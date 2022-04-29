5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I just purchased my first brand new RDX from Pauly Acura. Mike and Frank were very professional and straightforward with pricing and handling of my financing. John was exceptional at explaining all of the features on my new RDX. He was patient as I was trying to absorb his instruction on all the advanced technology on the RDX. He even gave me his cell number to text if I was having trouble remembering how to work the features. Love this dealership and I love my RDX! Read more