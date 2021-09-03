1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

SALES: the sales side was decent, other than feeling blatantly lied to about the “in control” remote which was a new feature to me. Was told that was the reason why this car was priced over $3,000 higher than a xxxx near identical vehicle...yet was never disclosed that it was a 50% working feature AND A MONTHLY SUBSCRIPTION SERVICE! Definitely thought paying $3k for that add-on meant we would HAVE that feature added-on, not another subscription! They had the nerve to tell me I didn’t purchase the vehicle from their location...it ABSOLUTELY was purchased at the Hinsdale location. The VIN is SALCT2BG7HH646006. SERVICE: Purchased a DISCO Sport Luxury in December still under factory warranty. In the first week I was hearing noises from the back tires which I told them I assumed was the brakes(?), they couldn’t diagnose the problem causing noises but claimed nothing was wrong (highly aggravating) and said they replaced the brake pads as precaution. This did not fix the issue. They called out of nowhere in February claiming a part had come in for my back end and there would be no charge to install it so I brought it in. I show up and they don’t know why they ordered the part, don’t think mine needed a replacement, they are clearly extremely confused & so was I. I did tell them that the noises I was hearing hadn’t stopped occurring, but that wasn’t even addressed again due to their confusion on the ordered part. They did not end up replacing anything. They also claimed they were too busy to even WASH my car while I was there....they wasted half of my day, for nothing, due 100% to negligence on their end. No apologies from them. Also witnessed unprofessional yelling from manager to sales/service rep about the situation wondering why I was ever called to begin with. The noise was getting progressively worse month by month so I just brought it back in and I’m hit with a $1,800 issue (tire shock absorber?)....an issue that they couldn’t even diagnose on the multi-point inspection!!!... accompanied by a list of suggested repairs/replacements. Again, this ALL has taken place less than 6 months after purchasing & only 3 months outside of the factory warranty. Less than 5,000 miles put on vehicle in that duration. I feel that I was either sold a lemon or they did not do a valid check on their pre-owned vehicles that they “certify”. Read more