mark's price over the phone and you just showed me that price on the computer". He then goes into the computer to dig up Marks notes of our original phone conversation. Mark left eight or ten lines of information but surprisingly he left out what he quoted me (they obviously deleted that while Rene was gone to the managers office). Rene leaves for another five or so and comes back saying he can't honor the price since we didn't have it in writing. I tell him to get the manager. Rene leaves and comes back a few minutes later to say Kevin is in the bathroom. Rene leaves... When he returns, I ask where the manager is. He tells me he's with another customer. By now, I'm getting a little upset. I tell Rene (much more assertive this time) to go get the manager. Another five goes by and Kevin comes in. I introduce myself and my wife, shake his hand and I explain the entire situation. Now, get this... the first words out of Kevin's mouth were... "Are you saying both Mark and Rene are liars?" I look at Rene and he says "I'm so sorry...". I blew up. I don't remember exactly what I said 'cause my blood pressure went sky high but it was along the lines of what b.s. tactics they were pulling and they were the lowest of lows for pulling this stunt. Kevin immediately left the finance office and I followed him back out into the showroom letting him know (loudly) more about how I felt. Too bad there weren't any other customers in there to hear me. We'd left home at 3pm (my wife took two hours off work) and got back just shy of 10pm. Seven hours wasted to these clowns. A few days later my wife went back on their website and saw they raised the price on that car $1,000. So we're thinking they blew the listing price. I emailed the dealership owner this story and got no response. Figures. Used car salesmen really do earn their reputation. The next weekend, we purchased a Dark Cherry MDX with a few more options from McGrath at a very competitive price. Another trip to Chicago but a much better experience. Read more