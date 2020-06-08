Great experience
by 08/06/2020on
Bob and Mike were just fantastic made it a very easy process hassle free .
Great experience
by 07/31/2020on
Great service and transparency in all charges and conditions. Very friendly team, patient, and willing to answer any question.
Great purchase experience
by 07/21/2020on
My wife wanted to "retire" her 2009 Honda Odyssey, as her automobile needs and usage have changed. She was very interested in the 2020 Acura RDX Advance. Our Sales Consultant, John Pyune, made sure that all of my wife's needs were met, and that she was thrilled with her choice. I highly recommend Pauly Acura if you value great service as part of your car buying experience.
My New Car
by 07/08/2020on
From the time I contacted them about purchasing a car they were very professional and helpful. When I went to Pauley Accura everything went very smooth. The sales people were very knowledgeable and a pleasure to deal with!
Safe Experience
by 06/30/2020on
Everything was done safely and quickly.
Acura ILX
by 06/27/2020on
This was my first time buying a car and Pauly Acura made it so incredibly easy. I had been to many car dealerships that I felt like played games but this was a completely different experience. Tre helped me find the perfect car within my budget and everyone there went above and beyond to not only make sure I got exactly what I was looking for but in a short amount of time! I would highly recommend Pauly Acura to anyone looking for a car!
Excellent
by 06/26/2020on
A tremendous car buying experience. I would recommend Pauley Acura to my friends. Very professional and courteous.
Smooth Purchase
by 06/18/2020on
Overall, no nonsense smooth sales experience. I called and confirmed that they had the car that I wanted. I let them know what down payment I had and what terms I was willing to accept. A few phone calls back to me and the deal was pretty much done. I purchased a 2020 ILX Aspec and the sales guy John was very easy to work with. Although I wished i got the car for a little cheaper, I can't complain for getting what I asked for. Overall it was a great experience.
purchase
by 05/12/2020on
purchase price , trade in and incentives were great purchase was seamless staff was polite and professional
Dr and Mrs
by 04/21/2020on
Bob really showed us the most fun we ever had buying a car
Terrific
by 01/08/2020on
Could not have been a more pleasant experience. Pricing clear. No haggling. Very satisfied. Went there after another dealer’s pricing completely out of line with typical price-only-good-today manipulating. Not the case at Paula.
Excellent Experience
by 09/22/2019on
Thanks for great experience! Branko, you made the process a breeze. Responsive, honest and thorough. I would recommend to anyone.
wonderful service
by 09/16/2019on
The staff was extremely helpful, made signing my new lease effortless and saved me money too. The service department for after sale, makes me want to stay with Pauly. Thank you to all the helpful staff.
Awesome
by 06/05/2019on
Greg was the salesperson I dealt with with, he was incredibly helpful. He didn’t waste my time and was very knowledgeable. He did everything he could to get me the exact car I wanted. He had all the paperwork set up when we got there and we were in and out of the dealership in a half hour. Everyone there was extremely nice. Best dealership experience I’ve ever had. Would recommend them to anyone!
Lease
by 05/29/2019on
Great experience ,one call and one visit deal is done
SVP
by 03/01/2019on
Ivan was very weill-versed in the car's features and took time to explain everything nicely.
Very Satisfying Sales Process
by 01/09/2019on
Hunt did a great job on the entire sales process. The price for my new RDX was much better than other Acura dealers in the Chicago area. Very pleased with the transaction.
Great experience!
by 12/15/2018on
Our salesman, Hunt Hamill, was wonderful! He was so helpful and took the time to explain all of the features of the car and show us how they work. We were very happy with our experience at Pauley Acura.
???
by 10/02/2018on
The whole Pauly team was fantastic to work with. It was a wonderful experience and I love my new Acura.
Hunt Hamill Rocks!
by 09/25/2018on
Hunt is probably one of the most down to earth people I have ever worked with. I work in the automotive industry and deal with these people day in day out. I would feel comfortable leaving my child with Hunt. Overall, great experience and the process moved along pretty swiftly(once we actually decided on a vehicle). Great job Pauly!
new Acura lease
by 08/22/2018on
I needed a new car as the result of an accident. Pauly made the process fast and easy. They were very professional.