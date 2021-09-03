Customer Reviews of Land Rover Hinsdale
Mary
by 03/09/2021on
Jason Yap made our car shopping experience comfortable & painless. No pressure to sell me anything and very professional. I purchased my dream car & happy with dealership service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Don’t trust pre-owned “certified” & be ready for hidden fees!
by 06/24/2021on
SALES: the sales side was decent, other than feeling blatantly lied to about the “in control” remote which was a new feature to me. Was told that was the reason why this car was priced over $3,000 higher than a xxxx near identical vehicle...yet was never disclosed that it was a 50% working feature AND A MONTHLY SUBSCRIPTION SERVICE! Definitely thought paying $3k for that add-on meant we would HAVE that feature added-on, not another subscription! They had the nerve to tell me I didn’t purchase the vehicle from their location...it ABSOLUTELY was purchased at the Hinsdale location. The VIN is SALCT2BG7HH646006. SERVICE: Purchased a DISCO Sport Luxury in December still under factory warranty. In the first week I was hearing noises from the back tires which I told them I assumed was the brakes(?), they couldn’t diagnose the problem causing noises but claimed nothing was wrong (highly aggravating) and said they replaced the brake pads as precaution. This did not fix the issue. They called out of nowhere in February claiming a part had come in for my back end and there would be no charge to install it so I brought it in. I show up and they don’t know why they ordered the part, don’t think mine needed a replacement, they are clearly extremely confused & so was I. I did tell them that the noises I was hearing hadn’t stopped occurring, but that wasn’t even addressed again due to their confusion on the ordered part. They did not end up replacing anything. They also claimed they were too busy to even WASH my car while I was there....they wasted half of my day, for nothing, due 100% to negligence on their end. No apologies from them. Also witnessed unprofessional yelling from manager to sales/service rep about the situation wondering why I was ever called to begin with. The noise was getting progressively worse month by month so I just brought it back in and I’m hit with a $1,800 issue (tire shock absorber?)....an issue that they couldn’t even diagnose on the multi-point inspection!!!... accompanied by a list of suggested repairs/replacements. Again, this ALL has taken place less than 6 months after purchasing & only 3 months outside of the factory warranty. Less than 5,000 miles put on vehicle in that duration. I feel that I was either sold a lemon or they did not do a valid check on their pre-owned vehicles that they “certify”.
a bitter lemon taste
by 06/18/2021on
Purchased a DISCO Sport Luxury in December still under factory warranty until Feb. I immediately (first week) was hearing noises from the back tires which I assumed were brakes(?), they couldn’t diagnose the problem causing noises but claimed nothing was wrong and said they replaced the brake pads as precaution. The noise was getting progressively worse month by month so I just brought it back in and I’m hit with a $1,800 issue (tire shock absorber?) accompanied by a list of suggested repairs/replacements. Again, this is less than 6 months after purchasing & only 3 months outside of the warranty. Less than 5,000 miles put on it in that duration so I now feel that I was either sold a lemon or they did not do a valid check on their pre-owned vehicles that they “certify”.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Jason is a ROCKSTAR!
by 03/07/2021on
Went into Bill Jacob’s today for a test drive. From the moment we walked in the door, we felt comfortable. We were fortunate to have Jason as our Sales person. He was funny, friendly, transparent, patient.... Can’t say enough about how easy he made the entire process! Needless to say, the test drive turned into a purchase, and we a SUPER EXCITED with our new “toy”!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Jaguar XE inquiry
by 03/02/2021on
I reached out to Hinsdale Jaguar/Land Rover this last week to test drive a 2018 Jaguar XE 35t. The sales team worked with in my timeframe and was not bothersome what so ever. They answered my questions virtually and then gave me a local contact by the name of Jason Yap. He was professional , friendly, and knowledgeable about not only this car but a wide range of vehicles. I enjoyed my visit and test drive with Jason and I can't say nice enough things about how he treated me. I did not purchase the vehicle because it was not what I was looking for, but this dealer experience is at the top of my list and I would purchase a car I liked in a heartbeat from Jason and the team here. Take a look at the inventory, visit the dealer and ask for Jason Yap. You will not be disappointed.
Wonderful experience! Would buy another vehicle without hesitation!
by 02/28/2021on
Jason took me through a wonderful experience purchasing a new Defender!! Jason is a very amiable and knowledgeable representative reflecting the excellent experience I have had with Bill Jacobs Land Rover!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Land Rover Rockstars
by 04/05/2017on
We had an absolutely outstanding experience with Land Rover in Hinsdale. I know part of it is the Land Rover experience itself but the people in Hinsdale took the time to make sure we were comfortable and asked questions to help us make sure we were thinking of the right details. The experience extended from our greeting at the door to the porter who asked us if the car was prepped to our satisfaction.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Landover HInsdale was very professional
by 03/29/2017on
LR Hinsdale gave me a really good and fair deal. The guys there are all good peeps. Mike R. was very professional and helped me and my family on getting our new ride. TY!
Service, the right way
by 04/10/2016on
I recently took my Evogue in for regularly scheduled service including new wipers and an issue with cold starting. Joe made sure had the day and time for drop off - first thing to not interrupt the work day. He listened, made notes and also looked to see whether there were any service or recall issues then provided a date, price and loaner. The loaners have worked well for both sides - I've upgraded twice based on models Bill Jacobs has provided. During the inspection they found a slight problem that was also corrected. This stretched repair time but with the loaner it was no problem. What a pleasant surprise when I got the truck back. With full fluids and other checks it's as fast, responsive and comfortable as when it was purchased. Imagine getting a vehicle back at 60,000 miles that feels new. Great performance, care and communication from Joe and the team at Bill Jacobs Land Rover
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bill Jacobs
by 11/17/2015on
I had an issue with an engine light coming on two days before I was going out of the country for two weeks. My service advisor was great. I was able to have my car dropped off and they let me keep it there for a week. They didn't have to do that as I know it's a busy place, but that was really going above and beyond in my book. When I returned, my Evoque was ready and waiting all freshly washed. This is my second Range Rover with this dealership, they have the best customer service,
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Evoque Service Visit
by 10/15/2015on
The vehicle went in for standard maintenance (50,000), with a request to look at brakes and replace wipers. Land Rover called back within a couple hours to confirm that brakes/ calipers were needed along with standard maintenance for the mileage. They always discuss standard versus optional maintenance - other things that can be done to ensure the long term health of the vehicle but are not required by the warranty. Since I tend to drive between 25,000 and 30,000 miles a year I've found the extra services are well worth the time and expense. They called back at the end of the day to let me know when the vehicle would be ready which was no problem - Land Rover had provided a new Discovery as a loaner vehicle, always nice to drive the new models and be able to review upgrades and changes. The car was ready on the day promised, extended service hours make it convenient to pick up the vehicle without having to cut the work day short. The quality of service has always been first rate, there are no problems when you get the vehicle back. If anything else is found you're immediately notified with what options are available. All of this is driven by the Service Manager who I've gotten to know well over the last 12 years. Linda is your best friend and advocate when it comes to anything related to your vehicle. She makes sure you're informed, well taken care of and in and out as fast as you need to be. You buy the car once but keep coming back because of the service. This is my 3rd Land Rover and expect more to come as the years pass.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Satisfied...
by 09/09/2015on
I am very impressed with their prompt and courteous service. I have never had to wait or been unhappy with the work they have done for me. I highly recommend them. And they serve Starbucks so how can you go wrong?
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New car purchase - Range Rover Sport
by 05/11/2015on
I recently bought my second new car from this dealer and having been a Landrover customer both in the UK and now the US I have to say that they have been excellent. The car I bought was exactly the specification I was looking for and from start to finish a couple of enjoyable hours with the team and I was driving the vehicle away. As with every new vehicle there were a few issues which were related to the manufacturer not protecting the vehicles when shipping. The team supported me well, listened to me and took the necessary action to rectify the issues. I recommend this dealer and the service they provide.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 04/22/2015on
We had identified a vehicle on-line and walked into the dealership at dinner time and three hours later drove off with the vehicle including the test drive at the price we wanted to pay.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 01/05/2015on
Linda gives me solid advice and reliable estimates. The work is always done in the time frame she promises and the work has always been completed satisfactorily. I would recommend this dealer and Linda for all your Land Rover needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wear ear plugs
by 01/08/2012on
These guys spewed a laundry list of lies. They had the vehicle I wanted which was missing anything that was not bolted down. Antenna, owners manual, entertainment system remote and headphones, valve stem covers, disk for nav system. I was told they would take care of the missing items so I bought the vehicle and left it there for as they where to deliver it with those items replaced. Actually I was only concerned with the valve stem covers, antenna and nav disk. They dropped the vehicle off at my house with the antenna installed but nothing else. Several phone calls assured me these items were being sent but just more lies.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Would never patronize Bill Jacobs' dealerships again
by 02/07/2008on
My wife dropped off her car for service and the loaner she had reserved was unavailable. She was given an Enterprise rental which she returned to the dealer in good shape. 3 hours later Enterprise called to say there was $800 damage to the vehicle. Investigation showed the damage occured when the car hit a phone pole supporting wire on the Land Rover lot. Regardless they assumed no responsibility for their porter damaging the car. Enterprise on the other hand bent over backwards to help us learn the truth and split the bill with us, while the Land Rover dealer refused to help us in even the smallest way. When you buy an $80,000 car you deserve better. The same owner owns all the Land Rover dealers within 20 miles of my home.
Worst service i have ever had. DA report and BBB filed.
by 10/12/2007on
This service department has one of the worst of all land rovers in the US. They held our vehicle for 3 extra days and did not inspect it until then because the warranty was running out. Supposedly if they did this it was still supposed to be coverd. They screwed us big time. The engine was already replaced half of the engine block and due to a bad install on their part (misalignment, bad porting, and something with the camshafts) it broke down again. They are the worst of any company that i have seen, as rover north america, and corporate wouldnt look at us until we filled with the BBB and DA. Then they just hire a high priced lawyer to screw the little people. Did not have loaner available either. Never going back to that hellhole!
