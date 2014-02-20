Skip to main content
Continental Autosports

420 E Ogden Ave, Hinsdale, IL 60521
Today 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Continental Autosports

2 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Long Time Returning Customer

by jphass on 02/20/2014

I was first a customer in 1979. More recently am in the process of purchasing my third car from Continental Autosports since December 2008. David A. is a great sales consultant and his vast knowledge is an asset to the dealership and to his customers. I have no qualms recommending Continental Autosports to everyone having an interest in the cars they sell.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Outsanding sales experiences

by drgek on 02/19/2014

I have purchased six cars from Continental Auto Sports in the last 17 years. Each experience has been marked by the utmost professionalism and fairness. New Ferrari dealers have a reputation for playing games with their clients but Continental has NEVER done that. STRONGLY recommend.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
