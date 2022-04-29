Pauly Acura
Customer Reviews of Pauly Acura
John Pyune was excellent salesman
by 04/29/2022on
John Pyune was excellent salesman
2022 MDX
by 03/26/2022on
Everyone was extremely knowledgeable and spent lots of time explaining all of the details of our new MDX. Additionally they made themselves available for follow up visits. I would highly recommend this dealership.
john
by 03/08/2022on
I found John to be pleasant and knowledgeable
Best Dealership Experience
by 02/23/2022on
This was the best dealership experiences I’ve ever had. My salesman John was great. He was honest and worked with me to get my MDX in the trim/color I wanted. My questions were answered and everything was transparent. Overall a very good car buying experience. Would highly recommend Pauly Acura and specifically John Pyune.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service
by 10/14/2021on
Very pleasant experience. I got a fair price and the paperwork was done quickly and efficiently. The sales person kept me informed though the process, got the car prepared on time and answered all my questions. I highly recommend this dealership.
The best service
by 09/21/2021on
The best service that I always will recommend.That was my second purchase there and I received the same Professional service.Thank you so much
LOVE MY RDX
by 07/03/2021on
I just purchased my first brand new RDX from Pauly Acura. Mike and Frank were very professional and straightforward with pricing and handling of my financing. John was exceptional at explaining all of the features on my new RDX. He was patient as I was trying to absorb his instruction on all the advanced technology on the RDX. He even gave me his cell number to text if I was having trouble remembering how to work the features. Love this dealership and I love my RDX!
department manager
by 04/20/2021on
My salesman (John) was great working with. He followed up after the sell to make sure that I was happy with the car purchase. I can say that I am happy with the Acura TLX and would recommend Pauly Acura.
Great Experience!
by 03/26/2021on
I drove 3 hours to make this deal and it was well worth it. Everyone that we dealt with was very friendly and helpful. John was exceptional!!!
Acura TLX
by 03/02/2021on
Sales Manager Hunt and Sales Associate were great! Great price!
Great Experience.
by 01/30/2021on
We went to McGrath first - where we were treated like second class citizens. So frustrated that we walked out and called Pauly. Completely different experience and we got the price we were looking for. Thanks so much for treating us like humans. I would recommend to anyone.
Great Exprerience as a Repeat Customer
by 01/19/2021on
I came back to Pauly for a new lease on my MDX and the process could not have been easier. I really enjoy working with Hunt Hamill and his staff.
Excellent Service
by 01/15/2021on
I had an excellent experience, They gave me a fair no hassle price and provided excellent service
buying car at end of lease
by 10/15/2020on
Frank was super helpful, prepared and efficient. Thank you .
Great Experience at Pauly Acura
by 10/01/2020on
Tre made the buying process very smooth and quick. He was very helpful and patient in showing us the features on our new car. After visiting other dealerships, it was a pleasure to do business with Pauly Acura.
Great experience
by 08/06/2020on
Bob and Mike were just fantastic made it a very easy process hassle free .
Great experience
by 07/31/2020on
Great service and transparency in all charges and conditions. Very friendly team, patient, and willing to answer any question.
Great purchase experience
by 07/21/2020on
My wife wanted to "retire" her 2009 Honda Odyssey, as her automobile needs and usage have changed. She was very interested in the 2020 Acura RDX Advance. Our Sales Consultant, John Pyune, made sure that all of my wife's needs were met, and that she was thrilled with her choice. I highly recommend Pauly Acura if you value great service as part of your car buying experience.
My New Car
by 07/08/2020on
From the time I contacted them about purchasing a car they were very professional and helpful. When I went to Pauley Accura everything went very smooth. The sales people were very knowledgeable and a pleasure to deal with!
Safe Experience
by 06/30/2020on
Everything was done safely and quickly.
Acura ILX
by 06/27/2020on
This was my first time buying a car and Pauly Acura made it so incredibly easy. I had been to many car dealerships that I felt like played games but this was a completely different experience. Tre helped me find the perfect car within my budget and everyone there went above and beyond to not only make sure I got exactly what I was looking for but in a short amount of time! I would highly recommend Pauly Acura to anyone looking for a car!
