Continental Autosports
Customer Reviews of Continental Autosports
Long Time Returning Customer
by 02/20/2014on
I was first a customer in 1979. More recently am in the process of purchasing my third car from Continental Autosports since December 2008. David A. is a great sales consultant and his vast knowledge is an asset to the dealership and to his customers. I have no qualms recommending Continental Autosports to everyone having an interest in the cars they sell.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outsanding sales experiences
by 02/19/2014on
I have purchased six cars from Continental Auto Sports in the last 17 years. Each experience has been marked by the utmost professionalism and fairness. New Ferrari dealers have a reputation for playing games with their clients but Continental has NEVER done that. STRONGLY recommend.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes