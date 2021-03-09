4 out of 5 stars sales Rating

After having negative experiences at two previous Subaru dealerships, I had my guard up when I went into the Muller Subaru dealership in mid-September. In fact, I told the salesperson assigned to me, Mr. Viktor Vileshin that I did not want a run-around. I knew what I wanted and how much I wanted to pay based on my previous attempts to purchase a Subaru Crosstrek. Mr. Vileshin assured me that he would be straightforward with me because he wanted my business. Throughout the negotiations, he was respectful, professional, and forthright. When it was time to make the purchase, I realized that I left my bank card at home. Mr. Vileshin was gracious enough to drive me to a nearby bank where I was able to get a cashier's check. The whole experience was in stark contrast to my experience at the other dealerships. I have since recommended Muller Subaru to a few friends who are looking to buy a Subaru vehicle. Keep up the good work! Read more