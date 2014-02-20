Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Continental Autosports

Continental Autosports

Visit dealer’s website 
420 E Ogden Ave, Hinsdale, IL 60521
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Continental Autosports

2 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Long Time Returning Customer

by jphass on 02/20/2014

I was first a customer in 1979. More recently am in the process of purchasing my third car from Continental Autosports since December 2008. David A. is a great sales consultant and his vast knowledge is an asset to the dealership and to his customers. I have no qualms recommending Continental Autosports to everyone having an interest in the cars they sell.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Outsanding sales experiences

by drgek on 02/19/2014

I have purchased six cars from Continental Auto Sports in the last 17 years. Each experience has been marked by the utmost professionalism and fairness. New Ferrari dealers have a reputation for playing games with their clients but Continental has NEVER done that. STRONGLY recommend.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
47 cars in stock
0 new23 used24 certified pre-owned
Porsche 911
Porsche 911
0 new|5 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ferrari 458 Italia
Ferrari 458 Italia
0 new|0 used|
4 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ferrari 488 Spider
Ferrari 488 Spider
0 new|0 used|
4 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes