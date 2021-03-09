Customer Reviews of Muller Subaru
Pleasant and smooth buying experience
by 09/03/2021on
I am giving Muller Subaru five stars for an easy, pleasant buying experience. Victor kept me up to date on the status of my purchase every step of the way. Thank you.
1 Comments
Easy, straight forward and honest
by 07/05/2021on
Sales rep was very friendly and easy to deal with. They understood my priorities and responded accordingly. They presented fair deal on my new car from the get go (I did my research in advance) vs playing games. After getting the car, I got a few follow up calls to ensure everything was going well and to answer any questions I had about the car. Really great customer service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent service
by 07/04/2021on
Very knowledgeable staff and exemplary service, from receipt of my vehicle, to explanation of price breakdown. Follow up calls the next morning asking if I had additional questions, they were courteous.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great Service and Personel
by 06/28/2021on
I bought my 5th subaru from this dealer, people here are very friendly and professional. Love them
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great sales service
by 04/05/2021on
Rob Johnson provided awesome customer focused service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
4th Car from Muller, 5th if you count my son
by 01/21/2021on
Muller again put us in a great car with a great lease. Sales folks have all been very helpful and well informed. Latest lease is our 2nd Subaru Outback. Over the last 10 year Muller has put us in the 2 Outbacks, 2 Nissan Rogues and a Honda Pilot. Always a good experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
New Car Purchase
by 12/15/2020on
Muller team made the purchase of my new Subaru a very smooth transaction. From the initial contact to the overview of the vehicle, the Muller team was very friendly and knowledgeable about the car. I would recommend Muller.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Professional and courteous service; great car buying experience
by 10/23/2020on
After having negative experiences at two previous Subaru dealerships, I had my guard up when I went into the Muller Subaru dealership in mid-September. In fact, I told the salesperson assigned to me, Mr. Viktor Vileshin that I did not want a run-around. I knew what I wanted and how much I wanted to pay based on my previous attempts to purchase a Subaru Crosstrek. Mr. Vileshin assured me that he would be straightforward with me because he wanted my business. Throughout the negotiations, he was respectful, professional, and forthright. When it was time to make the purchase, I realized that I left my bank card at home. Mr. Vileshin was gracious enough to drive me to a nearby bank where I was able to get a cashier's check. The whole experience was in stark contrast to my experience at the other dealerships. I have since recommended Muller Subaru to a few friends who are looking to buy a Subaru vehicle. Keep up the good work!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great service
by 09/10/2020on
I had an electronic issue on the computer screen that was repeatedly defaulting to a message. A tech, salesman immediately identified the issue and made a quick adjustment on the radio designations. Problem resolved.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Muller Subaru gives customers tip top service!
by 08/10/2020on
I bought my pre-owned Subaru from Muller 3 years ago and have continued to take it back for oil changes, inspections, and most recently, new tires. Everyone in the service department is knowledgeable and courteous...I always feel like I’m in good hands!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent Service & Sales
by 08/08/2020on
Top notch service and sales. The staff explains things very well, work is done in a timely fashion, and during COVID-19 they are taking all the necessary precautions which is comforting.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
A actually ENJOY taking my car in for service!!!
by 08/08/2020on
I purchased my 2016 Outback from Muller Subaru and have never taken it anywhere for service. The reason, I love the fact that when I come in for routine service, the folks in that department actually know who I am and make me feel like they really care about the service I receive. When I need a loaner they make every effort to provide one. When they way they'll call with an update, they do. And I never feel that I am being sold a bill of goods to have unnecessary work done.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Routine service on Crosstrek
by 08/01/2020on
Routine service on Crosstrek went fine during COVID-19 precautions.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Service
by 07/06/2020on
Great service appointment, despite the challenging times. All items were completed promptly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Swift
by 06/13/2020on
During C19 they were fast, clean and precise
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2013 Crosstrek owner
by 06/06/2020on
Every time I have needed service in the past 7 years, I have taken my car to Muller Subaru. I am always met with courteous & efficient service reps. They take the time to explain the work to be done and make sure that I am informed with regard to cost and timing. Kevin is usually my go-to person , although I know that that all the people there have the same concern about their customers. The work has consistently been excellent!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Muller Subaru in Highland Park
by 04/03/2020on
Routine maintenance oil change on March 4, 2020. Service was excellent and efficient. They even followed up by e-mail to make sure I was satisfied.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
New Car Purchase
by 02/28/2020on
Wonderful sales staff and management, salesman Wally is great at letting the customer shop with NO PRESSURE with a late back attitude!! Shout out to the SALES MANAGER/SUBARU and Finance Manager/Subaru for the great service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Service
by 09/30/2019on
Great service all around, reliability and value
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2020 Subaru Outback
by 09/23/2019on
This was my first time purchasing a car from Muller and was I satisfied. My sales person, Marcus Bennett treated me fairly and I was very pleased. The car came in nearly and Marcus had it ready the next day. All in all a great experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great customer service and reasonable prices to service your car
by 09/17/2019on
When you have a car like the Subaru Outback that can have a long durable life, you want to do proper servicing. Muller Subaru offers great customer service and the prices are reasonable so that you don’t have to look for other options to service your car. My Outback runs extremely well after seven years and I’ll probably keep it for a few more. I definitely recommend the car and the dealer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments