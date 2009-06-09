Skip to main content
McGinley Inc

7 Shamrock Blvd, Highland, IL 62249
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Wonderful Sales Experience

by mnaylor on 09/06/2009

I have bought several cars from McGinley Inc. Some have been new and some have been used. I have even sent several friends and family members there as well and they all say it was the best experience they have ever had at a dealership. They don't play any sales games, they answer your questions, they don't pressure you into a decision. One of my purchases included a new Caliber that they didn't have in stock, they did a locate and brought the vehicle in for me the next day. What more could one ask for. I have used their service deptartment exclusively as well. They offer a oil change package that makes them the lowest price in town. They always keep me up to date on upcoming maintence items as well. This place is best! I recommend going to them for all your vehicle needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
