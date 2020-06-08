Pauly Acura

Visit dealer’s website 
2699 Skokie Valley Rd, Highland Park, IL 60035
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:30 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Pauly Acura

5.0
Overall Rating
(20)
Recommend: Yes (20) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Great experience

by Jeff Bronstein on 08/06/2020

Bob and Mike were just fantastic made it a very easy process hassle free .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
87 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Great experience

by Jeff Bronstein on 08/06/2020

Bob and Mike were just fantastic made it a very easy process hassle free .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great experience

by Ana G on 07/31/2020

Great service and transparency in all charges and conditions. Very friendly team, patient, and willing to answer any question.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great purchase experience

by Tax Man on 07/21/2020

My wife wanted to "retire" her 2009 Honda Odyssey, as her automobile needs and usage have changed. She was very interested in the 2020 Acura RDX Advance. Our Sales Consultant, John Pyune, made sure that all of my wife's needs were met, and that she was thrilled with her choice. I highly recommend Pauly Acura if you value great service as part of your car buying experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

My New Car

by Lisa Fraulini on 07/08/2020

From the time I contacted them about purchasing a car they were very professional and helpful. When I went to Pauley Accura everything went very smooth. The sales people were very knowledgeable and a pleasure to deal with!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Safe Experience

by Cindy on 06/30/2020

Everything was done safely and quickly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Acura ILX

by Madison Hartwig on 06/27/2020

This was my first time buying a car and Pauly Acura made it so incredibly easy. I had been to many car dealerships that I felt like played games but this was a completely different experience. Tre helped me find the perfect car within my budget and everyone there went above and beyond to not only make sure I got exactly what I was looking for but in a short amount of time! I would highly recommend Pauly Acura to anyone looking for a car!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Excellent

by Tony on 06/26/2020

A tremendous car buying experience. I would recommend Pauley Acura to my friends. Very professional and courteous.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Smooth Purchase

by Greg on 06/18/2020

Overall, no nonsense smooth sales experience. I called and confirmed that they had the car that I wanted. I let them know what down payment I had and what terms I was willing to accept. A few phone calls back to me and the deal was pretty much done. I purchased a 2020 ILX Aspec and the sales guy John was very easy to work with. Although I wished i got the car for a little cheaper, I can't complain for getting what I asked for. Overall it was a great experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

purchase

by pauly acura on 05/12/2020

purchase price , trade in and incentives were great purchase was seamless staff was polite and professional

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Dr and Mrs

by RDX on 04/21/2020

Bob really showed us the most fun we ever had buying a car

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Terrific

by Pauly on 01/08/2020

Could not have been a more pleasant experience. Pricing clear. No haggling. Very satisfied. Went there after another dealer’s pricing completely out of line with typical price-only-good-today manipulating. Not the case at Paula.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Excellent Experience

by New_Acura_Owner on 09/22/2019

Thanks for great experience! Branko, you made the process a breeze. Responsive, honest and thorough. I would recommend to anyone.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

wonderful service

by Maddie on 09/16/2019

The staff was extremely helpful, made signing my new lease effortless and saved me money too. The service department for after sale, makes me want to stay with Pauly. Thank you to all the helpful staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Awesome

by Alyssa on 06/05/2019

Greg was the salesperson I dealt with with, he was incredibly helpful. He didn’t waste my time and was very knowledgeable. He did everything he could to get me the exact car I wanted. He had all the paperwork set up when we got there and we were in and out of the dealership in a half hour. Everyone there was extremely nice. Best dealership experience I’ve ever had. Would recommend them to anyone!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Lease

by J102646 on 05/29/2019

Great experience ,one call and one visit deal is done

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

SVP

by sssss on 03/01/2019

Ivan was very weill-versed in the car's features and took time to explain everything nicely.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Very Satisfying Sales Process

by Gary on 01/09/2019

Hunt did a great job on the entire sales process. The price for my new RDX was much better than other Acura dealers in the Chicago area. Very pleased with the transaction.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great experience!

by Denise on 12/15/2018

Our salesman, Hunt Hamill, was wonderful! He was so helpful and took the time to explain all of the features of the car and show us how they work. We were very happy with our experience at Pauley Acura.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

???

by Adam on 10/02/2018

The whole Pauly team was fantastic to work with. It was a wonderful experience and I love my new Acura.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Hunt Hamill Rocks!

by RDX_Lease on 09/25/2018

Hunt is probably one of the most down to earth people I have ever worked with. I work in the automotive industry and deal with these people day in day out. I would feel comfortable leaving my child with Hunt. Overall, great experience and the process moved along pretty swiftly(once we actually decided on a vehicle). Great job Pauly!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

new Acura lease

by GSW on 08/22/2018

I needed a new car as the result of an accident. Pauly made the process fast and easy. They were very professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
11 cars in stock
0 new0 used11 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes