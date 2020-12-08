sales Rating

Worst experience ever at the Audi Exchange in Highland Park IL on 10/31/17. We were there a couple of days before to test drive cars and were assured by the Sales Manager, Christine, and the sales person, Necko, that they would love to have our business, including providing us with a market competitive price for our trade in. Additionally, they have indicated that the dealership is short on its sales target for the month and therefore encouraged us to return before the end of the month for great prices. We continued discussions with the sales person over the following couple of days, getting close to agreeing on final terms. We went back to the dealership to finalize the purchase. The sales person brought the car so that we can see it while he was finishing up with another customer. The sales person was consistently rude, arrogant and talking down on us throughout the process. We asked to speak to the general manager, Mario, to further discuss the final price and were told to wait. After being there for more than one hour (no one checked on us in the meantime), the sales person came to tell us that there is no deal (we have not had a chance to discuss a deal) and the general manager will not be selling us the car or any other car, with or without a trade-in. No explanation was provided or an opportunity to discuss - just like that. We asked to speak to the sales manager or general manager, but the sales person stated that nobody was going to talk to us. We were ready to buy a car with or without a trade in (we ended up buying a car that same night at the Audi of Morton Grove). Before coming in the store, this same general manager had sent us an email saying that he values our business and all customers are treated with respect. That day, he basically sent an opposite message without having the courtesy to provide us with an explanation for not wanting our business (we purchased a new car at this dealership before). We were simply looking to be treated with professionalism and respect. All they needed to say is that they will not be negotiating further, but would like to continue to have us as their customer. Audi Exchange in Highland Park, IL is not a business that deserves mine or anyone else's business. Read more